LEGO: Lord of the Rings Characters Unlock Guide

LEGO: Lord of the Rings is one of the biggest LEGO games, with over 84 characters with unique abilities and functions. Some of these characters are locked, and you can get them after completing certain missions or with unlock codes, while some are purchased.
So, whether you are a seasonal gamer or new to LEGO game, this guide will help you unlock and master all the characters in LEGO: Lord of the Rings.
LEGO: Lord of the Rings Unlockable Characters
There are two tiers of characters in LEGO Lord of the Rings, the first tier are obtained after completing missions and the second are purchased. Let’s begin with the unlockable ones which are attained after completing tasks/missions.
|Characters
|When is the Character Unlocked?
|Ability
|Equipment
|Elendil
|The high king of Gondor and Father of Isildur is unlocked right after completing the prologue
|Ability to destroy Morgul objects using his sword
|Narsil
|Isildur
|The son of Elendil, Isildur is unlocked after completing the prologue
|Ability to destroy Morgul objects using his sword
|Narsil
|Frodo
|The nephew of Bilbo Baggins, Frodo is unlocked before The Black Rider
|Lights up dark places, hides from enemies, and can enter small character hatches
|Sting, Phial of Galadriel, Elven Cloak
|Frodo (Shire)
|Unlocked after completing The Black Rider
|Enters small character hatches
|None
|Frodo (Orc Disguise)
|After completing the Cirith Ungol, you will get Frodo Orc Disguise
|This character lights up dark areas, hides well from enemies, and can enter small character hatches
|Sting, Phial of Galadriel, Elven Cloak
|Sam
|Sam is Frodo’s best friend and Rosie’s husband, and he is unlocked before The Black Rider
|Sam can mix ingredients and cook, grow plants, dig up items, light fire, grapple on hooks, and enter small character hatches
|Frying pan, Spade, Tinderbox, Elven Rope
|Sam (Orc Disguise)
|This character is unlocked after completing the Cirith Ungol
|This character shares same abilities like sam; it can mix ingredients and cook, grow plants, dig up items, light fire, grapple on hooks, and enter small character hatches
|Frying pan, Spade, Tinderbox, Elven Rope
|Merry
|Merry is Pippin and Frodo’s cousin and is unlocked after The Black Rider
|This character can fish from jetties and enter small character hatches
|Barrow-blade, fishing rod
|Pippin
|This character is unlocked after The Black Rider
|Pippin can put out fires and enter small character hatches
|Barrow-blade, bucket
|Aragorn
|Heir of Isildur and soon-to-be king of Gondor, Aragorn is unlocked after completing Weathertop
|Track green objects
|Sword
|Arwen Evenstar (Ranger)
|Arwen Evenstar is the daughter of Elrond, and is unlocked before The Pass of Caradhras
|Can jump high
|Hadhafang the sword
|Gandalf the Grey
|This character is unlocked after The Pass of Caradhras (note that this character will die and resurrect as Gandalf the White)
|This character can levitate blocks with its staff and light up dark paths
|Gandalf’s staff, Glamdring the Sword
|Gandalf the White
|Gandalf the white is unlocked after completing Warg Attack
|This character can levitate blocks with its staff and light up dark paths just like Gandalf the Grey
|Gandalf’s staff, Glamdring the Sword
|Gimli
|The son of Gloin, Gimli is unlocked after completing The Pass of Caradhras
|Gimli is your character if you need to break through facture points or go through small character hatches
|Walking axe
|Legolas
|You can get Legolas after completing The Pass of Caradhras
|Legolas is an archer, can jump high, and can swing on poles
|Galadhrim’s bow, daggers
|Boromir
|The older brother of Faramir, Boromis is unlocked after completing The Pass of Caradhras
|Boromir can incapacitate enemies by just blowing the horn
|Broadsword, Gondor’s shield, Gondor’s horn
|Faramir
|You will get Faramir after completing The Dead Marshes
|Archer
|Bow, broadsword
|Madril
|Madril is unlocked after completing the Dead Marshes
|This character has Shoersword
|None
|King Theoden (Armor)
|Theoden is the unlock and foster dad of Eowyn and Eomer, and you will get him after completing the Helm’s Deep
|None
|Herugrim (sword)
|Gollum
|This character is unlocked after Osgiliath
|Gollum can climb fish-encrusted walls, fish at jetties, and enter small character hatches
|None
|Shagrat
|You can get Shagrat after Cirith Ungol
|This character can pull strong character handles
|Scimitar
|King Theoden
|This character is available after The Battle of Pelennor Fields
|None
|Herugrim (sword)
|Eowyn (Dernhelm)
|Eowyn is the niece and adoptive daughter of King Theoden and is available after completing The Battle of Pelennor Fields
|None
|Rohan Sword and Shield
|Merry (Rohirrim Squire)
|This character is available after completing The Battle of Pelennor Fields
|This character can fish from jetties and enter small character hatches
|Barrow-blade and fishing rod
|Aragorn (Gondor Armor)
|You can get this character after completing The Black Gate
|Track green objects and destroy Morgul object with it sword
|Anduril (sword)
|Pippin (Gondor Armor)
|This character is available after The Black Gate
|Pippin can put out fires and enter small character hatches
|Barrow-blade and bucket
|Frodo (Weary)
|Unlocked after Mount Doom
|Frodo can light dark areas, hide from enemies, and enter small character hatches
|Sting, Phial of Galadriel, and Elven Cloak
|Sam (Weary)
|Available after completing Mount Doom
|Mix and cook ingredients, do planting, dig items, light fires, grapple on hooks, and enter small character hatches
|Frying pan, spade, tinderbox, elven rope
|Aragorn (Royal Armor)
|Aragorn is available after completing Mount Doom
|He can track green objects and destroy Morgul with its sword
|Anduril the Sword, Gondorian shield
|Sauron
|This is available after completing bonus stage
|Sauron can destroy Morgul objects with its mace and pull orange strong character handles
|Sauron’s Mace
|Mouth of Sauron
|This is available after completing bonus stage
|None
|Sword
LEGO: Lord of the Rings Purchasable Characters
|Characters
|Code
|How to get the Character?
|Cost
|Ability
|Equipment
|Berserker
|UE5Z7H
|In the Helm’s Deep (overworld), Berserker will attack you on the staircase, defeat him and take the take.
|200,000 Studs
|This character can blow up silver blocks and pull orange strong character handles
|Scimitar and bomb
|Bilbo Baggins
|J4337V
|In Rivendell, after meeting Elround, you will find Bilbo Baggins on top of the stairs in the same house.
|125,000 studs
|Can enter small character hatches
|Sting
|Elrond (Second Age)
|A9FB4Q
|In Rivendell, during nighttime. You will find him on the southern side of the map near Stone here; you have to get to the surface moving bricks using Gandalf to purchase Elrond.
|200,000 studs
|Can jump high
|Hadhafang
|Gil-Galad
|–
|In Cirith Ungol (overworld), you will find this character locked behind a door. To get to him, head to the stone tower north of D in Morder, grow a bounce plant to land on a small tower, destroy the block, and use a fishing rod to get to the crank and turn it down. This will help you purchase Gil-Galad.
|125,000 studs
|Jump higher
|Elven sword and shield
|Tom Bombadil
|–
|In the south-eastern section of Hobbiton, you will find some addition hobbit holes. One of them is Bombadil’s. His size will make it easier to spot him.
|125,000 studs
|Grow plants, dig items, pull orange strong character handles
|Spade
|Rosie
|–
|In Hobbito, you will find her walking in the northern streets. She will stop at the end of one of the northern streets.
|25,000 studs
|Cooks and enter small character hatches
|Frying pan
|Ringwraith
|–
|Go to the Weathertop and select nighttime. Now, south of the map stone, go through the winding path to the top. The ringwraith will attack you here; hit him thrice to be able to buy him
|200,000 studs
|None
|Ringwraith sword
|Ringwraith (Twilight)
|LYQU1F
|You will get this character at Weathertop at nighttime
|200,000 studs
|None
|Ringwraith sword
|Elrond (Third Age)
|–
|Go to Rivendell and head down the Northern Path until it splits, and then head left. At the end of your path, you will find Legolas’ archery pole points. Shoot this, and then swing across to the top and get to the platform. Now, destroy all the bricks blocking the hobbit hole. Now, switch to a shorter character and crawl through it. Go ahead and buy Elrond.
|200,000 studs
|Jumps high
|Hadhafang
|Gloin
|–
|Go to the Rivendell Map Stone and head to the Southern end of the town. Cross the Islands, where you will find a cave blocked by Mithril Blocks. Destroy these using mithril fireworks or the Berserker. You will find Gloin standing in the cave after you blow the cave.
|25,000 studs
|Breaks through fracture points and enters small character hatches
|Axe
|Moria Orc
|–
|When you are done with the Mines of Moria mission at The Pass of Caradhras, you need to head back to the Mines of Mora map stone. Deal with the armored Orc, and during the fight, you can purchase him.
|25,000 studs
|None
|Moria Orc sword and shield
|Uruk-hai
|QL28W8
|Go to Helm’s Deep and select night-time. You will see him walking around by the big ramp up into the fort.
|25,000 studs
|Pulls strong character handles
|Scimitar, Uruk shield
|Lurtz
|–
|Go to Amon Hen and north to the sheer wall. Climb up, and towards the left, you will find statues. Lurtz will attack you if you try to destroy the statues, but you can also find him wandering around.
|200,000 studs
|Pulls strong character handles
|Scimitar, Lurtz’s shield and bow
|Galadriel
|7B4VWH
|She is right next to Celeborn at the highest structure in the town in the north end of Lothlorien.
|200,000 studs
|Jumps high and swings on poles
|None
|Celeborn
|–
|With Galadriel in Lothlorien
|200,000 studs
|Jumps high and swings on poles
|None
|Gondor Ranger
|LG5GGI7
|The ranger will be standing alone in the ruins on the East Side of the river in Osgiliath.
|25,000 studs
|Archery
|Bow
|Easterling
|R7XKDH
|This character is available in The Black Gate
|25,000 studs
|None
|Easterling sword and shield
|Grishnakh
|–
|Go to Fangorn at night and go to the northeast of Isengard to the forest, and Grishnakh will jump you in the Northern part of the forest.
|125,000 studs
|None
|Orc sword
|Radagast the Brown
|5LV6EB
|You will run into Radagast if you take the road left to the town (Bree) to the north.
|500,000
|This character moves blocks with its staff and lights up dark areas
|Radagast’s staff
|King Theoden (Cursed)
|–
|You can find him in Edoras, outside the main structure. He will usually be found near the map stone.
|200,000 studs
|None
|None
|Eowyn
|–
|You will find her caged in Edoras. Free her first to get her.
|125,000 studs
|None
|Rohan sword
|Hama
|73HJP6
|You can find him standing in a guard tower beside a big fence. You will have to jump across the steep hill to reach Hama.
|125,000 studs
|None
|Rohan sword
|Gamling
|AVJII1
|You will find him in the Fangorn forest
|125,000 studs
|None
|Rohan sword
|Grima Wormtongue
|BU95CB
|Go to Isengard at night, and you will find him at the base of the tower.
|200,000 studs
|None
|Grima’s dagger
|Haldir
|–
|Near the Lothlorien Elf, you will find a big staircase surrounded by statues. Go up the stairs to meet Haldir.
|200,000 studs
|Jumps high, swings on arrows, and does archery
|Galadhrim’s bow and Eleven sword
|Lothlorien Elf
|C2A58D
|The Lothlorien Elf can be found in the open area at the bottom of the staircase of a treetop home.
|25,000 studs
|Jumps high, swings on arrows, and does archery
|Bow and Elven sword
|Berserker
|UE5Z7H
|When you are in Helm’s Deep, he will attack you while you are around the staircase. Kill him to take his token.
|200,000 studs
|Blast silver blocks and pull orange strong character handles
|Scimitar and bomb
|Eomer
|U47AOG
|This character is found in the Helm’s Deep
|200,000 studs
|None
|Rohan sword
|Gondor Soldier
|–
|Towards the Western Side of the river in Osgiliath, you can find the soldiers in the Northern Ruins.
|25,000 studs
|None
|Sword
|Saruman the White
|–
|Go to the Isengard map stone and use Lurtz or Sauron to pull the gate open. Shoot the archery pole as Legolas and start climbing the tower in the middle. Switch to short characters when needed to go through tunnels. You will also need Gollum at one point. As you come out of the second hobbit tunnel, jump up to get the mithril brick and grab the ledge to get on top of the tower to find Saruman.
|500,000 studs
|Can move blocks with its staff, light up paths, and create a barrier
|Saruman’s staff
|Mordor Orc
|–
|Head West of Barad-Dur, and South of the Black Gate, make sure it is night time and the orc will attack you.
|25,000 studs
|None
|Orc’s sword and shield
|King of the Dead
|IH7E58
|Travel to Edoras and select night time. Head to the South-East corner of the city and to a path that goes up. At the top you will find King of the Dead.
|500,000 studs
|None
|King of the dead’s sword
|Soldier of the Dead
|–
|Go to Edoras and select nighttime. You will find him in the field east of the city.
|25,000 studs
|None
|Ghost sword
|Rohirrim Soldier
|–
|Go to Isengard and select nighttime. You will find the soldier in a field south of the tower.
|25,000 studs
|None
|Rohan sword and shield
|The Witch King
|–
|You will find him in the Minas Morgul
|500,000 studs
|None
|Sword and ringwraith dagger
|Denethor
|RJV4KB
|Travel to Minas Tirith’s Mapstone to find Denethor standing against a wall.
|125,000 studs
|None
|Short sword
|Gothmog
|–
|Can be found Southern End of Barad-dur Tower in Mordor. Gothmog will ambush you at the entrance of the tower.
|125,000 studs
|None
|Orc sword
|Citadel Guard
|–
|Go to the top of Minas Tirith to the map stone, and you will be able to dig out a plant whilst being Sam; jump off of this and grab onto the bar on the tower. Now climb the tower, and you will find the guard whilst climbing up.
|25,000 studs
|None
|Sword and Gondorian shield
|Corsair
|–
|Corsair can be found east of Edoras walking around during daytime.
|25,000 studs
|It can break through fracture points
|Axe
|Haradrim
|–
|Go to Dead Marshes and follow the Southern Path outside of the area. Haradrim will eventually attack you down this path.
|25,000 studs
|None
|Bow
|Boromir (captain)
|HTYADU
|The Boromir (Captain) can be found in the east of Minas Tirith during the daytime.
|200,000 studs
|None
|Bow
|Bilbo Baggins (old)
|–
|Make your way to Hobbiton, and you will find a hobbit house with a green door towards the north-east of the map. Here, you will find Bilbo walking around.
|125,000 studs
|It can incapacitate enemies by blowing through its horn
|Broadsword, Gondor’s shield and horn
|Blacksmith
|–
|This character is available after building Mithril items.
|–
|It can break through fracture points
|Blacksmith’s hammer
Lego: Lord of the Rings DLC Characters
The following characters will come as DLC, and you will have them earlier if you have pre-ordered Lego Lord of the Rings:
- Mini-Balrog
- Beregond
- Corsair Pirate
- Farmer Maggot
- Glorfindel
- Prince Imrahil
- Smeagol
- Theodred
- Lurtz (Newborn)
- Sauron (Second Age)
- Barliman Butterbur