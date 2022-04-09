Lost Ark Shadow Island Guide

Shadow Island is one of the hundred Islands in Lost Ark. During your exploration of the Island, you’ll come across several monsters and quests to complete. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find the Shadow Island and information on how to acquire the Island Token in Lost Ark.
Where is the Shadow Island Located in Lost Ark?
Shadow Island is one of the many Islands you’ll visit in Arkesia. The Island consists of a Tower where many monsters reside on each floor.
You’ll find this Island at the North Vern Sea. Simply use your ship to reach the location marked in the map image below.
How to Get Shadow Island Token
Shadow Island consists of numerous Tokens, which you can possess in Arkesia. Upon collecting all the Tokens available at the time, you’ll get rewarded with special items such as the Golden Moss Turtle Mount.
To get the Shadow Island Token, you must first complete the Shadow Mark quest. After that, you’ll get certain purple quests, and you must complete them all until you reach a point where you’ll interact with Mercenary Captain Zardin.
This is where you’ll start the Shadow Mark quest. Head up to the 24th floor of the Shadespire (Tower filled with monsters) and fight your way through the enemies to get loot.
Lastly, head back to Zardin and get rewarded with the Shadow Island Token.
Tokens Required for Rewards
- Greater Stat Increase Potion – 5 Island Tokens
- Emote: Threaten – 10 Island Tokens
- Uncommon Wooden Compass – 15 Island Tokens
- Greater Skill Point Potion – 20 Island Tokens
- Mount: Golden Moss Turtle – 25 Island Tokens
- Masterpiece #3 – 30 Island Tokens
- Emote: Wave Dance – 35 Island Tokens
- Luminous Aquamarine – 40 Island Tokens
- Gienah’s Protection – 45 Island Tokens
- Protections Skill Rune – 50 Island Tokens
- Masterpiece #22 – 55 Island Tokens
- Secret Map (Adventure: Giant Shell) – 60 Island Tokens
- Oceanic Aquamarine – 65 Island Tokens
- Statue of the Goddess Harmony – 70 Island Tokens
- Masterpiece #38 – 75 Island Tokens
- Ship Skin: Tortoyk Arong Turtle – 80 Island Tokens
- Secret Map – 85 Island Tokens
- Tidal Aquamarine – 90 Island Tokens
- Procyon Statue – 95 Island Tokens
Lost Ark Shadow Island Quests
There are 6 questlines on Shadow Island. Each quest rewards you with multiple items. Below we’ve arranged all quests, the quest giver, and the rewards you’ll get for completing the quest on Shadow Island.
Shadow Island Quest#1 – To the Shadespire
Simply visit the Island and talk to Mercenary Captain Zardin at the dock area to get this quest. To complete the quest, you must follow the path towards the Tower and talk to Rakil inside to complete the mission.
Rewards:
- Splendid Destruction Stone Fragment Chest x7
- Splendid Guardian Stone Fragment Chest x10
- Splendid Shard Chest (M) x8
- Courage +1
- Silver x900
Shadow Island Quest#2 – The Scent of Blood
Visit the 2nd floor of the Tower and talk to Mercenary Ganecron. Then follow the path up to the 4th floor and talk to Kangai. Unfortunately, you’ll discover that Kangai is dead, and you must deliver this news back to Rakil.
Rewards:
- Splendid Destruction Stone Fragment Chest x13
- Splendid Guardian Stone Fragment Chest x27
- Splendid Harmony Leapstone Chest x6
- Silver x1,650
Shadow Island Quest#3 – Vile Debris
Head up to the initial spot where you found Rakil and talk to Jenkrix. Then, move up to the 2nd floor and kill Demons to collect 100 Vile Debris to complete the mission.
Rewards:
- Splendid Destruction Stone Fragment Chest x13
- Splendid Guardian Stone Fragment Chest x27
- Splendid Harmony Leapstone Chest x6
- Silver x1,650
- Courage +2
Shadow Island Quest#4 – Debris Gatherer
The fourth quest is just like the third, talk to Jenkrix and kill Demons to collect 100 Debris to end the mission.
Rewards:
- Splendid Destruction Stone Fragment Chest x14
- Splendid Guardian Stone Fragment Chest x27
- Splendid Harmony Leapstone Chest x6
- Silver x1,650
Shadow Island Quest#5 – An Important Record
Talk to Ryndon and head up to the 5th floor to defeat the boss called Rictus. Remember that Rictus doesn’t appear on the spot when you reach the 5th floor since it takes him a good 5 minutes to spawn.
Rewards:
- Splendid Destruction Stone Fragment Chest x17
- Lavish Guardian Stone Fragment Chest x4
- Lavish Harmony Leapstone Chest
- Silver x2,100
- Wisdom +3
Shadow Island Quest#6 – Shadow’s Mark
Talk to Ryndon, then head to the Tower to fight 50 boss characters to receive the Shadow Island Token. You dont necessarily have to reach the 50th floor since many players received the Token upon reaching level 20. So, it’s time to test your luck.
Rewards:
- Shadow Island Token
- Splendid Destruction Stone Fragment Chest x8
- Splendid Guardian Stone Fragment Chest x14
- Lavish Shard Chest (M)
- Silver x900