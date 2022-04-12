Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Hunk of Junk Minikit Locations Guide

The following guide will help you collect all of the Minikits during the Hunk of Junk mission in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Hunk of Junk Minikit Locations

There are a total of five minikits to collect during the Hunk of Junk mission. Their locations have all been explained below.

Hunk of Junk Minikit 1/5

The first minikit is located on the X wall. You’ll need a Net launcher to climb the wall.

Hunk of Junk Minikit 2/5

To get the second minikit, you need to use the console. Destroy the boxes around the console. Switch the hero character and use it on the console. It will open up the gate near that console, shown in the image attached.

Now enter inside the gate. There will be two big boxes which need to be in right place. Move them to the sockets, it activates the machine. Then the grate from below the boxes opens up. It will give you a minikit.

Hunk of Junk Minikit 3/5

To get the third minikit, switch to the villain character. There will be a console to use. This will open the gate to a room. Go inside the room and get droit.

Place it on the switch which is located near the boxes where you got the second minikit. It activates the machine there. The minikit will come out of the machine from the other side.

Hunk of Junk Minikit 4/5

The fourth minikit is located on the upper level. Use the crane to drop the console. Now use the console to open the entrance to the side room on the upper level. There will be a minikit inside.

Hunk of Junk Minikit 5/5

Destroy the boxes present on the upper level. The scrap from the boxes is used to build a minikit in the side room. As shown below in the picture.