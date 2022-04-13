Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Master Codebreak-Out Minikit Locations Guide

The following guide will show you where to find all the minikits in the Master Codebreak-Out mission in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Master Codebreak-Out Minikit Locations

Coming to the Minikits, there are five available in Master Codebreak-Out like all the other missions in the Lego Skywalker Saga. In this section, we’ll go over each Minikit location and explain how to get it.

Master Codebreak-Out – Minikit Location 1

Obtain a droid to ride and get to the blueish switch. Activate it while making your way through the prison to the central control room.

A jail with a guard statue and a lot of paint splattered all over the walls will be revealed. Reassemble the minikit in the room’s corner to obtain it.

Master Codebreak-Out – Minikit Location 2

You need to grapple to get to the top of the Control Room where you’ll find the minikit.

Master Codebreak-Out – Minikit Location 3

You need to continue from the top and use C-3PO Computer (Canto Bight Prison Safe Password) to get the password. Then jump down and enter the second cave to your right.

Here you will find another C-3PO Computer. You must enter the password from before to get the minikit.

Master Codebreak-Out – Minikit Location 4

There’s a cave at the far end to your left with a broken switch. Fix the switch to enter the cave where you’ll find a computer. Use the switches inside the cave to change the picture to all four characters to obtain the minikit.

Master Codebreak-Out – Minikit Location 5

To get the final Minikit, proceed further inside to find another cave with a switch. Enter the cave and you’ll come across a machine.

First off, remove its exterior and then use a grenade to destroy it. Doing so will generate silver bricks.

Afterward, fill the box found at the back of the room will water. Once that’s done, pull the lever on the left side and a minikit will pop out of the box.