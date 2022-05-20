PlayStation London Studio’s looking to create a Destiny-like fantasy IP, could involve Bungie

London Studio was known to be working on a new multiplayer game with cooperative action elements, exclusively for PlayStation 5. The in-development project has pretty much remained underground for months without revealing (or leaking) any details, at least until now.

According to a new job listing earlier today, London Studio is seeking a lead narrative designer “who is a wonderful storyteller” and can “build a world lore and story bible which allows the team to build fabulous characters and incredible environments” for its upcoming PlayStation 5 online multiplayer game.

The listing notes that London Studio is looking to create a brand new intellectual property with a magic-based fantasy setting, accompanied by “an intriguing backstory and world lore which sets up years of an ongoing story.”

The listing mentions an initial campaign to introduce players to the world and characters, after which they will unravel the storyline through new content. London Studio is clear that its upcoming PlayStation multiplayer exclusive will utilize a live service approach, meaning that the developer intends to support the game for years to come with an ongoing storyline.

The new stream of details has many players convinced that London Studio is working on a Destiny-like cooperative action game in a fantasy setting. In that vein, Bungie may even lend a helping hand considering its invaluable experience from helming the Destiny franchise.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has already been clear that it acquired Bungie for not just Destiny but also to help launch a dozen live service games on PlayStation 5 by 2026 in a bid to boost its multiplayer profile.

“The strategic significance of this acquisition lies not only in obtaining the highly successful Destiny franchise, as well as major new IP Bungie is currently developing but also incorporating into the Sony group the expertise and technologies Bungie has developed in the live game services space,” said Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki in February. “Through close collaboration between Bungie and PlayStation Studios we aim to launch more than 10 live service games by the fiscal year ending March 2026.”

London Studio has mostly offered development support to PlayStation Studios while helming games that utilize external PlayStation peripherals such as the PlayStation 2-era EyeToy camera and the PlayStation VR headset.