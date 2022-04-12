Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga The Hunt for Jango Minikit Locations Guide

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga is a Lego-themed action-adventure game developed by Traveler’s Tales. This guide will give you complete details about the locations of all Minikits in the Hunt for Jango quest in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga The Hunt for Jango Minikit Locations

You are playing as the renowned Jedi Order General Obi-wan Kenobi in this questline. You will have to search for Jango Fett as you navigate huge Asteroids.

There are some minikits dropped here and there, waiting to be found, which will aid you in the search for Jango Fett and reward you with something special.

The Hunt for Jango Minikit #1 Location

When you start your mission, look upwards to find a weird-shaped Asteroid. Destroy that asteroid to get your first Minikit. This will be the start of your mission.

The Hunt for Jango Minikit #2 Location

For the second location, steer downwards; there will find two lego asteroids that can be destroyed for quick resources. Behind those asteroids will be the second Minikit waiting to be picked up.

The Hunt for Jango Minikit #3 Location

After you have picked up the second Minikit, you will have to destroy 5 satellites revolving around the asteroid field to get the third minikit. The satellites will look like this,

The Hunt for Jango Minikit #4 Location

While you are busy destroying the satellites, you will encounter the fourth Minikit close to one of the satellite’s locations.

Obtaining Minikit is not necessary to collect in an orderly fashion, so you can pick it up if you haven’t yet destroyed the satellites.

The Hunt for Jango Minikit #5 Location

After you have dealt with the satellites, there will be one gigantic asteroid with a tunnel.

To obtain the fifth Minikit, you will have to head towards that tunnel. When you are first into the tunnel, take the first left to keep navigating the tunnel.

Keep going straight until you find some debris inside of the asteroid tunnel. Keep following the debris until you find the shining light. That shining light will be your final Minikit.

After locating all the minikits, you will be rewarded with the Jango’s Starship.