Lego Marvel’s Avengers Characters Unlock Guide – How to Unlock All Characters

In LEGO: Marvel’s Avengers, similar to vehicles, there are multiple ways of acquiring all superheroes in the game.
Just as some vehicles are unlocked by default, there are some characters as well. Each and every character used in the game’s Story Mode is available for absolutely free – others; not so much.
Lego Marvel’s Avengers Characters Unlock
This guide details how to unlock each and every character in LEGO: Marvel’s Avengers:
How to Unlock Characters
Like I mentioned earlier, there are multiple ways to unlock and acquire a character in the game.
There are some characters which are unlocked after you find their Character Tokens scattered around in the game’s Story Mode, inside HUBs, and scattered around Manhattan.
Then there are some Character Tokens which are dropped by enemies when you defeat them in Manhattan or inside HUBs. This is not all! There are some characters such as DareDevil who ask you to complete a specific mission before they become available.
Once you have successfully unlocked a character in the game, you will need to buy that specific character by spending studs – just as you do in the case of vehicles. Provided that you have enough studs, you will be able to acquire your desired character without any difficulty.
Another thing that you need to know is that Loki becomes available for purchase after the completion of Earth’s Mightiest and Ultimate Ultron becomes available after the completion of Ultron Undone.
The following section contains information on where to find each and every Character Token (general location), their cost, and more:
A-Bomb
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 80000.
Abomination
Character Token for this character is found during Avengers Assemble after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.
Absorbing Man
Character Token for this character is found during A Loki Entrance after which it becomes available to buy for 5000.
A.I.M. Agent
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 5000.
Aldrich Killian
Character Token for this character is found during Ready A.I.M. Fire after which it becomes available to buy for 85000.
Amadeus Cho
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.
America Chavez
Character Token for this character is found during Avengers Assemble after which it becomes available to buy for 70000.
Ares
Character Token for this character is found during Shakespeare in the Park after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.
Arkon
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 55000.
Arnim Zola
Character Token for this character is found during Rail HYDRA after which it becomes available for purchase.
Batroc
Character Token for this character is found during Lack of Insight after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.
Bengal
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 500000.
Black Goliath
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 175000.
Captain America (Bucky)
Character Token for this character is found during Earth’s Mightiest after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.
Captain America (Sam Wilson)
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.
Captain Universe
Character Token for this character is found during Struck Off the List after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.
Chase
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.
Chitauri Tourist
Character Token for this character is found during Earth’s Mightiest after which it becomes available to buy for 20000.
Cottonmouth
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.
Count Nefaria
Character Token for this character is found during Anger Management after which it becomes available to buy for 500000.
Maya Hansen
Character Token for this character is found during Ready A.I.M. Fire after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.
Mighty Destroyer
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 500000.
Mockingbird
Character Token for this character is found during S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier after which it becomes available to buy for 200000.
Ms. Marvel (Carol Danvers)
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 200000.
Nebula
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.
Moondragon
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 80000.
Diamondback
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.
Crossbones (Classic)
Character Token for this character is found during Struck Off the List after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.
Demolition Man
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 80000.
Destroyer (Minifigure)
Character Token for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 5000.
Detroit Steel
Character Token for this character is found during Avengers Assemble after which it becomes available to buy for 350000.
Dum Dum Dugan
Character Token for this character is found during Rail HYDRA after which it becomes available to buy for 5000.
Egghead
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.
Ellen Brandt
Character Token for this character is found during Ready A.I.M. Fire after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.
Falcon (Classic)
Character Token for this character is found during Lack of Insight after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.
Firebird
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.
Grandmaster
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 500000.
Grim Reaper
Character Token for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.
Hawkeye (Classic)
Character Token for this character is found during Helicarrier Havoc after which it becomes available to buy for 55000.
Hawkeye (Kate Bishop)
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.
Hogun
Character Token for this character is found during Lost in the Aether after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.
Iron Legion
Character Token for this character is found during No Strings On Me after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.
Iron Man (MK1)
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.
Iron Man (MK5)
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.
Iron Man (MK16)
Character Token for this character is found during No Strings On Me after which it becomes available to buy for 16000.
Korvac
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 100000.
Malekith
Character Token for this character is found during Lost in the Aether after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.
The Mandarin (Classic)
Character Token for this character is found during Korea Prospects after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.
Hulk-Killer
Character Token for this character is found during Anger Management after which it becomes available to buy for 950000.
Superior Iron Man
Character Token for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.
Iron Monger
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 100000.
Klaue Henchman
Character Token for this character is found during Rise of Ultron after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.
Komodo
Character Token for this character is found during Korea Prospects after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.
Kurse
Character Token for this character is found during Lost in the Aether after which it becomes available to buy for 80000.
Laufey
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.
Laura Barton
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 5000.
Leader
Character Token for this character is found during A Loki Entrance after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.
Quasar
Character Token for this character is found during Earth’s Mightiest after which it becomes available to buy for 100000.
Ragnarok
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.
Ravage
Character Token for this character is found during Anger Management after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.
Red Hulk
Character Token for this character is found during Helicarrier Havoc after which it becomes available to buy for 70000.
Red Skull
Character Token for this character is found during Rail HYDRA after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.
Ronan the Accuser
Character Token for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 80000.
Ronin (Blade)
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.
Sentry
Character Token for this character is found during Struck Off the List after which it becomes available to buy for 500000.
S.H.I.E.L.D. Scientist
Character Token for this character is found during A Loki Entrance after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.
Skaar
Character Token for this character is found during Helicarrier Havoc after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.
Spitfire
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.
Thanos
Character Token for this character is found during Ultron Undone after which it becomes available to buy for 2,500,000.
Tigra
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.
Ultron (MK1)
Character Token for this character is found during No Strings On Me after which it becomes available to buy for 100000.
Ultron Prime
Character Token for this character is found during Korea Prospects after which it becomes available to buy for 200000.
Ultron Ultimate
Character Token for this character is found during Ultron Undone after which it becomes available to buy for 500000.
Ultron Sentry
Character Token for this character is found during Rise of Ultron after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.
Ultron Sentry Officer
Character Token for this character is found during Ultron Undone after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.
Viper
Character Token for this character is found during Shakespeare in the Park after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.
Winter Soldier
Character Token for this character is found during Lack of Insight after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.
Wizard
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.
Wasp (Classic)
Character Token for this character is found during Ultron Undone after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.
Union Jack
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.
X-Ray
Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 175000.
Agent Carter (Retired)
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 45000.
Agent Sitwell
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.
Ant-Man (Classic)
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 250000.
Arnim Zola (Classic)
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.
Beta-Ray Bill
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.
Beth the Waitress
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.
Blazing Skull
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 250000.
Blue Marvel
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 175000.
Bucky Barnes (Classic)
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.
Captain Britain
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 250000.
Cloud 9
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 100000.
The Collector
You need to collect every Red Brick in order to unlock this character and then purchase it for 250,000.
Crimson Dynamo
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.
Crystal
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.
Damage Control
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.
Daredevil
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 250000.
Dark Elf
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 5000.
Death Locket
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.
Devil Dinosaur
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.
Doctor Helen Cho
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 20000.
Doctor Strange
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 450000.
Echo
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 70000.
Extremis Soldier
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 20000.
Fin Fang Foom
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 250000.
Finesse
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.
Gargoyle
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.
Gorilla Girl
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 120000.
Happy Hogan
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.
Hazmat
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 90000.
Hellcat
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 45000.
Hulkling
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.
Human Torch (Original)
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 250000.
Iron Fist
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.
Iron Man (MK25)
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.
Iron Man (MK33 – Silver Centurion)
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 33000.
Iron Man (MK38 – Igor)
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 38000.
Iron Man (MK40)
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.
Jack of Hearts
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 120000.
Jewel (Jessica Jones)
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.
Justin Hammer
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 20000.
Lightspeed
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.
Loki (Suit)
Character Token for this character is found during Shakespeare in the Park after which it becomes available to buy for 125000.
Lorelei
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.
Lou Ferrigno
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.
Luke Cage
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 55000.
Mandarin (Trevor Slattery)
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 3000.
Mantis
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 70000.
M.O.D.O.K.
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 100000.
Moon Boy
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 5000.
Moon Knight
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.
Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan)
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.
Nova
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 125000.
Odin
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.
The Other
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 100000.
The Protector
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 85000.
Red She-Hulk
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.
Reptil
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.
Rescue
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.
She-Hulk
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.
Butterball
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 250000.
Speed
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 120000.
Squirrel Girl (Classic)
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.
Squirrel Girl (Unbeatable)
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.
Stan Lee
You need to save every Stan Lee in Peril and then purchase it for 50000.
Striker
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.
Swordsman
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.
Taskmaster
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.
Thor Girl
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.
Thor (Jane Foster)
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 20000.
Thunderstrike
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Rise of Ultron after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.
Trauma
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 20000.
Ulysses Klaue
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.
Valkyrie
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 85000.
Veil
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.
Wendigo
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 125000.
White Tiger
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 95000.
Wiccan
Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.
Agent Carter
This chracter is unlocked during Anger Management in Story Mode.
Agent Coulson
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base.
Agent Coulson (Destroyer Gun)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Helicarrier Havoc.
Agent Williams
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during A Loki Entrance.
Baron Strucker
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: Baron Strucker’s Castle.
Black Widow
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Shakespeare in the Park.
Black Widow (A: AoU)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Struck Off the List.
Bruce Banner
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Shakespeare in the Park.
Bruce Banner (A: AoU)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Struck Off the List.
Hulk
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Earth’s Mightiest.
Hulk (A: AoU)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Struck Off the List.
Bucky Barnes
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Rail Hydra.
Captain America
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Shakespeare in the Park.
Captain America (A: AoU)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Struck Off the List.
Captain America (Classic)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Rail Hydra.
Captain America (No Helmet)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Helicarrier Havoc.
Captain America (A: AoU No Helmet)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during No Strings On Me.
Steve Rogers (Civilian)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: Manhattan (Gym).
Steve Rogers (Gym)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: Manhattan (Gym).
Steve Rogers (Boxing Gloves)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Rail Hydra.
Doctor List
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: Baron Strucker’s Castle.
Erik Selvig
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lost in the Aether.
Eric Selvig (Untidy)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lost in the Aether.
Falcon
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lack of Insight.
Fandral
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lost in the Aether.
Harley Keener
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Ready A.I.M. Fire.
Hawkeye
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during A Loki Entrance.
Hawkeye (A: AoU)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Struck Off the List.
Heimdall
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Anger Management.
Iron Man (MK6)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Shakespeare in the Park.
Iron Man (MK7)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Avengers Assemble.
Iron Patriot
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Ready A.I.M. Fire.
Jane Foster
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lost in the Aether.
Loki (No Helmet)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lost in the Aether.
Madame B.
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Anger Management.
Maria Hill
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base.
Maria Hill (A: AoU)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during No Strings On Me.
Nick Fury
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base.
Nick Fury (Bazooka)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Earth’s Mightiest.
Pepper Potts
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: Manhattan (Avengers Tower).
Pepper Potts (MK42)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Ready A.I.M. Fire.
Quicksilver
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Korea Prospects.
Scarlet Witch
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Korea Prospects.
Sif
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lost in the Aether.
Thor
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Avengers Assemble.
Thor (A: AoU)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Struck Off the List.
Tony Stark (A: AoU)
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Struck Off the List.
Vision
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Ultron Undone.
Volstagg
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lost in the Aether.
War Machine
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Ultron Undone.
Brock Rumlow
This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lack of Insight.