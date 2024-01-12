How To Unlock All Characters In Lego Batman 3

Character Mission Cost How to Unlock

Ace the Bat-Hound Batcave 25,000 Complete the “Sleep Well” quest

Alfred (1966) Batcave 45,000 Go to the docks and enter the clear pipe on the right with an Atom; you will find a character token here on the left side

Aquaman Odym 250,000 After completing the “Croc My Heart” quest

The Atom The Big Grapple 25,000 Find the lever in the northwest corner of the hangar, pull it down, and fill the tank. Then, find three silver crates north of the hangar and destroy them. Build a waste receptacle from it and use it to spawn two switches and pull them to get Atom’s token

Adam West Story Levels and Hub Areas – Complete all Adam West in Perils

Ambush Bug Nok 25,000 Complete “Walking the Bug” quest

Arkillo Aw-Qward Situation 200,000 Use electric power to turn the magnetic wheel; it will drop some bricks. Build a tech panel from it and then a tech character to open the nearby clamps holding the character token of Arkillo

Atrocitus All the Rage 1,000,000 Get the buried silver helmet and hand it to Bat-Mite to get your hands on the Atrocitus character token

Batman (1966) Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel! – After completing level 16

Batman (Zur-En-Arrh) Batcave (Trophy Room) 25,000 Go to the trophy room; you will find three switches: one under the stairs, another hidden behind boxes, and the last behind a silver rock. Pull them all to get the character token

Batgirl Batcave 225,000 Complete the quest “Lost in Translation”

Black Canary Watchtower 20,000 Complete the “Canary’s Cure” quest

Beast Boy The Big Grapple 150,000 Get the special RC toy from the nearby tech pad for Bat-Mite to get the Beast Boy character token from him

Bane Pursuers in the Sewers 100,000 Complete the “Killer Croc” objective and freeze the puddle, make an ice sculpture, then melt it down to get Bane’s character token

Batgirl (1966) Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel! – Complete level 16

Batman (Darkest Knight) Batcave 150,000 Go to the docks and use stealth power to go past the security camera to get the character token

Bat-Mite Free Play or Hall of Justice – Complete the Bat-Mite quests and “Proof is the Pummeling” quest

Black Adam Watchtower 250,000 Shrink the two black pillars in the trophy room and shut down the switch to reveal the character token

Black Hand Jailhouse Nok 500,000 After the first save station, find the ladder that goes down and use Martian Manhunter to control workers to pull the lever; this will reveal a silver box. Blast it to get the character token

Bat-Cow Okaara 50,000 Complete the fifth “The Cow Jumped Over the Moon” quest

Bruce Wayne Batcave 25,000 In docks, find glass objects near water; this will open the cave door. Go inside and find gold items, blow them to get a character token

Black Manta Pursuers in the Sewers 50,000 After defeating Killer Croc and talking to Bat-Mite, enter the Free Play room and look for magnetic pipes, bend them to enter the room. Open the dryer and grab the pants. Hand them to Bat-Mite to win a character token

Blue Beetle A Blue Hope 50,000 Jump into the lake and blast through rock on the top of the chest to open it to get the character token

Brainiac Minion The Lantern Menace 15,000 After building the TV, find the antennas and fix them. Once the signal is clear, you will get a character token

Bleez All the Rage 120,000 You will find a beehive on the right; pull it down to get a character token

Booster Gold Watchtower 1,250,000 Complete the sixth “No Gold, No Glory” quest in Watchtower

Bronze Tiger Nok 75,000 Find the beacon with black statues, shrink down the statues and grapple hooks that appear. A Chest will appear that has a character token

Catwoman Batcave 350,000 In the trophy room, you will see a huge chessboard. Blast through the pieces and to the character token

Catwoman (Pre-52) Watchtower 50,000 Complete the “Cat that Got the Gleam” quest from the Trophy Room

Captain Cold A Blue Hope 150,000 Find the magnetic plant (near the area where Saint Walker is held) and open it to get the character token

Catwoman (1966) Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel! 125,000 Blow up items in the center of Batcave and build Lantern pad out of the pieces. Use Lantern to make a safe and open it to get the character token

Cheetah (Robin Disguise) Oa 5,000 Head to the beacon with three burning flames; put them down and burst through the cracked floor. You will find a rock holding the character token

Cyborg Superman Breaking the Ice 2,500,000 To get Bat-Mite a Batman cowl, go past the security camera into the bedroom and use sensory powers to reveal a gold lock. Melt it down to get the cowl and take it to Bat-Mite to get the character token

Deathstroke Big Trouble in Little Gotham 450,000 During level 8, blast through the firework spinners to get the character token

Cheshire Europe Against It 10,000 Dig through the five dirt spots and uncover the cannons. Fire them off to unlock the character token

Doomsday Hall of Doom (Exterior) 1,250,000 Bounce on the giant mushrooms near the swamp

Condiment King Watchtower (Containment Cells) 50,000 Complete “Kevin Smith” first quest

Dex-Starr Ysmault 85,000 Complete the “Territory Trouble” quest

Composite Superman Breaking the Ice 1,500,000 You will find glass crystals, shatter them with a sonar character, and build a disco ball. Charge it with an electric character, start a party, and jump on the blocks to unlock the character token

Croc Henchman Pursuers in the Sewers 10,000 After draining the water, go down the ladder to the south and find ducks on a paddle boat. Get on the boat, go past the other ducks, and get Croc Henchman’s character token

Detective Chimp Batcave (Lab) 65,000 Complete “The Secret of Chimpanzees” quest

Doctor Fate The Lantern Menace 350,000 After defeating Brainiac in level 6, go behind his throne using the railing and get Doctor Fate’s character token

Etrigan Hall of Doom (interior) 650,000 Bust crates in the upper left balcony, and you will find a silver statue behind. Destroy the statue and get the token

Deadshot Big Trouble in Little Gotham 750,000 Go to the top corner of the swinging ship; you’ll find a dunk tank. Climb on top and target whatever appears, and you will fall into the water and get the character token

The Fierce Flame Okaara 1,000 Clear the cliff and hit the button, then locate the building with a crate on the roof and go there to get the character token.

Firestorm Hall of Justice 350,000 In the hub area, go to the left walkway. Melt the ice down, and you will find a box with a character token

Geoff Johns Batcave of Watchtower (Lab) 25,000 Complete the “Survival” VR game to get the character token

Gorilla Grodd Odym 250,000 Complete the “My Super-Sized Ex-Girlfriend” quest

Grayson Batcave 130,000 Recharge the dead Batcomputer to get the token

Green Loontern Watchtower and Lantern Planet 50,000 Complete all the Green Loontern’s quests to get the token

Firefly Qward 25,000 Bust through a cracked wall inside Qward’s factories and find a gold chest that contains the token

Frankenstein Hall of Doom 135,000 When you enter the hall, you will find a golden chest, melt it to find loose parts. Build a lever from it and pull it. Head upstairs and use the electric character to charge and blast the nearby chest, which contains the token

Giganta Odym 1,250,000 Complete “Getting Over Groddy-Poos” quest to get Giganta’s token

The Gray Ghost Batcave (character customizer) 500,000 Look for five computers and smash them to kill the nearby laser gate. Then blow the pipe to get the token

Green Arrow Space Station Infestation 300,000 Charge up the electric panel that is in the middle of the armory, then go to the flood below, find another conduit, and charge it up. This will reveal some special items, take them to Bat-Mite, and get the token

Harley Quinn Hall of Doom 120,000 Complete the “Five Studs Please” quest to unlock the token

Indigo Tribe Warrior Jailhouse Nok 25,000 In the dark cave, use a station near the green LEGO wall to charge Illumination Suit and light up the cave to find a web. Clear it up to get the token from behind

John Stewart Space Station Infestation 250,000 Look for the magnetic door and open it to get the token

The Joker (Batman Disguise) All the Rage or Need for Greed – Complete level 12 or 13 to get the token

Hawkgirl Space Suits You, Sir! 25,000 Make a computer and detect a set of poles and Plastic Man pad, use him to slip to the back area and retrieve a special mask for Bat-Mite and get the token from him

Heat Wave Ysmault 32,500 Find the pyramid whose entrance is blocked by flames. Put out the flames and get a token from the other side

Joker Mime Henchman Hall of Justice 3,500 On the second floor, there is a joker box with a spinning target; shoot it and get the token

Hawkman Hall of Justice 50,000 Talk to Polly the Parrot and start the race. Win to get the token

Hush Breaking BATS! 25,000 Fly to the little island with the glass case in the second area and break inside to get the token

Jim Lee Batcave or Watchtower 25,000 Complete “Ring Master 2” VR missions in the lab to get the token

The Joker (1966) Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel! – Complete the level to get the token

Joker Clown Henchman Batcave 3,500 Find five flags in the lower left part of the cave and hit them all up to get the token. Note that every time you put up a flag, the timer will start, so be quick.

Joker Space Henchman Watchtower 3,500 In the containment cell, find the little box with gold lock. Burst it open to get the token

Kalibak Nok 125,000 Find the statue of Sinestro in the large underground area and blow it open to reveal a dirt patch below. Dig below and get the token

Kid Flash Watchtower 250,000 Find five silver statues in the main room, break one first to begin a timer, then destroy the rest to get the token

Kilowog Need for Greed 250,000 On the way uphill, look for a nest that has three eggs. Shoot them to get the token

Larfleeze Need for Greed 1,000,000 As you come across a giant statue, run in the opposite direction and find block switches. Hit them all and destroy them to get the token

Lex Luthor (Hawkman Disguise) Hall of Justice 5,000 Kill targets around the lever, build another lever from loose pieces, and pull them to get the token

Lobo Europe Against It 300,000 Shrink the wrecking ball near the second bridge in England to get the token

Kevin Smith Batcave 125,000 Complete “A Polarizing Decision” quest

Killer Moth Watchtower 15,000 Complete the “Protective Insect” quest

Krypto the Superdog Zamaron 65,000 Complete the “Hound at the Speed of Sound” quest to get the token

Lexbot Hall of Doom 25,000 Disable the security camera guarding the tech panel, then destroy the glass circuit nearby. Burst through the panel to open the chest containing the token

Lex Luthor (Wonder Woman Disguise) Oa 15,000 Head east and follow footprints that lead to a mound of dirt. Dig it to get the chest with a gold lock. Blow it open and make a tech panel from it. Use that panel to open a chest containing the token

Mad Hatter Big Trouble in Little Gotham 150,000 Get Bat-Mite a magnifying glass from the chest in a cracked wall, and he will give you the token

Man-Bat Breaking BATS! 25,000 Blow up the computers and find hidden shock conduits. Charge it up and go to the tech pad on the right side of the cave. Activate it and get some loose pieces then build another conduit and charge it too. This will reveal the character token

Music Meister Watchtower 45,000 Pull the switch in the middle of the room that is connected with globes. Step on the switches in order to reveal the token

Metallo Hall of Doom 325,000 Destroy all five monitors in a short time to get the token

Mr. Freeze Qward 75,000 Complete the “Thaw Subject” quest to get the token

Manchester Black Europe Against It 30,000 Get Bat-Mite the electronic device from the tech panel by matching three lights on the tower. He will give you the token

Miss Martian Space Suits You, Sir! 50,000 Draw out a golden wall in the hangar, destroy it with a laser, and grab the token

Mr. Mxyzptlk Hall of Doom 25,000 Complete the “Not-so-scared Crows” quest

Nightwing Batcave 275,000 Complete the “Rose-Tinted Rumble” quest

Orange Construct Warrior Need for Greed 20,000 Find the gold-flower waste container and open it. Blow up the plants, collect the pieces, and power the container. A plane will appear, and Bat-Mite will give you the token as a reward

Orion Need for Greed 750,000 In the control room, find a pressure pad and step on it. Align the three nodes to open a hatch, secure the revealed item, and give it to Bat-Mite to get the token

Parasite Power of Love 175,000 Get inside the dark cave near the flower platform and get the token

The Penguin (1996) Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel! 200,000 Get Bat-Mite shark repellent from the room and get the token

Poison Ivy Hall of Doom 25,000 Complete “Love Stinks” quest

The Question Watchtower 8,500 Use sensory character to reveal magnetic box, bust it open to get token

Red Hood Breaking BATS! 250,000 Get Bat-Mite special laser gun from a glass case near the supercomputer and take the token from him

Red Tornado Hall of Doom 23,500 Blow up the computers and make a shock conduit from it. Charge it to get a token

The Penguin Hall of Doom 135,000 Complete the “I, Penguin” quest

Platinum Watchtower 225,000 Go to the trophy room and destroy the silver statues on the top left ledge. Hit again on the same spot to reveal a chest containing the token

Polka-Dot Man Batcave 15,000 Complete the “Dot and Bothered” quest

Reach Warrior A Blue Hope 5,000 Shrink purple rock and find a Mini-Robin tunnel; use it to get the token

Red Lantern Warrior All the Rage 10,000 Target Robin’s pole on the second zone and swing on it to release a stone. It will crack open, and a token will appear

Reverse Flash Space Station Infestation 125,000 Destroy the purple missile in the dark room and shrink the silver crate behind it. Blast through it to reveal the token

The Riddler Hall of Justice 250,000 Complete the “Triple Riddle” quest

Robin (1966) Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel! – Complete the level to get the token

The Riddler (1966) Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel! 100,000 Destroy the glowing objects near the bar; it will reveal a mound of dirt. Dig through it to get the token

Sinestro Aw-Qward Situation 250,000 After battling with Arkillo, find a purple rock and shrink it. Activate the panel under it to reveal the chest containing the token

Superman – Solar Suit Breaking the Ice 1,000,000 Find the tech panel on the north side of the room and activate it. Then solve the shape puzzle to spawn the token

Stargirl The Big Grapple 15,000 In the last room, free the glass case floating in the air with magnets. Break it to get the token from inside

Supergirl Nok 325,000 Complete the “Who Let the Thugs Out?” quest to get the token

Superboy Hall of Justice 325,000 Complete the “Misguided Tour” quest

Shazam! Space Suits You, Sir! 250,000 Find the three switches in the maze in the first zone. Step on all three to spawn a cube. Blast it to get the token

Sinestro Corps Warrior Aw-Qward Situation 20,000 Get Bat-Mite special staff from the upper area that is guarded with electrified gates, and he will give you the token

Supergirl (Classic) Batcave or Watchtower (Lab) 115,000 Complete the “Race Track” VR mission to get the token

Swamp Thing Hall of Doom 275,000 Complete the “The Garden of Love” quest

Swamp Thing (New 52) Odym 265,000 Find the crate under the large beacon and blow it open to get the token

Tim Drake Watchtower 35,000 Get to the laser gate in the corner of the top right platform in the hangar. Deploy a Mini-Robin hatch to access the switch containing the chest that has the token

Trickster Hall of Justice 40,000 Complete the “Tricky Tour Guide” quest

Vibe Power of Love 75,000 After stopping the pink monster, grab the hook and form a debris. Build a magnifying glass and light ray out of it to blow a hole in a nearby cliff to make the token appear

Wonder Girl Hall of Justice 25,000 On the ground level, follow the small tunnel, use Atom to go inside the tunnel and get the token from inside

Zatanna Qward 85,000 Get in the warehouse and bust the machinery inside to reveal a vent. Follow the ledge to find a lever, pull them to get the chest with the token

Thunderer Hall of Justice 3,500 Find the trophy shelf and bust it to reveal cracked wall. Break inside to get the golden chest containing the token

Toyman Batcave 20,000 Complete the “Virtual Insanity” quest

Ultra-Humaniite Jailhouse Nok 500,000 Bat-Mite is looking for a key, get it by de-electrifying the lift first, then shrink pass the purple door. You need to stealth power to sneak behind the camera and get the key. Give it to Bat-Mite and get the token from him

White Lantern Batcave or Watchtower (Lab) 150,000 Complete the “Snake 3” VR mission to get the token