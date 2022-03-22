There are plenty of NPCs scattered around the world of Lost Ark who you can interact with and spark love interest. Achieving a good Rapport level with them entails several rewards and rare gifts items. In this Lost Ark Nia Rapport Guide, we’ll look at Nia and the rewards she has to offer.

Where to Find Nia in Lost Ark?

Nia is an absolutely gorgeous Village NPC, but she’s also admirable because of her leadership skills. She became the leader of the Nia Village at a very young age hence possesses an incredible sense of responsibility and firmness in her decisions. She sure is one attractive woman.

Any guesses where this lovely NPC can be found if it isn’t obvious enough? Well, you can find your possible future partner Nia in the village named after her, Nia Village.

Head over there and create the best impressions in one shot to acquire some hefty Kindness and Charisma

Lost Ark Nia Rapport Rewards

However, that’s just not all that she has to offer. Below are the gifts you can acquire upon building Rapport with Nia.

Music

Heavenly Harmony RP – 300

Song of Harmony RP- 350

Emotes

Lailai RP – 300

Gifts