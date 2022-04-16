Lost Ark Carrot And Stick Quest Guide

The Carrot and Stick quest is one of many featured quests in Lost Ark and like most, is quite rewarding in terms of loot. Here, we’ll go over everything you need to know about the Carrot and Stick quest in Lost Ark.

Where to Find the Carrot and Stick Quest in Lost Ark

The Carrot and Stick quest becomes available after completing the Fearsome Man-Eating Monster quest. This quest is available in Lost City. Read on to find out how to start the quest, which objectives you must complete, and what rewards await you.

You need to first unlock the quest prior to starting it. In this section, we’ll show you how to acquire the Carrot and Stick quest in Lost Ark.

First off, you must travel to the Lost City zone in order to obtain the quest. There, you need to locate the Injured Kir. Simply speaking with Kir will unlock the quest.

Kir’s exact location is marked on the map below.

How to Complete Carrot and Stick Quest in Lost Ark

Once you’ve acquired the quest, Kir will assign you the task of catching three White Belly at the secret fishing spot. Don’t be concerned about the location of the secret fishing spot! Kir will identify its location herself.

Where to find the Secret Fishing Spot?

The Secret Fishing Spot is not that difficult to locate thanks to the assistance provided by Kir. Still, if you have trouble finding the location, don’t worry, we have you covered.

Follow these directions to get to the Secret Fishing Spot in quick succession. From the location where you find Kir turn around and jump across to reach the other side of the water.

There, head straight across the pathway and turn left. Continue straight and on your left, you’ll find a wall. The Secret Fishing Spot lies beyond the wall.

Break down the wall to gain access to the Fishing Spot. It’s worth noting that there are two walls here that you can break through, but the fishing spot is beyond the second one.

White Belly

At the Secret Fishing Spot, you need to collect three White Belly Fish. Catching them requires no special mechanics. You simply need to fish around the area until you catch the White Belly. It’s all a game of patience.

Once you’ve collected three White Belly Fish, return to Kir. The Secret Fishing Spot’s wall would have been restored, so you’d have to break it to get back.

Provide Kir with the White Belly Fishes she requires to save her life. This marks the end of the Carrot and Stick Quest in Lost Ark.

As a reward for completing the Carrot and Stick quest, you’ll get the following rewards