Lost Ark Berserker Abilities, Engravings, Builds and Tips

Lost Ark is a new MMO role-playing game where players can choose from many characters from SIX classes and play with them. Each class offers a different and unique playstyle from others. In this guide, we will be talking about the Berserker advanced class in Lost Ark. We will recommend the best skills, engravings, and more in this guide.

Lost Ark Berserker Class

Berserker is a Melee character from the Warrior Class in Lost Ark. It is one of the heavy hitters of the game, which focuses on Area on Effect attacks. In addition, berserker comes equipped with a heavy sword that deals huge damage to multiple enemies.

Berserker Strengths and Weaknesses

Berserker is one of the most popular classes in Lost Ark, but it has its Pros and Cons.

Strengths

Easy to master.

Deals massive damage to nearby enemies.

Works great in PvE mode.

Weaknesses

It takes a long time to perform an attack.

Longer Cooldowns on attacks.

Struggles in ranged combat.

Berserker Identity Skill

Like other classes, Berserker has an Identity Skill that lets it enter into a rage mode when the Berserker Meter fills up. Berserker deals more damage than usual in this stance, but its health is reduced by 75%.

The health doesn’t matter at that stage, as you are blindly and viciously attacking any enemy that comes in your way.

To fill up the Berserker Meter, you only need to keep killing as many enemies as you can by using simple or skill attacks.

Best Berserker Engravings

Engravings provide buffs to your character abilities like increased damage or a higher crit chance. Engravings can only be unlocked after getting to the end of the game.

Below are the Engravings available for Berserker:

Mayhem is a popular Berserker Engraving that keeps your character in Rage Mode. As a result, you deal 4% increased damage on Level 1, 9% at Level 2, and 18% at Level 3. In addition, there is a 15% increase in Attack and Movement Speed, along with a reduction in Max Health to 25%.

is a popular Berserker Engraving that keeps your character in Rage Mode. As a result, you deal 4% increased damage on Level 1, 9% at Level 2, and 18% at Level 3. In addition, there is a 15% increase in Attack and Movement Speed, along with a reduction in Max Health to 25%. Berserker’s Technique: Increases Crit Damage for the Burst ability by 30% at Level 1, 40% at Level 2, and 50% at Level 3. Exhaustion is also removed when the Burst ends.

Increases Crit Damage for the Burst ability by 30% at Level 1, 40% at Level 2, and 50% at Level 3. Exhaustion is also removed when the Burst ends. Keen Blunt Weapon: Increases Crit Damage by 50% but reduces Regular Attacks damage by 30%.

Increases Crit Damage by 50% but reduces Regular Attacks damage by 30%. Grudge: Increases damage by 20% against Bosses or monsters that are stronger than the Boss.

Increases damage by 20% against Bosses or monsters that are stronger than the Boss. Cursed Doll: Reduces healing by 25% but increases Attack Power by 16%.

Best Berserker Skills and Tripods

The following are the most common Berserker Skills to use in PvE and PvP mode along with the Tripods to use for each skill:

Execution

Deals a massive amount of physical damage in one blow to the enemy, with a chance to kill smaller enemies with one hit.

Use the Enhanced Attack, Find Weakness, and Confirm Dead tripods with this skill.

Enhanced Attack increases damage done by 20% with a 0.5 sec slower cast time. Find Weakness increases the skill damage by 40% to enemies that are immune to stun and knockback.

Confirm Dead adds a combo attack to the skill. The second blow will now deal 150% damage but with a 6 seconds cooldown to the skill.

Shoulder Charge

Charges 7 meters in the forward direction and deals damage to the enemies that come in the path.

Shield Effect and Smash are the two recommended tripods to use with this skill. Shield Effect adds a shield to the skill that absorbs 15% damage and lasts for 5 seconds. Smash adds a finishing attack that deals 100% damage and knocks down enemies.

Tempest Slash

Charges 4 meters ahead and sends enemies flying off in the air. Find Weakness, Raging Storm, and Quickly Prepare are the recommended tripods.

Find Weakness increases the skill damage by 40% to enemies that are immune to stun and knockback. Raging Storm removes the charge and adds a jump where you will spin three times. This increases the skill damage by 60%.

Quickly Prepare greatly reduces the skill cooldown by 5 seconds.

Wind Blade

Your character will start spinning in the forward direction and deal 582.6 damage to enemies while swinging the sword.

Quickly Prepare, Focus, and Wind Swift are the tripods that we will suggest you use with this skill. Quickly Prepare reduces the skill cooldown by 5 seconds. Focus grants you 100% more rage on performing the skill. Wind Swift adds an extra spin with an increase of 40% in damage inflicted.

Red Dust

Swings the sword upwards, which inflicts 475 damage and increases the damage on hit enemies by 12% for 6 seconds. Use the Quickly Prepare, Vital Attack, and Red Wave tripods with this skill.

Quickly Prepare greatly reduces the skill cooldown by 5 seconds. Vital Attack will give you a chance of inflicting a critical strike (20%) for 6 seconds upon a successful hit. Red Wave increases damage by 125%.

Best Lost Ark Berserker Builds

Below, we will provide you with the best PvE and PvP builds for the Berserker Class. These builds will help you with the respective game modes.

Berserker PvE Build

Berserker is considered the best class to use for the PvE Raids and Chaos. It is the most fun to play in PvE mode because of its heavy-hitter abilities.

Skills

Tempest Slash: Charges 4 meters ahead and sends enemies flying off in the air.

Charges 4 meters ahead and sends enemies flying off in the air. Shoulder Charge: Charges 7 meters in the forward direction and deals damage to the enemies that come in the path.

Charges 7 meters in the forward direction and deals damage to the enemies that come in the path. Execution: Deals a massive amount of physical damage in one blow to the enemy, with a chance to kill smaller enemies with one hit.

Deals a massive amount of physical damage in one blow to the enemy, with a chance to kill smaller enemies with one hit. Whirlwind: Spins for three seconds with the sword and deals up to 800 damage.

Spins for three seconds with the sword and deals up to 800 damage. Power Break: Inflicts 468 damage to the nearby enemies and knocks them down.

Inflicts 468 damage to the nearby enemies and knocks them down. Red Dust: Swings the sword upwards, inflicts 475 damage, and increases the damage on hit enemies by 12% for 6 seconds.

Swings the sword upwards, inflicts 475 damage, and increases the damage on hit enemies by 12% for 6 seconds. Mountain Crash: Strikes into the ground and deals 194 damage to enemies in the 4 meters radius.

Strikes into the ground and deals 194 damage to enemies in the 4 meters radius. Wind Blade: Your character will start spinning in the forward direction and deal 582.6 damage to enemies while swinging the sword.

Tripods

Tempest Slash: Find Weakness, Raging Storm, and Quickly Prepare

Find Weakness, Raging Storm, and Quickly Prepare Shoulder Charge: Shield Effect and Smash

Shield Effect and Smash Execution: Enhanced Attack, Find Weakness, and Confirm Dead

Enhanced Attack, Find Weakness, and Confirm Dead Whirlwind: Enhanced duration, Cracked Blade, and Vaccum Slash

Enhanced duration, Cracked Blade, and Vaccum Slash Power Break: Enhance, Quickly Prepare, and Enhanced Attack

Enhance, Quickly Prepare, and Enhanced Attack Red Dust: Quickly Prepare, Vital Attack, and Red Wave

Quickly Prepare, Vital Attack, and Red Wave Mountain Crash: Enhance, Quickly Prepare, and Enhanced Attack

Enhance, Quickly Prepare, and Enhanced Attack Wind Blade: Quickly Prepare, Focus, and Wind Swift

Stats

The Primary Stat to choose for this build is Specialization, which increases your overall ability of special skills. It will also increase the Awakening Skill damage.

The Secondary Stat which we will choose for this build is Swiftness. It increases your character’s movement and attack speed, along with a reduction in skill cooldowns.

Berserker PvP Build

This build will be focused mainly on the PvP mode with the use of the best skills and stats.

Skills

Tempest Slash: Charges 4 meters ahead and sends enemies flying off in the air.

Charges 4 meters ahead and sends enemies flying off in the air. Shoulder Charge: Charges 7 meters in the forward direction and deals damage to the enemies that come in the path.

Charges 7 meters in the forward direction and deals damage to the enemies that come in the path. Execution: Deals a massive amount of physical damage in one blow to the enemy, with a chance to kill smaller enemies with one hit.

Deals a massive amount of physical damage in one blow to the enemy, with a chance to kill smaller enemies with one hit. Mountain Crash: Strikes into the ground and deals 194 damage to enemies in the 4 meters radius.

Strikes into the ground and deals 194 damage to enemies in the 4 meters radius. Sword Storm: Smashes the sword in the ground that deals 589 damage to enemies that come in its path and knocks them down.

Smashes the sword in the ground that deals 589 damage to enemies that come in its path and knocks them down. Wind Blade: Your character will start spinning in the forward direction and deal 582.6 damage to enemies while swinging the sword.

Your character will start spinning in the forward direction and deal 582.6 damage to enemies while swinging the sword. Red Dust: Swings the sword upwards, inflicts 475 damage, and increases the damage on hit enemies by 12% for 6 seconds.

Swings the sword upwards, inflicts 475 damage, and increases the damage on hit enemies by 12% for 6 seconds. Diving Slash: Jumps in the air and covers 8 meters in the forward direction. On landing, it hits the ground with the sword and deals 540 damage.

Tripods

Tempest Slash: Swift Movement, Enhanced Attack, and Raging Storm

Swift Movement, Enhanced Attack, and Raging Storm Shoulder Charge: Outstanding Mobility and Continuous Charge

Outstanding Mobility and Continuous Charge Execution: Tenacity, Find Weakness, and Confirm Dead

Tenacity, Find Weakness, and Confirm Dead Mountain Crash: Enhance, Lethargy Effect, and Ground Collision

Enhance, Lethargy Effect, and Ground Collision Sword Storm: Swift Movement, Tenacity, and Earthquake Wave

Swift Movement, Tenacity, and Earthquake Wave Wind Blade: Quickly Prepare, Enhanced Attack, and Wind Swift

Quickly Prepare, Enhanced Attack, and Wind Swift Red Dust: Swift Movement, Blood Wave Strike, and Red Wave

Swift Movement, Blood Wave Strike, and Red Wave Diving Slash: Quickly Prepare and Fast Move

Stats

We will invest the stat points in Swiftness and Domination for Primary and Secondary Stats, respectively. Swiftness increases the Attack and Movement speed and reduces the skill cooldowns.

On the other hand, Domination is a must for PvP build as it increases the damage you deal to enemies under crowd control.