Lost Ark Hidden Stories for Punika Adventure Tome

By Editorial Team

When adventuring through the Punika continent in Lost Ark, know that the location features several hidden stories for you to uncover. The following guide will explain how to find all the hidden stories for Punika’s adventure tome in the game.

Punika Adventure Tome’s Hidden Stories in Lost Ark

Punika is a tropical continent in southwest Arkesia. Completing its hidden stories for the adventure tome will net players 1 point of courage, 5 points of kindness, three points of charisma, and four points of wisdom.

Welcome to the Lailai Festival

To start the quest, go to the Nia Village in the Punika continent.

Clue #1
Location: Center of the festival plaza, Nia Village

Clue #2
Location: Brown Polaroid camera towards the bottom edge of Nia Village

Clue #3
Location: Top section of the festival plaza, near a small hut, Nia Village

Clue #4
Location: Center of the Evergreen Plaza area in Nia Village.

Clue #5
Location: Matriarch’s Office area, Nia Village

Fantastic Duo

Clue #1
Location: Tideshelf Path, Open Seas

Clue #2
Location: Tideshelf Path

Clue #3
Location: Nia Village

Clue #4
Location: Starsand Beach

On the Origins of Punika

Clue #1
Location: Tideshelf Path

Clue #2
Location: Tikatika Colony

Clue #3
Location: Naruna Hot Springs Dungeon

Clue #4
Location: Oreha’s Well Dungeon

Lost Item: The Parcel

Clue #1
Location: Nia Village

Clue #2
Location: Nia Village

Clue #3
Location: Nia Village

Clue #4
Location: Nia Village

Clue #5
Location: Starsand Beach

Clue #6
Location: Nia Village

What Awakened the Forest

Clue #1
Location: Tideshelf Path

Clue #2
Location: Tideshelf Path

Clue #3
Location: Starsand Beach

Clue #4
Location: Secret Forest

Diary washed Ashore

Clue #1
Location: Starsand Beach

Clue #2
Location: Nia Village

Flower of the Festival

Clue #1
Location: Tideshelf Path

Clue #2
Location: Starsand Beach

Clue #3
Location: Nia Village

Editorial Team

Contributor at SegmentNext.