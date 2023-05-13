Lego Marvel’s Avengers Characters Unlock Guide – How to Unlock All Characters

In LEGO: Marvel’s Avengers, similar to vehicles, there are multiple ways of acquiring all superheroes in the game.

Just as some vehicles are unlocked by default, there are some characters as well. Each and every character used in the game’s Story Mode is available for absolutely free – others; not so much.

Lego Marvel’s Avengers Characters Unlock

This guide details how to unlock each and every character in LEGO: Marvel’s Avengers:

How to Unlock Characters

Like I mentioned earlier, there are multiple ways to unlock and acquire a character in the game.

There are some characters which are unlocked after you find their Character Tokens scattered around in the game’s Story Mode, inside HUBs, and scattered around Manhattan.

Then there are some Character Tokens which are dropped by enemies when you defeat them in Manhattan or inside HUBs. This is not all! There are some characters such as DareDevil who ask you to complete a specific mission before they become available.

Once you have successfully unlocked a character in the game, you will need to buy that specific character by spending studs – just as you do in the case of vehicles. Provided that you have enough studs, you will be able to acquire your desired character without any difficulty.

Another thing that you need to know is that Loki becomes available for purchase after the completion of Earth’s Mightiest and Ultimate Ultron becomes available after the completion of Ultron Undone.

The following section contains information on where to find each and every Character Token (general location), their cost, and more:

Marvel’s Avengers

A-Bomb

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 80000.

Abomination

Character Token for this character is found during Avengers Assemble after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.

Absorbing Man

Character Token for this character is found during A Loki Entrance after which it becomes available to buy for 5000.

A.I.M. Agent

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 5000.

Aldrich Killian

Character Token for this character is found during Ready A.I.M. Fire after which it becomes available to buy for 85000.

Amadeus Cho

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.

America Chavez

Character Token for this character is found during Avengers Assemble after which it becomes available to buy for 70000.

Ares

Character Token for this character is found during Shakespeare in the Park after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.

Arkon

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 55000.

Arnim Zola

Character Token for this character is found during Rail HYDRA after which it becomes available for purchase.

Batroc

Character Token for this character is found during Lack of Insight after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.

Bengal

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 500000.

Black Goliath

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 175000.

Captain America (Bucky)

Character Token for this character is found during Earth’s Mightiest after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.

Captain America (Sam Wilson)

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.

Captain Universe

Character Token for this character is found during Struck Off the List after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.

Chase

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.

Chitauri Tourist

Character Token for this character is found during Earth’s Mightiest after which it becomes available to buy for 20000.

Cottonmouth

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.

Count Nefaria

Character Token for this character is found during Anger Management after which it becomes available to buy for 500000.

Maya Hansen

Character Token for this character is found during Ready A.I.M. Fire after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.

Mighty Destroyer

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 500000.

Mockingbird

Character Token for this character is found during S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier after which it becomes available to buy for 200000.

Ms. Marvel (Carol Danvers)

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 200000.

Nebula

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.

Moondragon

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 80000.

Diamondback

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.

Crossbones (Classic)

Character Token for this character is found during Struck Off the List after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.

Demolition Man

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 80000.

Destroyer (Minifigure)

Character Token for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 5000.

Detroit Steel

Character Token for this character is found during Avengers Assemble after which it becomes available to buy for 350000.

Dum Dum Dugan

Character Token for this character is found during Rail HYDRA after which it becomes available to buy for 5000.

Egghead

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.

Ellen Brandt

Character Token for this character is found during Ready A.I.M. Fire after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.

Falcon (Classic)

Character Token for this character is found during Lack of Insight after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.

Firebird

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.

Grandmaster

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 500000.

Grim Reaper

Character Token for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.

Hawkeye (Classic)

Character Token for this character is found during Helicarrier Havoc after which it becomes available to buy for 55000.

Hawkeye (Kate Bishop)

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.

Hogun

Character Token for this character is found during Lost in the Aether after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.

Iron Legion

Character Token for this character is found during No Strings On Me after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.

Iron Man (MK1)

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.

Iron Man (MK5)

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.

Iron Man (MK16)

Character Token for this character is found during No Strings On Me after which it becomes available to buy for 16000.

Korvac

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 100000.

Malekith

Character Token for this character is found during Lost in the Aether after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.

The Mandarin (Classic)

Character Token for this character is found during Korea Prospects after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.

Hulk-Killer

Character Token for this character is found during Anger Management after which it becomes available to buy for 950000.

Superior Iron Man

Character Token for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.

Iron Monger

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 100000.

Klaue Henchman

Character Token for this character is found during Rise of Ultron after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.

Komodo

Character Token for this character is found during Korea Prospects after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.

Kurse

Character Token for this character is found during Lost in the Aether after which it becomes available to buy for 80000.

Laufey

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.

Laura Barton

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 5000.

Leader

Character Token for this character is found during A Loki Entrance after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.

Quasar

Character Token for this character is found during Earth’s Mightiest after which it becomes available to buy for 100000.

Ragnarok

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.

Ravage

Character Token for this character is found during Anger Management after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.

Red Hulk

Character Token for this character is found during Helicarrier Havoc after which it becomes available to buy for 70000.

Red Skull

Character Token for this character is found during Rail HYDRA after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.

Ronan the Accuser

Character Token for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 80000.

Ronin (Blade)

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.

Sentry

Character Token for this character is found during Struck Off the List after which it becomes available to buy for 500000.

S.H.I.E.L.D. Scientist

Character Token for this character is found during A Loki Entrance after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.

Skaar

Character Token for this character is found during Helicarrier Havoc after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.

Spitfire

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.

Thanos

Character Token for this character is found during Ultron Undone after which it becomes available to buy for 2,500,000.

Tigra

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.

Ultron (MK1)

Character Token for this character is found during No Strings On Me after which it becomes available to buy for 100000.

Ultron Prime

Character Token for this character is found during Korea Prospects after which it becomes available to buy for 200000.

Ultron Ultimate

Character Token for this character is found during Ultron Undone after which it becomes available to buy for 500000.

Ultron Sentry

Character Token for this character is found during Rise of Ultron after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.

Ultron Sentry Officer

Character Token for this character is found during Ultron Undone after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.

Viper

Character Token for this character is found during Shakespeare in the Park after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.

Winter Soldier

Character Token for this character is found during Lack of Insight after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.

Wizard

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.

Wasp (Classic)

Character Token for this character is found during Ultron Undone after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.

Union Jack

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.

X-Ray

Character Token for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 175000.

Agent Carter (Retired)

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 45000.

Agent Sitwell

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.

Ant-Man (Classic)

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 250000.

Arnim Zola (Classic)

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.

Beta-Ray Bill

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.

Beth the Waitress

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.

Blazing Skull

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 250000.

Blue Marvel

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 175000.

Bucky Barnes (Classic)

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.

Captain Britain

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 250000.

Cloud 9

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 100000.

The Collector

You need to collect every Red Brick in order to unlock this character and then purchase it for 250,000.

Crimson Dynamo

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.

Crystal

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.

Damage Control

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.

Daredevil

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 250000.

Dark Elf

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 5000.

Death Locket

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.

Devil Dinosaur

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.

Doctor Helen Cho

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 20000.

Doctor Strange

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 450000.

Echo

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 70000.

Extremis Soldier

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 20000.

Fin Fang Foom

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 250000.

Finesse

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.

Gargoyle

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 50000.

Gorilla Girl

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 120000.

Happy Hogan

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.

Hazmat

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 90000.

Hellcat

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 45000.

Hulkling

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Sokovia after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.

Human Torch (Original)

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 250000.

Iron Fist

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.

Iron Man (MK25)

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.

Iron Man (MK33 – Silver Centurion)

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 33000.

Iron Man (MK38 – Igor)

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 38000.

Iron Man (MK40)

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.

Jack of Hearts

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 120000.

Jewel (Jessica Jones)

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.

Justin Hammer

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 20000.

Lightspeed

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.

Loki (Suit)

Character Token for this character is found during Shakespeare in the Park after which it becomes available to buy for 125000.

Lorelei

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.

Lou Ferrigno

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.

Luke Cage

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 55000.

Mandarin (Trevor Slattery)

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 3000.

Mantis

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 70000.

M.O.D.O.K.

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base after which it becomes available to buy for 100000.

Moon Boy

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 5000.

Moon Knight

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.

Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan)

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.

Nova

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Washington, D.C. after which it becomes available to buy for 125000.

Odin

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.

The Other

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 100000.

The Protector

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 85000.

Red She-Hulk

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.

Reptil

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.

Rescue

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Malibu after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.

She-Hulk

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.

Butterball

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 250000.

Speed

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 120000.

Squirrel Girl (Classic)

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.

Squirrel Girl (Unbeatable)

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Barton’s Farm after which it becomes available to buy for 10000.

Stan Lee

You need to save every Stan Lee in Peril and then purchase it for 50000.

Striker

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.

Swordsman

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 60000.

Taskmaster

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 75000.

Thor Girl

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 30000.

Thor (Jane Foster)

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 20000.

Thunderstrike

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Rise of Ultron after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.

Trauma

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 20000.

Ulysses Klaue

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 25000.

Valkyrie

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: Asgard after which it becomes available to buy for 85000.

Veil

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 40000.

Wendigo

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 125000.

White Tiger

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside HUB: South Africa after which it becomes available to buy for 95000.

Wiccan

Recruiting Mission for this character is found inside Manhattan after which it becomes available to buy for 150000.

Agent Carter

This chracter is unlocked during Anger Management in Story Mode.

Agent Coulson

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base.

Agent Coulson (Destroyer Gun)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Helicarrier Havoc.

Agent Williams

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during A Loki Entrance.

Baron Strucker

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: Baron Strucker’s Castle.

Black Widow

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Shakespeare in the Park.

Black Widow (A: AoU)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Struck Off the List.

Bruce Banner

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Shakespeare in the Park.

Bruce Banner (A: AoU)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Struck Off the List.

Hulk

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Earth’s Mightiest.

Hulk (A: AoU)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Struck Off the List.

Bucky Barnes

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Rail Hydra.

Captain America

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Shakespeare in the Park.

Captain America (A: AoU)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Struck Off the List.

Captain America (Classic)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Rail Hydra.

Captain America (No Helmet)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Helicarrier Havoc.

Captain America (A: AoU No Helmet)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during No Strings On Me.

Steve Rogers (Civilian)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: Manhattan (Gym).

Steve Rogers (Gym)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: Manhattan (Gym).

Steve Rogers (Boxing Gloves)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Rail Hydra.

Doctor List

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: Baron Strucker’s Castle.

Erik Selvig

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lost in the Aether.

Eric Selvig (Untidy)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lost in the Aether.

Falcon

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lack of Insight.

Fandral

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lost in the Aether.

Harley Keener

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Ready A.I.M. Fire.

Hawkeye

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during A Loki Entrance.

Hawkeye (A: AoU)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Struck Off the List.

Heimdall

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Anger Management.

Iron Man (MK6)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Shakespeare in the Park.

Iron Man (MK7)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Avengers Assemble.

Iron Patriot

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Ready A.I.M. Fire.

Jane Foster

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lost in the Aether.

Loki (No Helmet)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lost in the Aether.

Madame B.

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Anger Management.

Maria Hill

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base.

Maria Hill (A: AoU)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during No Strings On Me.

Nick Fury

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: S.H.I.E.L.D. Base.

Nick Fury (Bazooka)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Earth’s Mightiest.

Pepper Potts

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode inside Hub: Manhattan (Avengers Tower).

Pepper Potts (MK42)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Ready A.I.M. Fire.

Quicksilver

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Korea Prospects.

Scarlet Witch

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Korea Prospects.

Sif

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lost in the Aether.

Thor

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Avengers Assemble.

Thor (A: AoU)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Struck Off the List.

Tony Stark (A: AoU)

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Struck Off the List.

Vision

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Ultron Undone.

Volstagg

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lost in the Aether.

War Machine

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Ultron Undone.

Brock Rumlow

This chracter is unlocked during Story Mode during Lack of Insight.