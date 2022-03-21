Atropos Island is one of the many Islands in Lost Ark. Once you are on this island, you will hunt for Mokoko Seeds and complete the quests waiting for you. This Lost Ark Atropos Island guide talks in detail about how to get to this island, how to get the island token and where you can find the various Mokoko Seeds.

Where to Find Atropos Island in Lost Ark?

Atropos Island is a remote island located in the lower area of the Ashtarte Ocean.

How to Get the Atropos Island Token

To get the Island Token of Atropos Island, you must complete the yellow quests shown on the map. These quests will get you Lynnis Commemorative Coins. These coins are also obtainable from completing the daily tasks.

After you’ve attained these coins, go to the middle of the town square, and drop these coins in the fountain. The Island Token will drop in the Wish Pouch, a reward for throwing the coins.

Atropos Island Quests

There are three types of quests in Lost Ark, Side Quest Chain 1, Side Quest Chain 2, and Una’s Task.

Atropos Side Quest Chain 1

There are four quests under this chain, and we’ll be going over all of them below.

Welcome!

Your main objective is to talk to a Veteran Merchant, Bogun Shandars. After that, you will sign on the Delta Member’s Proclamation and become a part of the Delta to enjoy the island.

Secretive Shelter Keeper

You must have completed the Welcome! Quest before you go on to this quest. The main objective of this quest is to check Nerro’s Note and talk to Haven’s Keeper Nerro. Then you must talk to the Guild Manager Giorno.

Haven Keeper’s Secret

For this quest, you must check Nerro’s Note and talk to Haven Keeper Nerro. After talking to Haven, Keeper Nerro go to the port. Now give the suspicious-looking sack to the man at the port.

Betrayal of Trust

Go to the port and talk to Orlando. Now talk to Leader Gerion and use the fury emotion to express you’re angry. Tell him what he did wrong, go back to the port, and talk to Orlando.

Atropos Side Quest Chain 2

There are a total of 5 side quests in this chain of quests.

Becoming an official Merchant

To become an official merchant, you must talk to a Veteran merchant named Bogun Shandars. You must also help three merchants and then report to Bogun Shandars.

An Errand for Maryin

This quest requests you to deliver food to Klaus and get a letter of recommendation from Maryin.

An Errand for Doris

During this quest, you must attract customers in front of the shop by using the Dance, Sway, and Cute emotions.

An Errand for Bildersoll

In this quest, you must pick up screws and nails to get a letter of recommendation from Bildersoll.

Grand Initiation Ritual

During this quest, you will trade 3 beans with an Atropos merchant. Then go to the Frozen Sea and trade well-dried Haystack with a Rigens Village merchant.

Now head to Arthentine and go to the Arid Path. Trade Polar Glacier Core with a Totrich merchant and head to Vern. You must go to Port Krona for this.

You will be trading a Golden Flower Cactus Oil with a Vern Castle merchant. Next, head towards Changhun in Anikka and trade a cloud embroidered cloth with a Delphi Township merchant.

Head to Tortoyk and then to the Seaswept Woods. Next, trade a fantasy fruit with a Mokoko Village Merchant.

Now finish your Delta initiation ritual. For this, head to Veteran merchant Bogun Shandars to remember Lynni’s spirit. Next, read the memorial on Lynnis Path and finally talk to a veteran merchant, bogun Shandars.

Now report your initiation ritual results and then use the pray emotion to pray in front of Lynnis statue. This will mark the end of the longest quest on this island.

Examining the Ship (Una’s Task)

To complete this Una’s Task, you must have completed the Betrayal of Trust quest. Each Una’s task grants you a huge number of rewards. During this quest, your main objective is to interact with different objects on the ship and analyze the ship for clues.

Lost Ark Atropos Island Mokoko Seed locations

There are 4 Mokoko Seeds scattered on the Atropos Island of Lost Ark.

Mokoko Seed #1

The first seed is located on the southernmost part of the map, as shown below. Travel here until you come across a building and cannon. Then, you’ll find the seed nearby an orange bush.

Mokoko Seed #2

Head to your east from the Southernmost part of the island and then move to the south. Leap through two gaps and enter the tavern on the opposite side. Once you’re here, enter the tavern. Inside this tavern, you’ll find the seed behind a barrel.

Mokoko Seed #3

Head outside and leap through the gap towards the right of the tavern. You’ll come across a hidden cave, and inside this cave, to your right, you’ll find a seed.

Mokoko Seed #4

Towards the North-Eastern part of the map, you’ll find the final seed. Go to the end of the road and travel northeast to enter the building. Once you’re inside, head east, and at the back of the room, the last seed will be hidden behind a wall.