Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Sovereign Protectors and Knights of Ren Boss Guide

In Star Wars Skywalker Saga, you’ll encounter the Sovereign Protectors and the Knights of Ren in Episode 9 – Rise of Skywalker during the final mission, Be With Me. This guide will brief you on how to defeat Sovereign Protectors and Knights of Ren in the Lego Skywalker Saga.

How To Defeat Sovereign Protectors And Knights Of Ren In Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

When you step onto the battlefield, you will be alone with the Sovereign Protectors, but stay alert because the Knights of Ren will soon join the battle, posing difficulties. The Emperor, on the other hand, will not join in during this battle, so you don’t have to worry about him just yet!

Concerning how to effectively eliminate these enemies, it is worth noting that all enemies share a single health bar and a helmet icon beneath it, which represents individual enemies.

To defeat these enemies, it is best to focus on one at a time; this way, you will have all of them defeated quickly without having too much to worry about.

That being said, some of the enemies won’t be that easy to take down; for them, simply mash the displayed buttons to overpower and defeat them.

To have the first blood, you’ll want to dodge their attacks to stay alive. Here is how to do it. The attacks of both the Protectors and the Knights are telegraphed in red of varying sizes, but both have a unique set of potent attacks at their disposal.

To avoid any kind of damage, all you have to do is dodge out of the way of these attacks.

If you’re playing in Singleplayer Mode, keep in mind that the game will constantly switch between Rey and Kylo Ren during battle. This will change the battle dynamics, as each character will have to deal with their own mob of enemies.

That’s the only difference there is; the rest remains the same. Stick to the strategy outline above and you’ll be able to defeat Protectors and the Knights with ease.