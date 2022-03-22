There are plenty of NPCs scattered around the world of Lost Ark who you can interact with and spark love interest. Achieving a good Rapport level with them entails several rewards and rare gifts items. In this Lost Ark Nia Rapport Guide, we’ll look at Nia and the rewards she has to offer.
Where to Find Nia in Lost Ark?
Nia is an absolutely gorgeous Village NPC, but she’s also admirable because of her leadership skills. She became the leader of the Nia Village at a very young age hence possesses an incredible sense of responsibility and firmness in her decisions. She sure is one attractive woman.
Any guesses where this lovely NPC can be found if it isn’t obvious enough? Well, you can find your possible future partner Nia in the village named after her, Nia Village.
Head over there and create the best impressions in one shot to acquire some hefty Kindness and Charisma
Lost Ark Nia Rapport Rewards
However, that’s just not all that she has to offer. Below are the gifts you can acquire upon building Rapport with Nia.
Music
- Heavenly Harmony RP – 300
- Song of Harmony RP- 350
Emotes
- Lailai RP – 300
Gifts
- Yudia Natural Salt – RP 300
- Ghost Photography – RP 300
- Hawk Claws – RP 300
- Round Glass Piece – RP 300
- Old Bone – RP 300
- Shining Ore – RP 300
- Liebeheim’s Rose – RP 324
- Lobster Dish – RP 324
- Zagoras Ice Cap – RP 324
- Hollowfruit – RP 330
- Fancier Bouquet – RP 330
- Small Music Box – RP 330
- Fancy Music Box – RP 330
- Torso Sculpture – RP 330
- Moonlight Butterfly – RP 330
- Halite Statue – RP 330
- Oversize Ladybug Doll – RP 330
- Piñata Crafting Set – RP 330
- Colorful Claw Toy – RP 330
- Glacial Beer – RP 330
- Tournament Entrance Certificate – RP 330
- Anikka Lute – RP 330
- Rainbow Tikatika Flower – RP 450
- Required – Charisma 350
- Fargar’s Beer – RP 2000
- Surprise Chest – RP 2000
- Sky Reflection Oil – RP 2000
- Chain War Chronicles – RP 2000
- Shy Wind Flower Pollen – RP 2000
- Angler’s Fishing Pole – RP 2000
- Fine Gramophone – RP 2000
- Vern’s Founding Coin – RP 2000
- Sirius’s Holy Book – RP 2000
- Red Moon Tears – RP 2000
- Festival of Fire and Ice – RP t 2000
- Sylvain Queens’ Blessing – RP 2000
- Oreha Viewing Stone – RP 2000
- Necromancer’s Records – RP 2000
- Encavian Crown – RP 5000
- Gustaven’s Holy Water – RP 10000
- Medrick Centennial Wine – RP 10000
- Honey Toast – RP 10000
- Living Stone – RP 10000
- Endless Bottle – RP 10000
- Hoyte Issue No. 289 – RP 10000
- Linderte Goblet – RP 10000
- Blue Gem – RP 10000
- Millennial Lotus Essence – RP 10000
- Mask of the Oath – RP 10000
- Blessings of the Lazeniths – RP 10000
- Gienah’s Protection – RP 10000
- Blue Heart Fruit – RP 10000
- Haal Coin – RP 10000
- Crystal Necklace – RP 10000
- Liquor of Arrogance – RP 10000
- Albion’s Scale – RP 10000
- Lunar Knights Token – RP 10000