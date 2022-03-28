Lost Ark Hidden Stories for Punika Adventure Tome

When adventuring through the Punika continent in Lost Ark, know that the location features several hidden stories for you to uncover. The following guide will explain how to find all the hidden stories for Punika’s adventure tome in the game.
Punika Adventure Tome’s Hidden Stories in Lost Ark
Punika is a tropical continent in southwest Arkesia. Completing its hidden stories for the adventure tome will net players 1 point of courage, 5 points of kindness, three points of charisma, and four points of wisdom.
Welcome to the Lailai Festival
To start the quest, go to the Nia Village in the Punika continent.
Clue #1
Location: Center of the festival plaza, Nia Village
Clue #2
Location: Brown Polaroid camera towards the bottom edge of Nia Village
Clue #3
Location: Top section of the festival plaza, near a small hut, Nia Village
Clue #4
Location: Center of the Evergreen Plaza area in Nia Village.
Clue #5
Location: Matriarch’s Office area, Nia Village
Fantastic Duo
Clue #1
Location: Tideshelf Path, Open Seas
Clue #2
Location: Tideshelf Path
Clue #3
Location: Nia Village
Clue #4
Location: Starsand Beach
On the Origins of Punika
Clue #1
Location: Tideshelf Path
Clue #2
Location: Tikatika Colony
Clue #3
Location: Naruna Hot Springs Dungeon
Clue #4
Location: Oreha’s Well Dungeon
Lost Item: The Parcel
Clue #1
Location: Nia Village
Clue #2
Location: Nia Village
Clue #3
Location: Nia Village
Clue #4
Location: Nia Village
Clue #5
Location: Starsand Beach
Clue #6
Location: Nia Village
What Awakened the Forest
Clue #1
Location: Tideshelf Path
Clue #2
Location: Tideshelf Path
Clue #3
Location: Starsand Beach
Clue #4
Location: Secret Forest
Diary washed Ashore
Clue #1
Location: Starsand Beach
Clue #2
Location: Nia Village
Flower of the Festival
Clue #1
Location: Tideshelf Path
Clue #2
Location: Starsand Beach
Clue #3
Location: Nia Village