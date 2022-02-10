Lost Ark Scrapper Abilities, Engravings, Builds and Tips

Scrapper is one of the advanced classes in Lost Ark and in this guide, we will tell complete details you need to know about Scrapper Class in Lost Ark and list all of its pros & cons, strengths, weaknesses, and the best builds you can make for it.

Lost Ark Scrapper Class

Scrapper is an advanced class in the Lost Ark under the Martial Artist class. This class is similar to other fighter classes. The major difference it has from other classes is it comes with two big fists which are really helpful in punching down enemies.

The class comes with huge Stagger buffs for you and your party which lets you stagger bosses and deal decent damage. This really makes Scrapper a good class to play. Along with Stagger, Scrapper has its own abilities and buffs for party members.

Scrapper can apply buffs to herself and party members and even debuff enemies. What you have to do while playing Scrapper is punch the bosses to pieces and just continue to repeat that.

Scrapper Gauge

You will find a Yellow bar and a Green bar scrapper gauge. The green skills boost the green bar, while yellow will boost the yellow bar. Both are shock and stamina skills that can do different things depending upon the Engravings. We will discuss them as well.

Scrapper Strengths and Weaknesses

Now that you know all the basic information about the Scrapper class, let’s dive into the Strengths and Weaknesses of this class.

Strengths

This class comes with a great damage output which means you can deal a lot of damage to bosses. The strength of this class is it offers lots of staggers which is essential for clearing stagger checks of some of the bosses in the Lost Ark.

The third and the most important strength of this class is its armor. It offers a lot of armor strength which means you can get into close encounters with different bosses in the Lost Ark.

Weaknesses

In this class you will need to learn a lot of things, meaning it will take some time to master this class; You cannot just master it the first time you use it.

The second and most important weakness that you will need to keep in mind is this class will seem weak if you don’t top yourself off with buffs. If you don’t use buffs, then it may get tough for you to win battles.

Best Scrapper Skills and Tripods

Charging Blow

Charging blow skill helps in charging the attacks with some damage and the best Tripod for this skill is a Tripod Ready Attack which will increase the attack damage on the final attack.

Dragon Advent

This skill is used for firing an elemental attack with a leap in a small radius. This will knock down enemies in its range.

The best Tripods for this skill include Moment of Truth and Conflagration Attack. Moment of Truth will increase outgoing damage, but this will also increase the stamina consumption.

On the other hand, a Conflagration Attack can be used to create an aura of flames around your character after the downward attack.

Fierce Tiger Strike

This skill is used to swift the attack with a knockdown and comes with Tripods like Amplified Damage, Pounce, and Rough Smash. The Amplified damage will improve the damage from your team member for a short time after you land an attack with Fierce Tiger Strike skills.

While the Pounce can be sued to move forward a short distance. The last Tripod will increase the attack power for a short time as well.

Instant Hit

This is a short attack that is used for attacking from the front side and it causes stun. The best Tripods for this skill include Stamina Control, Counter Effect, and tracking Instinct.

The Stamina control will control the consumption of stamina and the counter-effect will remove stun attacks from your character and increase the damage dealt with bosses.

With tacking Instinct Tripod, you can quickly jump forward a short distance and attack the enemy. This is really helpful in stunning the bosses.

Earthquake Chain

This attack does AoE damage and knocks off enemies that come into its range, it is a ground stomp attack and the best Tripods for this skill include Undying Power, Blindside, and Powerful Earthquake.

The Undying Power will change the elemental attack to fire and causes burns damage to enemies who come into its range. The second Tripod is Blindside which deals, spin attack with a downward slide, it deals the extra damage if the ability is a direct hit.

Battering Fists

This skill is really important for the Scrapper class as deals damage in multiple parts and causes a short dash as well. The best Tripods for this skill are Capture Opportunity, Red Explosion, and Berserk.

Capture Opportunity will make the last attack do extra damage and Red Explosion will increase the damage, so it can push immune enemies by a large amount. The Berserk tripod will increase the damage by 100%.

Iron Cannon Blow

This skill is used for the back attack with many chances of dealing damage when moving slightly forward. The best Tripods for this skill include Overflowing Power, Quick Prep, and Advanced Enhancement.

The Overflowing Power will increase the damage by 30% and Quick prep will reduce the cooldown time. The last and the most important Tripod is the Advance Enhancement which will increase the attack speed and boost the last attack so you can deal extra damage to the enemies.

Death Rattle

This attack is used for dealing damage by releasing the Shock gauge. The amount of damage dealt by this attack depends upon the energy stored. The best Tripods for this skill are Quick Prep which will reduce the cooldown time.

The second one is a Single Strike that will increase the damage against the single enemy. The third one is Shock Explosion which will deal bonus damage depending upon the amount of shock meter.

Scrapper Engravings

All classes in Lost Ark come with his own Engravings which grant you the ability to specialize in different aspects of your classes. Engraving highly impact your playstyle.

Scrapper has two Engravings to choose from. These are named “Taijutsu” and “Shock Training.”

Taijutsu

Taijutsu is an Engraving that can make you able to survive for a long time. This is a fast-paced engraving with high mobility and requires a lot of button pressing. It provides you with low cooldowns and different buffs and spammed abilities as well.

Shock Training

Shock training is different from Taijutsu as it has longer cooldowns and hard-hitting skills. This one provides you with a balanced playstyle of buff, attacks, and repeat. It has a quite strong burst damage window.

Best Lost Ark Scrapper Builds

Below, we’ve listed down the two best Builds for the Scrapper Class in Lost Ark.

Shock Generation Build

This build uses stamina to generate shock which can then be used for shock skills. The Shock skills will again generate stamina and the cycle repeats. It works like a cycle and you don’t have to do much. The shock engravings will also allow you to stack more shock and bolsters damage.

However, some of the shock skills have a longer cast time need positional for dealing more damage. In this build, you have to execute your attacks very attentively.

The best Engravings for this build are given below.

Grudge

Shock Training

Cursed Doll

Ambush Master

Adrenaline

Skills

Charging blow: This will let you charge quickly so you can deal 73 Damage 3 times and after that use your gauntlet for dealing 94 Damage.

This will let you charge quickly so you can deal 73 Damage 3 times and after that use your gauntlet for dealing 94 Damage. Crushing Smite: With this, you can launch three shockwaves which will do 146, 146, and 196 damage respectively.

With this, you can launch three shockwaves which will do 146, 146, and 196 damage respectively. Chain Destruction: With this skill, you can shake the ground and attack enemies four times dealing 174, 260,434, and 868 damage respectively. The attack radius will also increase from 3 meters to 5 meters with every hit.

With this skill, you can shake the ground and attack enemies four times dealing 174, 260,434, and 868 damage respectively. The attack radius will also increase from 3 meters to 5 meters with every hit. Death Rattle: With this, you can release all the shock energy and deal 1354 damage to enemies. The amount of damage will vary with the amount of shock energy you have.

With this, you can release all the shock energy and deal 1354 damage to enemies. The amount of damage will vary with the amount of shock energy you have. Roundup Sweep: With this skill, you can throw a diagonal punch that can deal 540 damage to enemies.

With this skill, you can throw a diagonal punch that can deal 540 damage to enemies. Fierce Tiger Strike: This skill helps you in dealing 82 damage twice by delivering two swift blows and knockdown enemies by dealing 162 damage.

This skill helps you in dealing 82 damage twice by delivering two swift blows and knockdown enemies by dealing 162 damage. True Rising Fist: This skill helps you in delivering the rising attack that deals 148 and 596 damage. You can also use that skill in the air for smashing the enemy and dealing 744 damage.

Stats

For this build, you should be aiming around 70/30, Specialization/Critical, since Specialization is your primary focus.

Taijutsu Build

As opposed to the shock build, this one focuses on stamina and stamina regen (Though it does use some shock skills). The Taijutsu engravings increase your stamina regen and also increase the damage dealt by stamina skills.

This build doesn’t need you to cycle between stamina and shock skills. You don’t need to manage any resources for this build. In this build, the skills with a cast time and positional also go pretty quick, unlike the Shock Build.

The best Engravings for this Build are given below.

Ultimate Skill: Taijutsu

Grudge

Keen Blunt

Adrenaline

Ambush Master

Skills

Charging Blow: This will let you charge quickly so you can deal 73 Damage 3 times and after that use your gauntlet for dealing 94 Damage.

This will let you charge quickly so you can deal 73 Damage 3 times and after that use your gauntlet for dealing 94 Damage. Dragon Advent: This skill helps you in focusing the energy and getting into 10 meters radius of enemies for dealing 838 damage and knock them out.

This skill helps you in focusing the energy and getting into 10 meters radius of enemies for dealing 838 damage and knock them out. Death Rattle: With this, you can release all the shock energy and deal 1354 damage to enemies. The amount of damage will vary with the amount of shock energy you have.

With this, you can release all the shock energy and deal 1354 damage to enemies. The amount of damage will vary with the amount of shock energy you have. Instant Hit: With this skill, you can do a flashing strike which deals 484 damage and stuns the enemies for 3 seconds.

With this skill, you can do a flashing strike which deals 484 damage and stuns the enemies for 3 seconds. Fierce Tiger Strike: This skill helps you in dealing 82 damage twice by delivering two swift blows and knockdown enemies by dealing 162 damage.

This skill helps you in dealing 82 damage twice by delivering two swift blows and knockdown enemies by dealing 162 damage. Continuous Push: This skill lets you charge while you are swinging your fist and each hit you made will deal 170 damage.

This skill lets you charge while you are swinging your fist and each hit you made will deal 170 damage. Battering Fists: This skill lets you hit a punch that deals 112 damage. You can also hold the hotkey for 1 second to launch a flurry of jabs that will hit the enemies and deal 74 damage for 6 times. Then you can dash 2m forward for dealing 112 damage followed by a hook that will deal 448 damage to the enemies.

This skill lets you hit a punch that deals 112 damage. You can also hold the hotkey for 1 second to launch a flurry of jabs that will hit the enemies and deal 74 damage for 6 times. Then you can dash 2m forward for dealing 112 damage followed by a hook that will deal 448 damage to the enemies. Iron Cannon Blow: With this skill, you can hit an elbow strike for dealing 206 damage. You can turn around after the strike for striking again to deal 246 damage. You can use this skill again and again for dealing more and more damage.

Stats

This Scrapper build primarily looks for the Critical and Swiftness as the desired stats. You should be aiming for around 70/30 Critical/Swiftness Split since Critical is the primary focus in this build.