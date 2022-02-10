Lost Ark Shadowhunter Abilities, Engravings, Builds and Tips

Shadowhunters belong to the Assassin class in Lost Ark. This class is capable of demonic shapeshifting, making them one of the most feared classes in Lost Ark. In this guide, we’ve explained the Lost Ark Shadowhunter class in detail and talk about everything from its pros and cons to endgame builds.

Lost Ark Shadowhunter

Shadowhunter is an overall easy-to-play class with simple concepts such as human and demonic form. The human form is your base form which utilizes different variations of demonic and melee attacks against opponents, slowly increasing the Shadowburst gauge meter, which gives you an ability to transform into your Demonic form for a while.

Below we’ll be discussing the entire Shadowhunter class in Lost Ark

Shadowhunter Strengths and Weaknesses

With all the hype for this class, let’s take a look at the pros and cons of Shadowhunter in Lost Ark.

Strengths

This class is rather easy to get used to.

It consists of two endgame builds.

Demonic form is overpowered.

Weaknesses

For starters, this class is quite tough since it doesn’t have Super Armor for most of its abilities.

Demon builds require some getting used to before you can master them properly.

Lost Ark Shadowhunter Engravings

Each individual class possesses its own Engravings in Lost Ark that provide the class abilities to master. Shadowhunter consists of two Engravings: Perfect Suppression and Demonic Impulse.

Perfect Suppression

This Engraving is mainly focused on your human form while disabling your demonic form to improve your human skills for combat.

This Engraving provides the class an additional 15%- 30% Critical Rate when in Demonic Form.

Demonic Impulse

Demonic Impulse focuses mainly on your demonic form and opens up a gate for you to use it frequently to deal as much damage as possible.

This Engraving provides the class an additional 20%-30% normal damage, +50% Shadowburst meter build-up

Best Shadowhunter Skills and Tripods

The Shadowhunter skill tree is divided into four sections.

Normal

Intrude

Demon

Awakening

Out of the four Skills, Normal and Intrude can be upgraded via Tripods, and both are divided into further classes. For the tripods, they’ll be gradually unlocked as you invest points into your skills. Supported skills can carry up to 3 Tripod upgrades at once, which consists of a single Tripod Upgrade per Tripod Tier.

Normal Skills

Below is a list of the best Shadowhunter Normal Skills:

Demonic Slash: Used by both Endgame Builds for a quick dash in different directions. Mostly used to avoid attacks from PvP and AoE opponents when paired with mobility Tripods. The recommended tripods for this skill are Mobility, quick movement, Swift Thrust.

Thrust Impact: This skill acts as a grappler as it’s used to pull your opponent closer while dealing a good amount of damage before sliding away from the counterattack. The recommended tripods for this skill are Deep Thrust, Intrude Power, Weak Point Detection.

Demolition: This skill is used by both Endgame builds as they dart to deal a big amount of damage. The recommended tripods for this skill are Nimble Attack Intrude Release.

Sharpened Cut: Used exactly like the Demonic Slash. This skill will allow you to move 9-meters away from the opponent’s attack and, in return, will allow you to inflict a jaw-dropping amount of damage. The recommended tripods for this skill are Infiltration Attack Magic Control.

Cruel Cutter: This skill transforms weapons into a Boomerang that can be tossed at the opponent to deal additional damage. The recommended tripods for this skill are Earth Attack, Boomerang.

Intrude Skills

Below are all the best Shadowhunter Intrude Skills trees to select from.

Demonic Clone: This skill is issued for summoning a Demon to attack an opponent and deal a ton of damage. The recommended tripods for this skill are Vital Point Strike, Fist of Destruction, Quick Preparation.

Howl: Charge up demonic powers to release a loud cry that causes fear to the opponents for 120 seconds. The recommended tripods for this skill are Encroaching Power, Scream of Fury, Swift Fingers.

Decimate: Charge up demonic powers to summon Demon arms that cut the opponent’s health off. The recommended tripods for this skill are Critical Blow OR Encroachment Discharge, Cruel Hand.

Best Lost Ark Shadowhunter Builds

Below we’ve arranged the best Lost Ark Shadowhunter Builds for PvP and PvE.

Shadowhunter PvP Build (Demonic Chain)

Demonic Chain build Focuses on allowing Shadowhunter to fill up their gauge rapidly so they can transform into their Demonic form, giving them access to skills like Demonic Cry and other deadly melee attacks.

Skills

Demonic Slash: Dash forward to inflict 302 damage 3 times before swinging your weapon to deal an additional 302 damage. This skill has Super Armor.

Dash forward to inflict 302 damage 3 times before swinging your weapon to deal an additional 302 damage. This skill has Super Armor. Thrust Impact: Use a burst of your weapon’s power to draw enemies close, dealing 215 damage before quickly sliding back and inflicting 859 damage.

Use a burst of your weapon’s power to draw enemies close, dealing 215 damage before quickly sliding back and inflicting 859 damage. Grind Chain: Throw your weapon forward to inflict 435 damage, then another 472 damage as it comes back to you. This skill cannot be canceled while your weapon is away.

Throw your weapon forward to inflict 435 damage, then another 472 damage as it comes back to you. This skill cannot be canceled while your weapon is away. Sharpened Cut: Move 9 meters forwards while quickly spinning, inflicting up to 1,564 damage. You ignore collision with normal monsters during the skill motion.

Move 9 meters forwards while quickly spinning, inflicting up to 1,564 damage. You ignore collision with normal monsters during the skill motion. Demonic Clone: Call forth an incarnation of the devil to attack by your side. Move forward and punch 2 times, inflicting 1,377 damage, then strike the ground with one final blow that inflicts 900 damage.

Call forth an incarnation of the devil to attack by your side. Move forward and punch 2 times, inflicting 1,377 damage, then strike the ground with one final blow that inflicts 900 damage. Rising Claw: Dart forward and inflict 160 damage, then deliver an uppercut for 1,383 damage that launches foes into the air.

Dart forward and inflict 160 damage, then deliver an uppercut for 1,383 damage that launches foes into the air. Demon Vision: Shoot a ray of death, dealing 1,822 damage while knocking foes away. Charge the beam before release to deal 3,610 damage.

Shoot a ray of death, dealing 1,822 damage while knocking foes away. Charge the beam before release to deal 3,610 damage. Piercing Thorn: Summon infernal spikes at the target location within 12 meters to inflict 2,243 damage, knocking foes back.

Tripods

Demonic Slash: Excellent Mobility, Nimble Movement, Chain Charge.

Excellent Mobility, Nimble Movement, Chain Charge. Thrust Impact: Swift Thrust, Enhanced Explosion, Spectral Explosion.

Swift Thrust, Enhanced Explosion, Spectral Explosion. Grind Chain: Earth Attack, Impaired Mobility, Chain Attack.

Earth Attack, Impaired Mobility, Chain Attack. Sharpened Cut: Excellent Mobility, Infiltration Attack.

Excellent Mobility, Infiltration Attack. Demonic Clone: Naively Honest, Fist of Destruction, Encroachment Discharge.

Naively Honest, Fist of Destruction, Encroachment Discharge. Rising Claw: Naively Honest, Giant Hand.

Naively Honest, Giant Hand. Demon Vision: Quick Release, Electric Discharge, Instant Discharge.

Quick Release, Electric Discharge, Instant Discharge. Piercing Thorn: Enhanced Strike, Triple Thorn, Massive Thorns.

Stats

For this build, your primary stat is Swiftness which enhances your overall performance, including your movement, ability cooldowns, etc. In addition to your primary stat, you’ll be using Demolition as your Secondary Stat to increase damage dealt from stunned opponents.

Shadowhunter PvE Build (Perfect Suppression)

The Perfect Suppression Build Focuses on allowing Shadowhunter to use their standard attacks to their full potential as they help you stay in your human form while filling your gauge for your attacks. Make sure to use Tripods as they help make this build stand out in a battle against multiple opponents.

Skills

Demonic Slash: Dash forward to inflict 376 damage 3 times before swinging your weapon to deal an additional 376 damage. This skill has Super Armor.

Dash forward to inflict 376 damage 3 times before swinging your weapon to deal an additional 376 damage. This skill has Super Armor. Cruel Cutter: Toss your weapons to wipe out opponents in front of you, inflicting up to 4,136 damage as you move forward. Airborne enemies are launched back in the air when hit.

Toss your weapons to wipe out opponents in front of you, inflicting up to 4,136 damage as you move forward. Airborne enemies are launched back in the air when hit. Thrust Impact: Use a burst of your weapon’s power to draw enemies close, dealing 336 damage before quickly sliding back and inflicting 1,344 damage.

Use a burst of your weapon’s power to draw enemies close, dealing 336 damage before quickly sliding back and inflicting 1,344 damage. Demolition: Dart forward with crossed weapons to inflict 966 damage. Use the skill again to perform 2 slashes that inflict 995 damage. Use the skill once more to swing your weapon, inflicting 1,303 damage and knockback.

Dart forward with crossed weapons to inflict 966 damage. Use the skill again to perform 2 slashes that inflict 995 damage. Use the skill once more to swing your weapon, inflicting 1,303 damage and knockback. Sharpened Cut: Move 9 meters forwards while quickly spinning, inflicting up to 1,564 damage. You ignore collision with normal monsters during the skill motion.

Move 9 meters forwards while quickly spinning, inflicting up to 1,564 damage. You ignore collision with normal monsters during the skill motion. Demonic Clone: Call forth an incarnation of the devil to attack by your side. Move forward and punch 2 times, inflicting 1,714 damage, then strike the ground with one final blow that inflicts 1,121 damage.

Call forth an incarnation of the devil to attack by your side. Move forward and punch 2 times, inflicting 1,714 damage, then strike the ground with one final blow that inflicts 1,121 damage. Howl: Let out a cry that deals 1,150 damage and inflicts Fear for 2 seconds.

Let out a cry that deals 1,150 damage and inflicts Fear for 2 seconds. Decimate: Swing your arms forward to summon giant Demon arms that deal 2,248 damage.

Tripods

Demonic Slash: Excellent Mobility.

Excellent Mobility. Cruel Cutter: Magick Control, Earth Attack, Encroaching Release.

Magick Control, Earth Attack, Encroaching Release. Thrust Impact: Swift Thrust, Deep Thrust, Spectral Explosion.

Swift Thrust, Deep Thrust, Spectral Explosion. Demolition: Weak Point Detection, Wave Attack, Encroaching Release.

Weak Point Detection, Wave Attack, Encroaching Release. Sharpened Cut: Enhanced Slash, Vertical Slash, Critical Cut.

Enhanced Slash, Vertical Slash, Critical Cut. Demonic Clone: Vital Point Strike, Fist of Destruction, Encroachment Discharge.

Vital Point Strike, Fist of Destruction, Encroachment Discharge. Howl: Quick Preparation, Encroaching Power, Scream of Fury.

Quick Preparation, Encroaching Power, Scream of Fury. Decimate: Quick Preparation, Encroachment Discharge, Cruel Hand.

Stats

This build center’s around Critical. Therefore, start off with primarily investing in Critical for critical chance consistency, then move onto the secondary build, which is Swiftness, to enhance the overall performance of the build.