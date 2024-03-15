LEGO: Lord of the Rings Characters Unlock Guide

Characters Code How to get the Character? Cost Ability Equipment

Berserker UE5Z7H In the Helm’s Deep (overworld), Berserker will attack you on the staircase, defeat him and take the take. 200,000 Studs This character can blow up silver blocks and pull orange strong character handles Scimitar and bomb

Bilbo Baggins J4337V In Rivendell, after meeting Elround, you will find Bilbo Baggins on top of the stairs in the same house. 125,000 studs Can enter small character hatches Sting

Elrond (Second Age) A9FB4Q In Rivendell, during nighttime. You will find him on the southern side of the map near Stone here; you have to get to the surface moving bricks using Gandalf to purchase Elrond. 200,000 studs Can jump high Hadhafang

Gil-Galad – In Cirith Ungol (overworld), you will find this character locked behind a door. To get to him, head to the stone tower north of D in Morder, grow a bounce plant to land on a small tower, destroy the block, and use a fishing rod to get to the crank and turn it down. This will help you purchase Gil-Galad. 125,000 studs Jump higher Elven sword and shield

Tom Bombadil – In the south-eastern section of Hobbiton, you will find some addition hobbit holes. One of them is Bombadil’s. His size will make it easier to spot him. 125,000 studs Grow plants, dig items, pull orange strong character handles Spade

Rosie – In Hobbito, you will find her walking in the northern streets. She will stop at the end of one of the northern streets. 25,000 studs Cooks and enter small character hatches Frying pan

Ringwraith – Go to the Weathertop and select nighttime. Now, south of the map stone, go through the winding path to the top. The ringwraith will attack you here; hit him thrice to be able to buy him 200,000 studs None Ringwraith sword

Ringwraith (Twilight) LYQU1F You will get this character at Weathertop at nighttime 200,000 studs None Ringwraith sword

Elrond (Third Age) – Go to Rivendell and head down the Northern Path until it splits, and then head left. At the end of your path, you will find Legolas’ archery pole points. Shoot this, and then swing across to the top and get to the platform. Now, destroy all the bricks blocking the hobbit hole. Now, switch to a shorter character and crawl through it. Go ahead and buy Elrond. 200,000 studs Jumps high Hadhafang

Gloin – Go to the Rivendell Map Stone and head to the Southern end of the town. Cross the Islands, where you will find a cave blocked by Mithril Blocks. Destroy these using mithril fireworks or the Berserker. You will find Gloin standing in the cave after you blow the cave. 25,000 studs Breaks through fracture points and enters small character hatches Axe

Moria Orc – When you are done with the Mines of Moria mission at The Pass of Caradhras, you need to head back to the Mines of Mora map stone. Deal with the armored Orc, and during the fight, you can purchase him. 25,000 studs None Moria Orc sword and shield

Uruk-hai QL28W8 Go to Helm’s Deep and select night-time. You will see him walking around by the big ramp up into the fort. 25,000 studs Pulls strong character handles Scimitar, Uruk shield

Lurtz – Go to Amon Hen and north to the sheer wall. Climb up, and towards the left, you will find statues. Lurtz will attack you if you try to destroy the statues, but you can also find him wandering around. 200,000 studs Pulls strong character handles Scimitar, Lurtz’s shield and bow

Galadriel 7B4VWH She is right next to Celeborn at the highest structure in the town in the north end of Lothlorien. 200,000 studs Jumps high and swings on poles None

Celeborn – With Galadriel in Lothlorien 200,000 studs Jumps high and swings on poles None

Gondor Ranger LG5GGI7 The ranger will be standing alone in the ruins on the East Side of the river in Osgiliath. 25,000 studs Archery Bow

Easterling R7XKDH This character is available in The Black Gate 25,000 studs None Easterling sword and shield

Grishnakh – Go to Fangorn at night and go to the northeast of Isengard to the forest, and Grishnakh will jump you in the Northern part of the forest. 125,000 studs None Orc sword

Radagast the Brown 5LV6EB You will run into Radagast if you take the road left to the town (Bree) to the north. 500,000 This character moves blocks with its staff and lights up dark areas Radagast’s staff

King Theoden (Cursed) – You can find him in Edoras, outside the main structure. He will usually be found near the map stone. 200,000 studs None None

Eowyn – You will find her caged in Edoras. Free her first to get her. 125,000 studs None Rohan sword

Hama 73HJP6 You can find him standing in a guard tower beside a big fence. You will have to jump across the steep hill to reach Hama. 125,000 studs None Rohan sword

Gamling AVJII1 You will find him in the Fangorn forest 125,000 studs None Rohan sword

Grima Wormtongue BU95CB Go to Isengard at night, and you will find him at the base of the tower. 200,000 studs None Grima’s dagger

Haldir – Near the Lothlorien Elf, you will find a big staircase surrounded by statues. Go up the stairs to meet Haldir. 200,000 studs Jumps high, swings on arrows, and does archery Galadhrim’s bow and Eleven sword

Lothlorien Elf C2A58D The Lothlorien Elf can be found in the open area at the bottom of the staircase of a treetop home. 25,000 studs Jumps high, swings on arrows, and does archery Bow and Elven sword

Eomer U47AOG This character is found in the Helm’s Deep 200,000 studs None Rohan sword

Gondor Soldier – Towards the Western Side of the river in Osgiliath, you can find the soldiers in the Northern Ruins. 25,000 studs None Sword

Saruman the White – Go to the Isengard map stone and use Lurtz or Sauron to pull the gate open. Shoot the archery pole as Legolas and start climbing the tower in the middle. Switch to short characters when needed to go through tunnels. You will also need Gollum at one point. As you come out of the second hobbit tunnel, jump up to get the mithril brick and grab the ledge to get on top of the tower to find Saruman. 500,000 studs Can move blocks with its staff, light up paths, and create a barrier Saruman’s staff

Mordor Orc – Head West of Barad-Dur, and South of the Black Gate, make sure it is night time and the orc will attack you. 25,000 studs None Orc’s sword and shield

King of the Dead IH7E58 Travel to Edoras and select night time. Head to the South-East corner of the city and to a path that goes up. At the top you will find King of the Dead. 500,000 studs None King of the dead’s sword

Soldier of the Dead – Go to Edoras and select nighttime. You will find him in the field east of the city. 25,000 studs None Ghost sword

Rohirrim Soldier – Go to Isengard and select nighttime. You will find the soldier in a field south of the tower. 25,000 studs None Rohan sword and shield

The Witch King – You will find him in the Minas Morgul 500,000 studs None Sword and ringwraith dagger

Denethor RJV4KB Travel to Minas Tirith’s Mapstone to find Denethor standing against a wall. 125,000 studs None Short sword

Gothmog – Can be found Southern End of Barad-dur Tower in Mordor. Gothmog will ambush you at the entrance of the tower. 125,000 studs None Orc sword

Citadel Guard – Go to the top of Minas Tirith to the map stone, and you will be able to dig out a plant whilst being Sam; jump off of this and grab onto the bar on the tower. Now climb the tower, and you will find the guard whilst climbing up. 25,000 studs None Sword and Gondorian shield

Corsair – Corsair can be found east of Edoras walking around during daytime. 25,000 studs It can break through fracture points Axe

Haradrim – Go to Dead Marshes and follow the Southern Path outside of the area. Haradrim will eventually attack you down this path. 25,000 studs None Bow

Boromir (captain) HTYADU The Boromir (Captain) can be found in the east of Minas Tirith during the daytime. 200,000 studs None Bow

Bilbo Baggins (old) – Make your way to Hobbiton, and you will find a hobbit house with a green door towards the north-east of the map. Here, you will find Bilbo walking around. 125,000 studs It can incapacitate enemies by blowing through its horn Broadsword, Gondor’s shield and horn