Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Count Dooku Boss Guide

Count Dooku is one of the tougher bosses you’ll fight in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga. This guide will cover everything related to Count Dooku, including the number of times you will encounter him and where and how you can defeat him in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

How To Defeat Count Dooku Boss In Lego Skywalker Saga

In Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, you will encounter Count Dooku two times. The first time, you will encounter him in Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones; for the second time, you will encounter him in Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith.

First Fight – Episode 2 (Attack Of The Clones)

After The Battle of the Jedi in Episode 2, Level 5, you will first run across Count Dooku. You must initially pass through several rooms in Dooku’s castle. The boss battle will start after you enter the final one.

The general approach to combating Count Dooku is comparable to that of Darth Maul and certain other opponents who use lightsabers. Toss your Lightsaber at Dooku to hurt him. Compared to, engaging him in close combat is preferable.

Be prepared to respond to Dooku’s strong strikes, which are indicated by red lines and circles. To escape the reach of such strikes, swiftly dodge. The boss could also attempt to forcefully strangle you. You should quickly press the right and left direction keys, or bend the joystick on either side, to liberate yourself.

You have to deplete several health bars of Dooku. Pursue him every time he jumps to a raised platform after losing some HP. Take care of the airborne opponents initially. Next, apply Force to the yellow pipes and decide which direction to pull them out.

Eliminating the pipes would enable you to ascend to the boss by sticking your Lightsaber to the wall. You’ll have to look for Dooku in darkness often during the encounter.

The boss will automatically expose himself, starting a quick time event where you must press the indicated button repeatedly to release the blade lock.

Force Lightning is one more special ability that Dooku possesses. You may make it work against him by placing your crosshair on him. To achieve this, use the left joystick or the arrow buttons.

Yoda enters the battlefield near the end of the fight, and even that has little effect on the overall tactics. Continue tossing your Lightsaber, avoiding his attacks, and climbing to the raised platforms where he’ll be hiding. To triumph, deplete each of Dooku’s health bars.

Second Fight – Episode 3 (Revenge Of The Sith)

After Episode 3’s first level, “Out for the Count Level,” players will have their 2nd run-in with Count Dooku. You’ll start the combat once you enter the chamber where Palpatine is.

The core battle with Count Dooku resembles the first encounter. Tossing the Lightsaber is remarkably efficient and lowers the chance of being struck to strike the boss.

The boss is almost the same as they were in the first encounter. His strongest strikes encompass the area indicated by red lines and circles. Should you see yourself there, immediately flee.

You could also come under Dooku’s Force Choke. By swiftly switching between the right and left arrow buttons or bending the left joystick sideways, you may escape from it.

You should follow Dooku and engage in a blade lock if 1 of his health bars becomes low. Hit the key that is shown methodically to overwhelm him.

Do not strike Dooku once he turns invincible after losing a health bar. Rather, you should destroy the droids that were dispatched onto the battlefield. Force-based attacks work well to hurt them. You may launch a droid at other opponents or strike without using your aim. Lightsaber strikes are another option. You must exhaust each of Dooku’s health bars to win this encounter.