As you play TT Games’s new Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll come across a total of 380 LEGO character models and many ships to collect. Moreover, there are a good number of unlocking codes that can get you more characters and ships for your collection. This guide will go through the complete list of codes for all the Secret Unlockables in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Codes List for Secret Unlockables

There are 17 different codes that we’ll mention in this guide. Most of these codes will help you unlock fun characters. Some of the codes mentioned will unlock characters featured from the Star Wars Holiday Special 2020.

The characters you unlock using these codes will help you get a head start in the game. Since each character is grouped into a specific class, such as the Scoundrel or Hero, they can help you out in solving puzzles.

How to use Cheat Codes in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga



Cheat codes are straightforward to use, and there are two different ways to do so.

First, open the Holoprojector and then the Extras tab. There will be a field to enter code which you can do so by pressing the triangle/Y. Now enter the code, and you’re good to go.

The second way is by opening the start menu and then seeing a key icon that says “Enter Code.” Enter the code here, and you’ll be able to use the new character if you’re not mid-mission instantly.

Here is the list of codes for secret unlockables in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga: