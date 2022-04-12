Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Reap What You Solo Minikit Locations Guide

Minikits are collectibles in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, a Lego-themed game developed by Traveler’s Tales. With Minikits in each mission, there are a bunch of them to collect in the game. This guide will help with the location of each Minikit to collect in the mission Reap What You Solo of Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Reap What You Solo Minikit Locations

This mission features three Level Challenges and five Minikits. Follow through the guide to locate all Minikits in Reap What You Solo in Lego Skywalker Saga.

Reap What You Solo Minikit #1 Location

Get started with the mission and complete the first Level Challenge which is to “Find a route to the Vantage Point”. After completing this Level Challenge, you’ll be tasked with the second Level Challenge in which you need to “Defeat the Second Blocking Rather than Bypassing it”.

After completing these two Level Missions, you’ll be in a position to head for your first Minikit of the mission. Once you complete the second Level Challenge, you’ll end up in a hallway.

Proceed straight through the hallway and blast the first gate by throwing a grenade at the silver brick. As you proceed to the gate, the floor ahead will break. Continue straight through the hallway and at the end, you’ll get the first Minikit.

Reap What You Solo Minikit #2 Location

After collecting the first Minikit, come down and rotate 180, and then take left. Now you need to complete the third and final Level Mission “Take Over the Turrent from Below”.

After completing the level mission, you’ll be at a point with two hallways. One is without a character standing. Take that hallway and proceed. You’ll end up in a room where you need to use scoundrel and then grenade the silver brick on the upper level to get the Minikit.

Reap What You Solo Minikit #3 Location

After collecting the second Minikit, get down and look for the coded box that is encrypted. The box is opened by using the color code of Green Purple Yellow. Destroy the structure inside after opening the box to get the Minikit.

Reap What You Solo Minikit #4 Location

From there, head to the container area which is unlocked by using Droid. After getting into the container area, rotate the wheel in the center and this will pop out a loading machine.

Drive the machine and get it loaded with a container to get to the elevated hallway that is opened after rotating the wheel. There, you’ll get your fourth Minikit.

Reap What You Solo Minikit #5 Location

After collecting the fourth Minikit, come down and rotate the wheel further to unlock the elevated hallway just on the right of the one where you collected the fourth Minikit.

Get to the hallway and enter the next container area ahead. Take the hallway on the right again and open the gate ahead. After entering the gate, head to the indicated machine with a hazard sign. Enter the machine to collect your final Minikit.