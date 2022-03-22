Throughout Lost Ark, players can collect various songs that can provide different benefits. Each song has a specific role to play in the game. In this Lost Ark guide, we will be talking about how you can get the Song of Temptation.

How to Get Song Of Temptation in Lost Ark

Many songs in Lost Ark can be earned as you progress the campaign, while others require you to perform certain activities and quests. Song of Temptation is a song requiring you to fill an Adventurer’s Tome.

This unique melody helps in boosting rapport with some NPCs in the game. However, unlike other songs, this song does not come as a quest reward. Instead, you must fill 50% of the Adventurer’s Tome in Yudia to do so.

Yudia is a small continent so it shouldn’t take you too long to get to 50% here. Certain activities will help you fill your Adventurer’s Tome. These activities include:

Unlocking fast travel points

Completing the main story for this continent

Completing dungeons

Examining Vistas

Finding the Triports

Finding Food Items

Once you have completed these activities, go to the Yudia section of tome and click on the Item Icon. Now click on the “Claim All” button and right-click the item once it’s in your inventory to learn it.

This covers our guide on How to get Song of Temptation in Lost Ark. Visit our website and check out our other in-depth Lost Ark guides where we cover Island walkthroughs, Mokoko Seed Locations, Boss Fight Strategies, and much more!