Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Boarding Party Minikit Locations Guide

The following guide will help you find all the minikits during the Boarding Party mission in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Boarding Party Minikit Locations

Boarding Party is the first level of Episode IV – A New Hope and where you’ll face Darth Vader for the first time before escaping on a ship.

Boarding Party has five minikits and to get all of them, you must replay the level in Free Play. You must also have a Jedi or Dark side character and a Scoundrel character.

Boarding Party Minikit #1

At the start of the level, you need a Hero character. Start the level and wait for the moment when Darth Vader gets his lightsaber locked in a door.

Rush through the door on the right. There you will find some Stormtroopers. Fight them and grapple up the square hole at the top for the upper floor.

There you will have to pass through some electric beams. Then kill the flying enemy in this room. Then jump down to the hole on the left.

Continue east and be sure not to fall into the hidden hole that will collapse when you step on it. At end of this panel, you will have to complete some mini-games to open the door where you will defeat the second flying enemy.

Go down via the hole at the dead-end of the room and pull the lever there to open the door. You will see Darth Vader for the second time.

Switch to a Jedi and use the Force to move the lever at the left on the door. Drop down the hole there and head through the corridor by avoiding laser beams. You will find the first minikit at the end of the corridor.

Boarding Party Minikit #2

Turn left from the first minikit you found and kill the third flying enemy. Go through the door and switch to a Hero to grapple up the hole.

Go through the door on the left and kill the Stormtroopers. Use your Jedi Mind Trick by holding X to dodge three NPCs. A sphere of sorts will fall on the ground and break to reveal the second minikit.

Boarding Party Minikit #3

After getting the second minikit, switch to the Scoundrel character at the place where two stormtroopers burst themselves to blow a fire.

By holding the aim button, use the Scoundrel’s ability to look up at the machinery. This will open a trapdoor in the roof. Grapple up by using the Hero character to enter the trapdoor.

Kill the fourth flying enemy to get the third minikit.

Boarding Party Minikit #4

Go south through the trapdoor. There will be four buttons on the ground. Mount the battery and slide it onto one of the four buttons.

Now use the Jedi character to take the drinks machine off the wall in the west onto another button. Now two buttons are left.

Stand on one button by yourself and on the other button put any of your characters (e.g. Jedi). This will open another door that will lead you to get the fourth minikit.

Boarding Party Minikit #5

Switch to a Droid character to reach the escape pods. Follow the objective marker all the way to the southwest region of the map.

Hit the door in front of escape pods to find some buildable blocks. Build them into the fifth minikit.