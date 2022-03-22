In Lost Ark, you have a catalog of items to go through and craft each of the items from scratch using expensive materials and resources. This guide will teach you how to craft Fully Melted Gelato in Lost Ark, one of the most expensive items in the game.

How to Craft Fully Melted Gelato in Lost Ark

Fully-melted Gelato is a scoop of Gelato Ice Cream dipped in hot coffee. It is a combination of the most expensive items in the game and will cost you over 40,000 Silvers.

The crafting process requires you to gather 1x Gelato, 1x Hot Chocolate Coffee, and 1,700 Silver. You will first need to craft The Melting Gelato to get the Fully-melted Gelato.

Below, we have given a brief description of where and how to get each item.

Where to Get Gelato

The scoop of Gelato Ice Cream is sold at the Tavern in Wavestrand Port for 30,000 Silver. The Wavestrand Port is located in East Luterra, where you will find the Tavern. For the exact location, look at the map below:

Where to Get Hot Chocolate Coffee

Your second ingredient to make the Melting Gelato is the Hot Chocolate Coffee that you will buy from the Wandering Merchant, Burt. He can be found at a total of 4 locations and during certain times of the day.

The four locations are:

Leyar Terrace

Borea’s Domain

Blackrose Chapel

Croconys Seashore

Burt will appear only at certain times of the day. These times are the server timings and not your local ones.

12:30 – 12:55

2:30 – 2:55

5:30 – 5:55

6:30 – 6:55

8:30 – 8:55

9:30 – 9:55

When you find Burt, interact with him and get the Hot Chocolate Coffee for around 8,000 Silver. The pricing of the items that you can buy from Burt changes from time to time.

Now that you have both Gelato and Hot Chocolate Coffee, you will be able to craft the Melting Gelato. However, you now have to craft Fully-melted Gelato by taking the ingredients to Chef Hyde.

Where to Find Chef Hyde

Chef Hyde runs a restaurant in Luterra Castle and can be found behind the restaurant’s counter.

Head to the Luterra Castle, where you will see a bunch of NPCs selling food items. You will see the light coming out of a door at the southwest corner of the map. This will be the entrance to the restaurant.

Head towards the counter once inside and interact with Chef Hyde. Then, click on Melting Gelato under the Adventurer’s Tome Specialities tab to craft it. It will take you 1,700 Silver to craft Melting Gelato, and you will have it in your inventory.

Now, you have to wait for 4 minutes so that it is fully melted and you can enjoy it at its full potential.

This is all for our Lost Ark How to Craft Fully Melted Gelato guide. You can check out more crafting guides on our website.