Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga General Grievous Boss Guide

A member of the Villain class, General Grievous first appeared in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. He has access to villain skills like thermal detonators and Empire terminals because he is a Villain. You must defeat General Grievous and purchase him from the holoprojector to unlock him. This guide explains defeating the favorite fan lightsaber-collecting droid General Grievous in LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

General Grievous is a cybernetic warlord, leading the Clone Wars to pit the Confederacy against the Galactic Empire. Grievous had previously undergone countless cybernetic improvements in his drive to be the strongest in the field. He was a ruthless tactician and brilliant fighter.

He was left to rot while commanding the assault against the Separatists by the Grand Army, which was made up of multiple Jedi Knights. Except for his brain and eyes, Count Dooku replaced his organic body with Droid components after saving him and taking him under his wing as an apprentice. He also trained him in lightsaber dueling.

Then, while keeping their lightsabers as prizes, he would engage in missions of vengeance against Jedi Knights. This gives him his distinctive appearance, complete with four Jedi lightsabers. Since his debut in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, General Grievous has earned the audience’s favor.

How To Defeat General Grievous in Lego Skywalker Saga

General Grievous and the enemy are engaged in combat during the so-called Uncivilized narrative quest. It will occur shortly after you get to Pam City during the main plot.

You must begin with the Prequel Trilogy to unlock General Grievous in LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga and add him to your impressive characters (Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode II: Attack of the Clones, and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith). Complete the first two episodes to move on from the “Out for the Count” quest.

The second quest in Revenge of the Sith is titled “So Uncivilized.” The second of the mission’s three goals are to locate General Grievous. It takes a while to defeat his master; therefore, you’ll need to be able to survive his punches and solve puzzles.

Each of the four phases of the boss battle finishes when General Grievous gets one of his limbs severed by Obi-Wan. The boss will leave the lower level after each battle stage, leaving you chasing after him.

Phase 1

General Grievous will charge at you, slam you with all four of his lightsabers, and assault you. It’s wise to retain your distance and attack him with the lightsaber throw during this opening phase.

A Quick Time event will start once General Grievous’s first health bar expires, and at its conclusion, Obi-Wan will amputate one of his limbs.

He will leave after clearing a wave of Droid Troopers and run up to the roof. Take command of Commander Cody to shoot at the target to provide the energy required to unleash the pulling mechanism when the wave has been cleared. General Grievous will fall if you pull this lever.

Following your initial victory over Grievous, take note of the target and shoot it a few times to charge the equipment behind it.

Phase 2

Even since General Grievous only has three limbs, he will move considerably more quickly this time. Keep your distance and attack with the lightsaber. Alternatively, you may take control of Commander Cody and fire at him to create a distraction before regaining control of Obi-Wan to launch a surprise attack.

General Grievous will have his second limb severed if his health bar is depleted.

Get rid of the second wave of Droid Troopers before climbing up to the platform where Grievous is hiding.

Press the red button to launch a ladder after you’re on the platform. Destroy all Droid Troopers in your path as you follow General Grievous. Commander Cody can help unblock the ladder entry at the end of the hallway, after which you can ascend to the bridge. General Grievous in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now halfway unlocked.

Phase 3

General Grievous will destroy the bridge once you follow him to the center of it. You can wall run over the opening and return to the ground for the third phase following a brief Quick-Time Event. He will now pose a considerably greater threat. He will destroy you if you attempt a blind attack on him.

Instead, deflect his repeated blows so that you can attack when you have a chance to. General Grievous will ascend to the platform on the other side of the arena once his third limb has been amputated.

You’ll need to eliminate the third wave of Elite Droid Troopers (each equipped with an electric staff).

Force To reach the platform, lift the two crates, then leap from them. General Grievous will jump higher once you defeat the Droid Troopers in this area.

To raise Commander Cody and send him to the communications panel where your ships can engage General Grievous, press the red button above.

A swarm of droids, including several elite models, will come once you’ve defeated Grievous three times. Use either your lightsaber or your blaster to combat them.

PHASE 4

The boss battle against General Grievous is currently in its last stage. Grievous will fall to the ground once more. Now defeat the general once and for all by consuming all of his remaining health and overwhelming him during the final sword lock.

You must monitor your health because several Elite Droid Troopers will join the battle during this. The boss battle will terminate when his health meter is completely depleted for the fourth and final time. Complete the “So Uncivilized” quest in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith by seeing the epilogue cutscene.

Completing these four phases mean that you have already defeated the boss. Congratulations.