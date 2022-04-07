During your journey in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll come across different items that help you unlock upgrades for the different in-game classes. One such item is known as the Kyber Brick, and in this guide, we’ll show you all Gungan City Kyber Brick Puzzles Solutions in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Gungan City Kyber Brick Puzzles Solutions

There are 15 Kyber Brick puzzles to solve in Gungan City. Below we’ve given solutions to all the Kyber Brick puzzles in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

Gungan City Kyber Brick #1 – You Tink you So Smarty

Starting with arguably the easiest Kyber Brick in Gungan City. It acts as a hidden item, and to attain it, you must head into the sever vent below from the west side of the building.

Gungan City Kyber Brick #2 – Rugor’s Reward

Found in the same area as the first puzzle, simply use a Jango Fett to destroy the yellow-colored shinny box on the platform till it drops a brick to collect.

Gungan City Kyber Brick #3 – How Wude

Found beneath the lower Gungan City platform, the Brick is floating and can be grappled to acquire using a jetpack.

Gungan City Kyber Brick #4 – Bubble Burst

Simply look below the Bubble Room platform to see the order of the switches that you’ll light up to get the Kyber Brick.

Gungan City Kyber Brick #5 – Gunning in Gunga

Use Jango Fett to shoot four consecutive targets below the Bubble Room within 20 seconds to receive the Kyber Brick.

Gungan City Kyber Brick #6 – Mesa Like Dis

Found at the lower Gungan City. Simply follow the checkpoints where you’ll find the Brick behind one of the crates. Destroy the crates by shooting them and find the Brick floating behind them.

Gungan City Kyber Brick #7 – Mooie-Mooie

Use two characters for this one. The first character stands on the switch opening the grapplers on the building in the lower bubble room area, while the other character climbs up to acquire the Brick.

Gungan City Kyber Brick #8 – Welcome to Otoh Gunga

Use Kit Fisto to reach the platforms at Gungan City to find the Brick inside the Shinny White Crate destroyed through explosives.

Gungan City Kyber Brick #9 – Wesa Home

Head to Lower Gungan City and reach the roof of the corridor. This is where you’ll find the Brick floating around. Simply use a force user to place a crate below it to jump and acquire the Brick.

Gungan City Kyber Brick #10 – Tarpal’s Treasure

Use a force user to place objects such as crates on three different switches to unlock a crate that possesses the Brick inside.

Gungan City Kyber Brick #11 – The Mostest Safest Place

Find three power nodes and put them in the three stations to unlock the crate holding the Brick.

Gungan City Kyber Brick #12 – Hidden City Heights

Use A Ladder to reach the top-most part of the city, then, with the help of your jetpack, fly into the air and collect the Brick hovering above the Gungan City platforms.

Gungan City Kyber Brick #13 – Bogwing Blunder

Complete the mission for Gourmet Gungan, which requires you to capture three escaped Bogwings to get rewarded with the Brick.

Gungan City Kyber Brick #14– Big Bubble Bounty

This one is quite lengthy are requires four characters to unlock. The main objective is to unlock the Bubble room in the middle of the city. The room has four locks to start with.

You must get an Astromech Droid to unlock the first lock, using Jedi mind trick to remove the Gungan from the entrance of the second lock, then proceed to open with the Astromech Droid.

Next is climbing a ladder to the left and reaching the top to slide the bubble ahead using a scavenger, then dropping down in the hole to unlock the lock using the Astromech Droid.

You must use a force user for the last lock and open a switch in the bubble room to open the lock with the Astromech Droid. Doing this will successfully complete this mission.

Gungan City Kyber Brick #15– Gungans Gone Side Quest

This mission requires you to save three Gungan ambassadors. The first ambassador is found in Tatooine. To save him, you must pay a fine.

Head over to the Stalgasin Hive for the second ambassador and use Jango Fett to repair a switch. Lastly, visit Federal District, use a force user to move the trampoline close to the exit, and then use mind tricks to help the ambassador jump onto it to escape.

Head back to Boss Nass and get rewarded with a Kyber Brick for this mission.