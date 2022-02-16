Portal Stones are one of the several Collectible Items in Lost Ark. These Stones play an important role in the completion of the Adventurer’s Tome for Rethramis. Being a rare item, they have an important place in your inventory. In this guide, we’ll be discussing the Lost Ark Portal Stones in detail.

Lost Ark Portal Stones

Portal Stones are one of the main Collectibles in Lost Ark and are extremely rare. Because of how rare these Portal Stones are, they’re found during a random dropping. Meaning there’s no fixed time or place to find them.

How to Farm Portal Stones in Lost Ark

Although Portal Stones don’t have a fixed location and can be found anywhere at a random spot, they still have a few major locations where they’re spotted more than once. Three of the major locations where you’ll find the Portal Stones are Loghill, Ankumo Mountain, and Rethramis Border.

These locations can have more than one rare dropping because they possess dungeons. These dungeons are known as Aquilok’s Head and Aquilok’s Tail, with several rare collectibles found in each dungeon with ease.

This can be done at a lower difficulty level. However, considering how your difficulty level doesn’t help you get more of these Collectibles makes it obvious not to choose a higher difficulty level. Therefore, take part in dungeons only at a lower difficulty level if you’re looking for an easy win.

Also, killing anything in the Rethramis continent can play an important factor in finding Portal Stones as droppings.

You can additionally focus on exploring the Loghill side a bit and get the Portal Stones from Red Whitebeak birds and Toxiclaw Robbers by setting the Loghill area free from these mobs who have been poisoning the entire existence of Loghill.

In Addition to that, if you don’t have enough time to explore the entire map just to find a few Collectibles, then you can simply purchase Portal Stones from other players using Auction House. This is an alternate method and can come in handy but in exchange for a lot of gold, depending upon which server you’re on.

In the end, find four Portal Stones in total to complete Adventurer’s Tome for Rethramis and get rewarded with rare items such as