This guide will look at how to get Song of Starlight in Lost Ark to make sure you are never out of a good song. We will also be discussing any prerequisites before you can acquire the Song of Starlight.

What is the Song of Starlight?

Song of Starlight is a beautiful song passed on from the starkeeper. This song will help you increase your Rapport with certain NPCs. A better Rapport is always helpful during your adventures.

While most of the songs can be obtained by completing quests or reaching certain milestones, Song of Starlight can only be bought with a special type of currency called Gienah’s Coins, 3,300 of them to be exact. This song is sold by a merchant named Favreau on Starlight Aisle.

Favreau is a starkeeper who guides lost souls into heaven. The merchant also has a daughter Lena. You will have to complete several quests before you can buy the song from Favreau.

During your quests, you will also learn about the death of Favreau’s wife Eileen.

Prerequisites

Following is the list of quests you have to complete before you can unlock A Starlight Melody quest that will allow you to buy the songs:

The Pianist of the Lonely Lighthouse

Finding Eileen’s Soul

Starkeeper’s Records

Under the Starlight Lighthouse

The Soul Left in X-301

Favreau and Eileen

A Lighthouse for the Soul

For the Lost Soul

Your Traces

How to Get Song of Starlight in Lost Ark

Long before you can unlock the quest to obtain Song of Starlight, you will have to unlock sailing at level 35. After which, you will be able to sail your way towards the Starlight Aisle, located in the Eastern Region of Arkesia in the middle of Annika and Pleccia Island.

Keep on completing the main storyline and the side quests. While you are doing the quests, along the way, you will encounter a merchant by the name of Favreau.

Once you complete Starlight Melody, you will unlock a shop from where you can buy the Song of Starlight.

To make the exchange, you have to go to the Lighthouse. So go to the top of the lighthouse, where you will find Favreau.

Obtaining Geinah’s Coins

One way of obtaining Geinah’s Coins is to collect High Sea Coin Chests. You can exchange these chests for the type of coin you want, which is Geinah’s Coin.

High Sea Coin Chests are spread throughout multiple islands, and you can collect them while doing quests.