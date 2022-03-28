Lost Ark Hidden Stories for Punika Adventure Tome

When adventuring through the Punika continent in Lost Ark, know that the location features several hidden stories for you to uncover. The following guide will explain how to find all the hidden stories for Punika’s adventure tome in the game.

Punika Adventure Tome’s Hidden Stories in Lost Ark

Punika is a tropical continent in southwest Arkesia. Completing its hidden stories for the adventure tome will net players 1 point of courage, 5 points of kindness, three points of charisma, and four points of wisdom.

Welcome to the Lailai Festival

To start the quest, go to the Nia Village in the Punika continent.

Clue #1

Location: Center of the festival plaza, Nia Village



Clue #2

Location: Brown Polaroid camera towards the bottom edge of Nia Village



Clue #3

Location: Top section of the festival plaza, near a small hut, Nia Village



Clue #4

Location: Center of the Evergreen Plaza area in Nia Village.



Clue #5

Location: Matriarch’s Office area, Nia Village



Fantastic Duo

Clue #1

Location: Tideshelf Path, Open Seas



Clue #2

Location: Tideshelf Path



Clue #3

Location: Nia Village



Clue #4

Location: Starsand Beach



On the Origins of Punika

Clue #1

Location: Tideshelf Path



Clue #2

Location: Tikatika Colony



Clue #3

Location: Naruna Hot Springs Dungeon



Clue #4

Location: Oreha’s Well Dungeon



Lost Item: The Parcel

Clue #1

Location: Nia Village



Clue #2

Location: Nia Village



Clue #3

Location: Nia Village



Clue #4

Location: Nia Village



Clue #5

Location: Starsand Beach



Clue #6

Location: Nia Village



What Awakened the Forest

Clue #1

Location: Tideshelf Path



Clue #2

Location: Tideshelf Path



Clue #3

Location: Starsand Beach



Clue #4

Location: Secret Forest



Diary washed Ashore

Clue #1

Location: Starsand Beach



Clue #2

Location: Nia Village



Flower of the Festival

Clue #1

Location: Tideshelf Path



Clue #2

Location: Starsand Beach



Clue #3

Location: Nia Village

