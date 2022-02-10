Lost Ark Paladin Abilities, Engravings, Builds and Tips

In this guide, we’ll be explaining what the Paladin class is, its skillset, along with some of its build that can be used in PvP and PvE modes in Lost Ark. Paladin is one of the support classes in Lost Ark that can easily be confused with a DPS class.

Lost Ark Paladin Class

Even though Paladins have offensive abilities, they’re mostly known for their role as a support. You can always specify your Paladin to serve as a DPS class, but you won’t get anywhere with its damage.

The only other class that lies close to Paladin is Bard. These two are pretty similar support classes. However, Bard has better support abilities, while Paladin has a slightly more damaging offense.

Piety Meter

Piety meter is the identity skill for Paladins. It fills up as you use your skills more and more during the battle.

Once the meter has been fully replenished, you can either unleash the Sacred Executioner buff or the Holy Aura buff.

Sacred Executioner is the damage buff, and the second buff, Holy Aura, is the support buff. Since Paladins expertise lies mostly in the game’s support section, you’ll be using Holy Aura far more often.

Paladin Strengths and Weaknesses

Paladin is a new class introduced to Lost Ark. The developers have taken their time to get this class perfect. Therefore, the class does have some weaknesses, but it still stands out amongst the rest.

Let’s begin by discussing its strengths

Strengths

Paladin is one of the best support classes available in Lost Ark. If you build it right, Paladin can easily stand out as an MVP.

It provides your team with the much-needed healing powers and helps reduce the damage taken from the enemies. Other than that, it has one of the best Shields available in the game.

Lastly, this class is easier to level up than other similar classes.

Weaknesses

Paladin’s biggest weakness happens to be its offense. It has the most damage output amongst other support classes when it comes to damage. However, the damage still doesn’t compare to the damage output from other DPS classes.

Therefore, you cannot build Paladin as a DPS class. Even if you do, you’ll be dealing minimal damage to your enemies. At the same time, it has fewer healing abilities than other support classes.

Best Paladin Skills and Tripods

Paladin’s skill set consists of Punish and Holy skills. Holly skills amongst the two are the support skills and they’ll be the ones you’ll be using more often.

While Paladin tops the charts regarding support abilities, it does have some damaging capabilities, the Punish abilities. They won’t be used unless you’re truly desperate, but they do help replenish the Piety Meter faster.

Flash Thrust

Flash thrust is a Punish skill that allows you to stab your enemy five times. That is one more than the usual, four times.

The best tripods for this skill are Quick Prep, Chain Attack, and Flash Enhancement.

Charge

Charge is one of the sword skills that allows you to dash forward 6 meters before attacking your enemy.

This skill will become available early on in the game, and it can be leveled up with 4 skill points. Your distance will then increase by 3 meters.

The best tripods for this skill are Excellent Mobility and Shining Protection.

Executor’s Sword

Yet another sword skill that helps you send your enemies flying into the air while countering their moves. This skill becomes available at level 24, and you’ll be using it quite often when you have to clear large mobs of enemies.

The best tripods for this skill are Excellent Mobility, Weak Point Enhancement, and Executor’s Strike.

Holy Sword

This is the last sword skill available for Paladin, and it unlocks at level 40. It allows you to shoot a beam of light from your sword while attacking the enemies to render additional damage.

The best tripods for this skill are Positioning, Outburst of Light, Release Light.

Light’s Shock

This skill belongs to the holy skillset and allows you to deliver a shockwave that deals respectable damage to enemies.

The best tripods for this skill are Swift Fingers and Light’s Vestige.

Godsent Law

Here we have another holy skill, and it allows you to encapsulate the enemies in a magical circle of light. All enemies present within the circle will receive damage for 2 seconds.

Shield, Wide Angle Attack and Grace are the best tripods for this skill.

Wrath of God

This is one of the holy skills that you’ll be using a lot as a Paladin. It deals damage to the enemies using a thunder strike.

It unlocks at level 18 and adds a major chunk to your piety meter upon use. To juice the max potential out of this skill, it’s suggested that you upgrade it to level 10 using 48 skill points.

The best tripods for this skill are Faith and Express Fury.

Heavenly Blessings

With this holy skill, Paladin takes help from a guardian angel. Once it’s summoned, it reduces the damage taken by your party members for 8 seconds and inflicts damage to the enemies nearby.

The best tripods for this skill are Faith, Valor, and Absolute Blessing.

Holy Protection

This holy skill will generate a dome of light, and every teammate lying within its domain will be healed. The best tripods for this skill are Quick Pace, Purity, and Vow of Light.

Execution of Justice

This skill allows you to attack an enemy with a finisher move. This attack is more effective when made from behind. The best tripods for this skill are Rune, Strength Release, Light Explosion.

Dash Slash

This is one of the sword skills and quite similar to Charge. This skill will help you charge towards your enemy, and when you release the attack key/button, the enemy will witness an upward slash. This skill unlocks at level 20.

The best Tripod for this skill is Quick Pace.

Paladin Engravings

Paladin offers offensive and supportive abilities in Lost Ark. Keeping that in mind, there’re two engravings that you can choose for your Paladin: Blessed Aura and Judgement.

Blessed Aura

Blessed Aura improves your Holy Aura buff, which adds to your supportive abilities in-game. As a result, you’ll have a higher resistance against damage, and you’ll be able to replenish your teammates’ HP.

Since most of the players will be focusing their Paladin builds towards support, this is a must-have engraving to truly bring out the maximum potential of Paladins.

Judgment

While Paladin provides great support, it can also land a few blows to the enemies once in a while. Judgment makes sure that those blows are worth your while.

It improves your Punishing skills by increasing the damage output. With Judgement in place, your piety meter will be fully replenished when you make use of your Punishment skills.

Alongside that, the duration of your Sacred Executioner buff will also increase by 100%.

Lost Ark Best Paladin Builds

Paladins don’t have very high damaging attacks; hence, you’ll be wasting your energy if you focus on a DPS build.

Below are two builds for PvP and PvE game modes, and they’re both support builds for Paladin.

Paladin PvP build

Our PvP build will give Paladin slightly more offensive capabilities, given that fighting other players is always more challenging. However, it would still be considered a support build.

Skills

Charge: Dash forward 6 meters before attacking your enemy

Dash forward 6 meters before attacking your enemy Dash Slash: Dash forward and slash up your enemy

Dash forward and slash up your enemy Execution of Justice: Attack an enemy with a finisher move from behind

Attack an enemy with a finisher move from behind Godsent Law: Encapsulate the enemies in a magical circle of light and deal them damage

Encapsulate the enemies in a magical circle of light and deal them damage Heavenly Blessings: Summon the guardian angel

Summon the guardian angel Holy Protection: Heal your teammates with a dome of light

Heal your teammates with a dome of light Holy Sword: Shoot a damaging beam of light from your sword

Shoot a damaging beam of light from your sword Wrath of God: Summon a thunderstrike.

Tripods

Charge: Excellent Mobility

Excellent Mobility Dash Slash: Quick Pace

Quick Pace Execution of Justice: Rune Prison, Strength Release, Light Explosion

Rune Prison, Strength Release, Light Explosion Godsent Law: Shield, Wide-angle Attack, Grace

Shield, Wide-angle Attack, Grace Heavenly Blessings: Mind Enhancement, Perseverance, Heavenly Requiem

Mind Enhancement, Perseverance, Heavenly Requiem Holy Protection: Quick Pace, Robust Protection, Vow of Light

Quick Pace, Robust Protection, Vow of Light Holy Sword: Propulsion, Outburst of Light, Condensed Energy

Propulsion, Outburst of Light, Condensed Energy Wrath of God: Wide Thunderstroke, Thunder, Express Fury

Paladin PvE Build

This PvE build will focus on Paladin’s healing and support abilities. Even though this is not a DPS build, it’ll still have some offensive characteristics.

Skills

Charge: Dash forward 6 meters before attacking your enemy

Dash forward 6 meters before attacking your enemy Executor’s Sword: Counter enemy attacks by throwing them in the air

Counter enemy attacks by throwing them in the air Flash Thrust: Stab your enemies five times

Stab your enemies five times Godsent Law: Encapsulate the enemies in a magical circle of light and deal them damage

Encapsulate the enemies in a magical circle of light and deal them damage Heavenly Blessings: Summon the Guardian Angel

Summon the Guardian Angel Holy Protection: Heal your teammates with a dome of light

Heal your teammates with a dome of light Holy Sword: Shoot a damaging beam of light from your sword

Shoot a damaging beam of light from your sword Wrath of God: Summon a thunderstrike

Tripods

Charge: Excellent Mobility, Shining Protection

Excellent Mobility, Shining Protection Executor’s Sword: Stigmata, Challenger’s Will, Executioner’s Strike

Stigmata, Challenger’s Will, Executioner’s Strike Flash Thrust: Excellent Mobility, Chain Attack, Flash Enhancement

Excellent Mobility, Chain Attack, Flash Enhancement Godsent Law: Skilled Wisdom, Brilliant Law

Skilled Wisdom, Brilliant Law Heavenly Blessings: Faith, Valor, Absolute Blessing

Faith, Valor, Absolute Blessing Holy Protection: Swift Fingers, Purify

Swift Fingers, Purify Holy Sword: Stigmata, Weak Point Detection, Condensed Energy

Stigmata, Weak Point Detection, Condensed Energy Wrath of God: Acuteness, Faith, Express Fury

The Best of Both Worlds Build

This last build of ours will get you through both PvP and PvE game modes and is well suited for players who frequently switch between the two modes.

Skills

Charge: Dash forward 6 meters before attacking your enemy

Dash forward 6 meters before attacking your enemy Dash Slash: Dash forward and slash up your enemy

Dash forward and slash up your enemy Execution of Justice: Attack an enemy with a finisher move from behind

Attack an enemy with a finisher move from behind Executor’s Sword: Counter enemy attacks by throwing them in the air

Counter enemy attacks by throwing them in the air Heavenly Blessings: Summon the Guardian Angel

Summon the Guardian Angel Holy Protection: Heal your teammates with a dome of light

Heal your teammates with a dome of light Holy Sword: Shoot a damaging beam of light from your sword

Shoot a damaging beam of light from your sword Wrath of God: Summon a Thunderstrike

Tripods