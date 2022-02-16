Where to Find and Defeat the Salt Giant in Lost Ark

In this guide, we will walk you through all the information you need to know about the Salt Giant, one of the world bosses in Lost Ark. We will provide you with Salt Giant’s location, and how to defeat it in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Salt Giant

In Lost Ark, Arkesia is divided into seven massive continents and each continent has its own boss. You have to deal with all of the bosses one way or another. To defeat any boss, you may need some help, or you’d have to bring your A-game.

Where to Find the Salt Giant

The scary-looking Salt Giant is a boss of Yudia, the second continent that you will visit while progressing through the game. To save the Yudia region, you must beat the Salt Giant.

Location of Salt Giant

Salt Giant Boss can be found in Yudia region. More exactly, the Salt Giant is found to the south of Saland Hills city. Check the Screenshot below to know its exact location.

Salt Giants typically respawn every 30 minutes, so if you don’t see one straight away, just wait.

How to kill the Salt Giant

Salt Giant Boss is extremely difficult to beat if you are trying to do it alone. The best way to defeat Salt Giant is to bring enough gear and some friends along and create a party. Then try to defeat Salt Giant as a group.

Although Salt Giant has no weapons, its attack range is huge so be careful while you are in a battle. Salt Giant has 10 million hit points so he’s fairly tanky. Also, make sure you don’t come in the line of its attacks because he can wipe you out in a split second.

For your party composition, you’ll do well with a few tanks, strong damage dealers to evade the strikes from behind. Keep some phoenix plumes and healing supplies on hand and you should be good to go.