Lost Ark Shadow Island Guide

Shadow Island is one of the hundred Islands in Lost Ark. During your exploration of the Island, you’ll come across several monsters and quests to complete. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find the Shadow Island and information on how to acquire the Island Token in Lost Ark.

Where is the Shadow Island Located in Lost Ark?

Shadow Island is one of the many Islands you’ll visit in Arkesia. The Island consists of a Tower where many monsters reside on each floor.

You’ll find this Island at the North Vern Sea. Simply use your ship to reach the location marked in the map image below.

How to Get Shadow Island Token

Shadow Island consists of numerous Tokens, which you can possess in Arkesia. Upon collecting all the Tokens available at the time, you’ll get rewarded with special items such as the Golden Moss Turtle Mount.

To get the Shadow Island Token, you must first complete the Shadow Mark quest. After that, you’ll get certain purple quests, and you must complete them all until you reach a point where you’ll interact with Mercenary Captain Zardin.

This is where you’ll start the Shadow Mark quest. Head up to the 24th floor of the Shadespire (Tower filled with monsters) and fight your way through the enemies to get loot.

Lastly, head back to Zardin and get rewarded with the Shadow Island Token.

Tokens Required for Rewards

Greater Stat Increase Potion – 5 Island Tokens

Emote: Threaten – 10 Island Tokens

Uncommon Wooden Compass – 15 Island Tokens

Greater Skill Point Potion – 20 Island Tokens

Mount: Golden Moss Turtle – 25 Island Tokens

Masterpiece #3 – 30 Island Tokens

Emote: Wave Dance – 35 Island Tokens

Luminous Aquamarine – 40 Island Tokens

Gienah’s Protection – 45 Island Tokens

Protections Skill Rune – 50 Island Tokens

Masterpiece #22 – 55 Island Tokens

Secret Map (Adventure: Giant Shell) – 60 Island Tokens

Oceanic Aquamarine – 65 Island Tokens

Statue of the Goddess Harmony – 70 Island Tokens

Masterpiece #38 – 75 Island Tokens

Ship Skin: Tortoyk Arong Turtle – 80 Island Tokens

Secret Map – 85 Island Tokens

Tidal Aquamarine – 90 Island Tokens

Procyon Statue – 95 Island Tokens

Lost Ark Shadow Island Quests

There are 6 questlines on Shadow Island. Each quest rewards you with multiple items. Below we’ve arranged all quests, the quest giver, and the rewards you’ll get for completing the quest on Shadow Island.

Shadow Island Quest#1 – To the Shadespire

Simply visit the Island and talk to Mercenary Captain Zardin at the dock area to get this quest. To complete the quest, you must follow the path towards the Tower and talk to Rakil inside to complete the mission.

Rewards:

Splendid Destruction Stone Fragment Chest x7

Splendid Guardian Stone Fragment Chest x10

Splendid Shard Chest (M) x8

Courage +1

Silver x900

Shadow Island Quest#2 – The Scent of Blood

Visit the 2nd floor of the Tower and talk to Mercenary Ganecron. Then follow the path up to the 4th floor and talk to Kangai. Unfortunately, you’ll discover that Kangai is dead, and you must deliver this news back to Rakil.

Rewards:

Splendid Destruction Stone Fragment Chest x13

Splendid Guardian Stone Fragment Chest x27

Splendid Harmony Leapstone Chest x6

Silver x1,650

Shadow Island Quest#3 – Vile Debris

Head up to the initial spot where you found Rakil and talk to Jenkrix. Then, move up to the 2nd floor and kill Demons to collect 100 Vile Debris to complete the mission.

Rewards:

Splendid Destruction Stone Fragment Chest x13

Splendid Guardian Stone Fragment Chest x27

Splendid Harmony Leapstone Chest x6

Silver x1,650

Courage +2

Shadow Island Quest#4 – Debris Gatherer

The fourth quest is just like the third, talk to Jenkrix and kill Demons to collect 100 Debris to end the mission.

Rewards:

Splendid Destruction Stone Fragment Chest x14

Splendid Guardian Stone Fragment Chest x27

Splendid Harmony Leapstone Chest x6

Silver x1,650

Shadow Island Quest#5 – An Important Record

Talk to Ryndon and head up to the 5th floor to defeat the boss called Rictus. Remember that Rictus doesn’t appear on the spot when you reach the 5th floor since it takes him a good 5 minutes to spawn.

Rewards:

Splendid Destruction Stone Fragment Chest x17

Lavish Guardian Stone Fragment Chest x4

Lavish Harmony Leapstone Chest

Silver x2,100

Wisdom +3

Shadow Island Quest#6 – Shadow’s Mark

Talk to Ryndon, then head to the Tower to fight 50 boss characters to receive the Shadow Island Token. You dont necessarily have to reach the 50th floor since many players received the Token upon reaching level 20. So, it’s time to test your luck.

Rewards: