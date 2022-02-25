Lost Ark Paladin Leveling Guide

If you are trying to level up your Paladin as quickly as possible in Lost Ark and require a little help, we’ve got you covered with this guide, where we’ll be showing you all the tips and tricks you need to know for Paladin Leveling in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Paladin Leveling

Paladin is a support class character in Lost Ark and is one of the most important characters to have on your team when it comes to end-game content.

Due to his importance in end-game content, you’ll need to level up your Paladin as quickly as you can.

To help you out with that, we’ve listed below all the tips and tricks you need to know to level up the Paladin quickly, including the best skills and tripods to use at each level.

Best Skills to Level Up As Paladin

The most important thing to focus on when it comes to leveling up a character is the skill selection of said character. If you choose the right skills, you’ll be able to quickly progress through missions and quests, allowing you to farm XP with ease.

Despite being a support-based class, the Paladin has some great offensive skills that can be used for leveling.

Below, we’ve listed down the best skills you need to use for the Paladin to level him up as quickly as possible.

Level 12

Starting off at level 12, you need to allocate 4 points to the Charge skill. This Punish skill will give you great mobility, allowing you easily make your way through dungeons.

The tripod you’ll want to pick for this skill is Excellent Mobility. This will help you out a lot in the long run as you try to farm XP for your Paladin.

Level 15-16

From level 15 to 16, you need to put 20 points into Flash Thrust. This will be your first AoE damage skill that will help you kill enemies.

The tripod you’ll want to pick for this skill is Law of the Jungle.

Level 19-20

From level 19 to 20, you need to invest 20 points into Punishment. This target skill is surprisingly powerful for how early you can unlock it. This will further increase your damage output.

The tripods you’ll want to pick for this skill are Swift Fingers and Divine Punishment.

Level 25-26

From level 25 to 26, you need to invest 48 points in Flash Thrust. Investing this many points into the skill will significantly increase your damage output, allowing you to easily clear out dungeons and complete raids with the Paladin.

The tripods you’ll want to pick for this skill are Law of the Jungle, Flash Enhancement, and Chain Attack.

Level 30-32

From level 30 to 32, you need to invest 48 points in Executor’s Sword. This is another offensive skill that works for both single-target and AoE situations.

The tripods you’ll want to pick for this skill are Stigmata, Challenger’s Will, and Broad Slash.

Level 36

At level 36, you need to invest 20 points in Holy Explosion. This will now be your main AoE damage skill for the time being.

The tripods you’ll want to pick for this skill are Swift Fingers and Wide Explosion.

Level 40-41

From level 40 to 41, you have to remove 16 points from Holy Explosion and invest 48 points into Holy Sword.

This skill delivers amazing single-target burst damage, followed up by linear AoE damage.

The tripods you’ll want to pick for this skill are “Stigmata,” “Weak Point Detection,” and “Condensed Energy.”

Level 45

When you reach level 45, put the 16 points back into Holy Explosion and invest 20 points into Execution of Justice. This will help out a lot with AoE clearing.

The tripods you’ll want to pick for this skill are “Rune Prison” and “Strength Release.”

Level 48-50

From level 48 to 50, you want to finally max out Holy Explosion (48 points) to have your Paladin reach its full AoE damage potential.

The tripods you’ll want to pick for this skill are Swift Fingers, Wide Explosion, and Prepared Explosion.

Paladin Leveling Tips and Tricks

Now that you’re up to speed with the skills you need to use for Paladin leveling let’s dive into the tips and tricks you need to know to maximize your XP gains with the Paladin.

Forget Support Skills

Even though Paladins are support-based characters, you have to forget about the support skills while leveling.

The reason for this is if you focus on support skills instead of the damage skills of the Paladin, you’ll have a much harder time defeating enemies, clearing out dungeons, completing raids, etc.

Ergo, you’ll gain XP at a much slower rate if you have too many support skills. Once you reach the end-game content, these support skills will only come in handy. But for that, you need to first level up the Paladin.

So make sure to not invest points into unnecessary support skills while you’re trying to level up your Paladin.

Focus on Ranged Attacks

As compared to other classes, the melee skills of the Paladin are very underwhelming. Because of that, you need to always focus on ranged attacks during battles.

Let the melee classes do the dirty work while you sit back and attack enemies from afar.

Use Burst Damage Skills

As stated above, the Paladin’s melee damage is far from impressive. Because of that, you have to keep investing your points into Burst damage skills.

These skills will allow you to defeat enemies as quickly as possible, which will help out for leveling.

Focus On the Main Story

Lastly, don’t bother doing side quests initially if you want to level up your Paladin as quickly as possible.

While leveling, make sure to only focus on the main story quests as they grant the most XP. Once you’ve reached level 50, you can then start completing side quests.