How To Unlock All Characters In Lego Batman 3

LEGO’s take on the DC Universe has resulted in a very long list of playable characters in LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. There are two different kinds of characters in the game: the ones that will get unlocked simply through story progression and then there are the ones that are unlocked by completing certain quests.
This guide contains a list of characters along with details on how to unlock them in different stages of the game.
How to Unlock LEGO Batman 3 Story Characters
Below we have listed all the characters unlocked via story progression.
|Character
|Mission
|Cost
|How to Unlock
|Batman
|Pursuer in the Sewers
|Free
|Complete the first level
|Alfred
|Breaking BATS!
|Free
|Beginning of Hub Visit 1 in level 2 Objective: Activate the Elevator
|Martian Manhunter
|Space suits you, Sir!
|Free
|After restoring the Com Link in Hub Visit 2 in Level 3
|The Flash
|Space suits you, Sir!
|Free
|Unlocked at the beginning of level 3 near the watchtower
|Wonder Woman (Cheetah Disguise)
|All the Rage / Need for Greed
|Free
|Unlocked at the beginning of level 12 or 13
|Robin
|Pursuer in the Sewers
|Free
|After completing level 1
|Green Lantern
|Space suits you, Sir!
|Free
|After restoring the Com Link in Hub Visit 2 in Level 3
|Cyborg
|Space suits you, Sir!
|Free
|After completing level 3
|Superman
|Space Station Infestation
|Free
|After completing level 4
|Killer Croc
|The Big Grapple
|Free
|After completing level 5
|Wonder Woman
|Space Station Infestation
|Free
|After completing level 4
|The Joker
|The Big Grapple
|Free
|After completing level 5
|Plastic Man
|The Lantern Menace
|Free
|Unlocked after defeating Mr. Freeze in the Hub Visit 5
|Solomon Grundy
|The Big Grapple
|Free
|After completing level 5
|Indigo-1
|Jailhouse Nok
|Free
|After completing level 11
|Saint Walker
|A Blue Hope
|Free
|After completing level 10
|Batman (The Joker Disguise)
|All the Rage / Need for Greed
|Free
|Unlocked at the beginning of level 12 or 13
|Lex Luthor
|The Big Grapple
|Free
|After completing level 5
|Robin (Lex Luthor Disguise)
|All the Rage / Need for Greed
|Free
|Unlocked at the beginning of level 12 or 13
|Cheetah
|The Big Grapple
|Free
|After completing level 5
|Star Sapphire
|Power of Love
|Free
|After completing level 9
|Brainiac
|Breaking the Ice
|Free
|After completing level 15
How to Unlock LEGO Batman 3 Characters Tokens
For each of the unlockable characters, the game gives you a Character Token that unlocks the character in the store where you can later go on and purchase them. We have detailed which characters you can get via character tokens and how to unlock them in Lego Batman 3.
|Character
|Mission
|Cost
|How to Unlock
|Ace the Bat-Hound
|Batcave
|25,000
|Complete the “Sleep Well” quest
|Alfred (1966)
|Batcave
|45,000
|Go to the docks and enter the clear pipe on the right with an Atom; you will find a character token here on the left side
|Aquaman
|Odym
|250,000
|After completing the “Croc My Heart” quest
|The Atom
|The Big Grapple
|25,000
|Find the lever in the northwest corner of the hangar, pull it down, and fill the tank. Then, find three silver crates north of the hangar and destroy them. Build a waste receptacle from it and use it to spawn two switches and pull them to get Atom’s token
|Adam West
|Story Levels and Hub Areas
|–
|Complete all Adam West in Perils
|Ambush Bug
|Nok
|25,000
|Complete “Walking the Bug” quest
|Arkillo
|Aw-Qward Situation
|200,000
|Use electric power to turn the magnetic wheel; it will drop some bricks. Build a tech panel from it and then a tech character to open the nearby clamps holding the character token of Arkillo
|Atrocitus
|All the Rage
|1,000,000
|Get the buried silver helmet and hand it to Bat-Mite to get your hands on the Atrocitus character token
|Batman (1966)
|Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel!
|–
|After completing level 16
|Batman (Zur-En-Arrh)
|Batcave (Trophy Room)
|25,000
|Go to the trophy room; you will find three switches: one under the stairs, another hidden behind boxes, and the last behind a silver rock. Pull them all to get the character token
|Batgirl
|Batcave
|225,000
|Complete the quest “Lost in Translation”
|Black Canary
|Watchtower
|20,000
|Complete the “Canary’s Cure” quest
|Beast Boy
|The Big Grapple
|150,000
|Get the special RC toy from the nearby tech pad for Bat-Mite to get the Beast Boy character token from him
|Bane
|Pursuers in the Sewers
|100,000
|Complete the “Killer Croc” objective and freeze the puddle, make an ice sculpture, then melt it down to get Bane’s character token
|Batgirl (1966)
|Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel!
|–
|Complete level 16
|Batman (Darkest Knight)
|Batcave
|150,000
|Go to the docks and use stealth power to go past the security camera to get the character token
|Bat-Mite
|Free Play or Hall of Justice
|–
|Complete the Bat-Mite quests and “Proof is the Pummeling” quest
|Black Adam
|Watchtower
|250,000
|Shrink the two black pillars in the trophy room and shut down the switch to reveal the character token
|Black Hand
|Jailhouse Nok
|500,000
|After the first save station, find the ladder that goes down and use Martian Manhunter to control workers to pull the lever; this will reveal a silver box. Blast it to get the character token
|Bat-Cow
|Okaara
|50,000
|Complete the fifth “The Cow Jumped Over the Moon” quest
|Bruce Wayne
|Batcave
|25,000
|In docks, find glass objects near water; this will open the cave door. Go inside and find gold items, blow them to get a character token
|Black Manta
|Pursuers in the Sewers
|50,000
|After defeating Killer Croc and talking to Bat-Mite, enter the Free Play room and look for magnetic pipes, bend them to enter the room. Open the dryer and grab the pants. Hand them to Bat-Mite to win a character token
|Blue Beetle
|A Blue Hope
|50,000
|Jump into the lake and blast through rock on the top of the chest to open it to get the character token
|Brainiac Minion
|The Lantern Menace
|15,000
|After building the TV, find the antennas and fix them. Once the signal is clear, you will get a character token
|Bleez
|All the Rage
|120,000
|You will find a beehive on the right; pull it down to get a character token
|Booster Gold
|Watchtower
|1,250,000
|Complete the sixth “No Gold, No Glory” quest in Watchtower
|Bronze Tiger
|Nok
|75,000
|Find the beacon with black statues, shrink down the statues and grapple hooks that appear. A Chest will appear that has a character token
|Catwoman
|Batcave
|350,000
|In the trophy room, you will see a huge chessboard. Blast through the pieces and to the character token
|Catwoman (Pre-52)
|Watchtower
|50,000
|Complete the “Cat that Got the Gleam” quest from the Trophy Room
|Captain Cold
|A Blue Hope
|150,000
|Find the magnetic plant (near the area where Saint Walker is held) and open it to get the character token
|Catwoman (1966)
|Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel!
|125,000
|Blow up items in the center of Batcave and build Lantern pad out of the pieces. Use Lantern to make a safe and open it to get the character token
|Cheetah (Robin Disguise)
|Oa
|5,000
|Head to the beacon with three burning flames; put them down and burst through the cracked floor. You will find a rock holding the character token
|Cyborg Superman
|Breaking the Ice
|2,500,000
|To get Bat-Mite a Batman cowl, go past the security camera into the bedroom and use sensory powers to reveal a gold lock. Melt it down to get the cowl and take it to Bat-Mite to get the character token
|Deathstroke
|Big Trouble in Little Gotham
|450,000
|During level 8, blast through the firework spinners to get the character token
|Cheshire
|Europe Against It
|10,000
|Dig through the five dirt spots and uncover the cannons. Fire them off to unlock the character token
|Doomsday
|Hall of Doom (Exterior)
|1,250,000
|Bounce on the giant mushrooms near the swamp
|Condiment King
|Watchtower (Containment Cells)
|50,000
|Complete “Kevin Smith” first quest
|Dex-Starr
|Ysmault
|85,000
|Complete the “Territory Trouble” quest
|Composite Superman
|Breaking the Ice
|1,500,000
|You will find glass crystals, shatter them with a sonar character, and build a disco ball. Charge it with an electric character, start a party, and jump on the blocks to unlock the character token
|Croc Henchman
|Pursuers in the Sewers
|10,000
|After draining the water, go down the ladder to the south and find ducks on a paddle boat. Get on the boat, go past the other ducks, and get Croc Henchman’s character token
|Detective Chimp
|Batcave (Lab)
|65,000
|Complete “The Secret of Chimpanzees” quest
|Doctor Fate
|The Lantern Menace
|350,000
|After defeating Brainiac in level 6, go behind his throne using the railing and get Doctor Fate’s character token
|Etrigan
|Hall of Doom (interior)
|650,000
|Bust crates in the upper left balcony, and you will find a silver statue behind. Destroy the statue and get the token
|Deadshot
|Big Trouble in Little Gotham
|750,000
|Go to the top corner of the swinging ship; you’ll find a dunk tank. Climb on top and target whatever appears, and you will fall into the water and get the character token
|The Fierce Flame
|Okaara
|1,000
|Clear the cliff and hit the button, then locate the building with a crate on the roof and go there to get the character token.
|Firestorm
|Hall of Justice
|350,000
|In the hub area, go to the left walkway. Melt the ice down, and you will find a box with a character token
|Geoff Johns
|Batcave of Watchtower (Lab)
|25,000
|Complete the “Survival” VR game to get the character token
|Gorilla Grodd
|Odym
|250,000
|Complete the “My Super-Sized Ex-Girlfriend” quest
|Grayson
|Batcave
|130,000
|Recharge the dead Batcomputer to get the token
|Green Loontern
|Watchtower and Lantern Planet
|50,000
|Complete all the Green Loontern’s quests to get the token
|Firefly
|Qward
|25,000
|Bust through a cracked wall inside Qward’s factories and find a gold chest that contains the token
|Frankenstein
|Hall of Doom
|135,000
|When you enter the hall, you will find a golden chest, melt it to find loose parts. Build a lever from it and pull it. Head upstairs and use the electric character to charge and blast the nearby chest, which contains the token
|Giganta
|Odym
|1,250,000
|Complete “Getting Over Groddy-Poos” quest to get Giganta’s token
|The Gray Ghost
|Batcave (character customizer)
|500,000
|Look for five computers and smash them to kill the nearby laser gate. Then blow the pipe to get the token
|Green Arrow
|Space Station Infestation
|300,000
|Charge up the electric panel that is in the middle of the armory, then go to the flood below, find another conduit, and charge it up. This will reveal some special items, take them to Bat-Mite, and get the token
|Harley Quinn
|Hall of Doom
|120,000
|Complete the “Five Studs Please” quest to unlock the token
|Indigo Tribe Warrior
|Jailhouse Nok
|25,000
|In the dark cave, use a station near the green LEGO wall to charge Illumination Suit and light up the cave to find a web. Clear it up to get the token from behind
|John Stewart
|Space Station Infestation
|250,000
|Look for the magnetic door and open it to get the token
|The Joker (Batman Disguise)
|All the Rage or Need for Greed
|–
|Complete level 12 or 13 to get the token
|Hawkgirl
|Space Suits You, Sir!
|25,000
|Make a computer and detect a set of poles and Plastic Man pad, use him to slip to the back area and retrieve a special mask for Bat-Mite and get the token from him
|Heat Wave
|Ysmault
|32,500
|Find the pyramid whose entrance is blocked by flames. Put out the flames and get a token from the other side
|Joker Mime Henchman
|Hall of Justice
|3,500
|On the second floor, there is a joker box with a spinning target; shoot it and get the token
|Hawkman
|Hall of Justice
|50,000
|Talk to Polly the Parrot and start the race. Win to get the token
|Hush
|Breaking BATS!
|25,000
|Fly to the little island with the glass case in the second area and break inside to get the token
|Jim Lee
|Batcave or Watchtower
|25,000
|Complete “Ring Master 2” VR missions in the lab to get the token
|The Joker (1966)
|Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel!
|–
|Complete the level to get the token
|Joker Clown Henchman
|Batcave
|3,500
|Find five flags in the lower left part of the cave and hit them all up to get the token. Note that every time you put up a flag, the timer will start, so be quick.
|Joker Space Henchman
|Watchtower
|3,500
|In the containment cell, find the little box with gold lock. Burst it open to get the token
|Kalibak
|Nok
|125,000
|Find the statue of Sinestro in the large underground area and blow it open to reveal a dirt patch below. Dig below and get the token
|Kid Flash
|Watchtower
|250,000
|Find five silver statues in the main room, break one first to begin a timer, then destroy the rest to get the token
|Kilowog
|Need for Greed
|250,000
|On the way uphill, look for a nest that has three eggs. Shoot them to get the token
|Larfleeze
|Need for Greed
|1,000,000
|As you come across a giant statue, run in the opposite direction and find block switches. Hit them all and destroy them to get the token
|Lex Luthor (Hawkman Disguise)
|Hall of Justice
|5,000
|Kill targets around the lever, build another lever from loose pieces, and pull them to get the token
|Lobo
|Europe Against It
|300,000
|Shrink the wrecking ball near the second bridge in England to get the token
|Kevin Smith
|Batcave
|125,000
|Complete “A Polarizing Decision” quest
|Killer Moth
|Watchtower
|15,000
|Complete the “Protective Insect” quest
|Krypto the Superdog
|Zamaron
|65,000
|Complete the “Hound at the Speed of Sound” quest to get the token
|Lexbot
|Hall of Doom
|25,000
|Disable the security camera guarding the tech panel, then destroy the glass circuit nearby. Burst through the panel to open the chest containing the token
|Lex Luthor (Wonder Woman Disguise)
|Oa
|15,000
|Head east and follow footprints that lead to a mound of dirt. Dig it to get the chest with a gold lock. Blow it open and make a tech panel from it. Use that panel to open a chest containing the token
|Mad Hatter
|Big Trouble in Little Gotham
|150,000
|Get Bat-Mite a magnifying glass from the chest in a cracked wall, and he will give you the token
|Man-Bat
|Breaking BATS!
|25,000
|Blow up the computers and find hidden shock conduits. Charge it up and go to the tech pad on the right side of the cave. Activate it and get some loose pieces then build another conduit and charge it too. This will reveal the character token
|Music Meister
|Watchtower
|45,000
|Pull the switch in the middle of the room that is connected with globes. Step on the switches in order to reveal the token
|Metallo
|Hall of Doom
|325,000
|Destroy all five monitors in a short time to get the token
|Mr. Freeze
|Qward
|75,000
|Complete the “Thaw Subject” quest to get the token
|Manchester Black
|Europe Against It
|30,000
|Get Bat-Mite the electronic device from the tech panel by matching three lights on the tower. He will give you the token
|Miss Martian
|Space Suits You, Sir!
|50,000
|Draw out a golden wall in the hangar, destroy it with a laser, and grab the token
|Mr. Mxyzptlk
|Hall of Doom
|25,000
|Complete the “Not-so-scared Crows” quest
|Nightwing
|Batcave
|275,000
|Complete the “Rose-Tinted Rumble” quest
|Orange Construct Warrior
|Need for Greed
|20,000
|Find the gold-flower waste container and open it. Blow up the plants, collect the pieces, and power the container. A plane will appear, and Bat-Mite will give you the token as a reward
|Orion
|Need for Greed
|750,000
|In the control room, find a pressure pad and step on it. Align the three nodes to open a hatch, secure the revealed item, and give it to Bat-Mite to get the token
|Parasite
|Power of Love
|175,000
|Get inside the dark cave near the flower platform and get the token
|The Penguin (1996)
|Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel!
|200,000
|Get Bat-Mite shark repellent from the room and get the token
|Poison Ivy
|Hall of Doom
|25,000
|Complete “Love Stinks” quest
|The Question
|Watchtower
|8,500
|Use sensory character to reveal magnetic box, bust it open to get token
|Red Hood
|Breaking BATS!
|250,000
|Get Bat-Mite special laser gun from a glass case near the supercomputer and take the token from him
|Red Tornado
|Hall of Doom
|23,500
|Blow up the computers and make a shock conduit from it. Charge it to get a token
|The Penguin
|Hall of Doom
|135,000
|Complete the “I, Penguin” quest
|Platinum
|Watchtower
|225,000
|Go to the trophy room and destroy the silver statues on the top left ledge. Hit again on the same spot to reveal a chest containing the token
|Polka-Dot Man
|Batcave
|15,000
|Complete the “Dot and Bothered” quest
|Reach Warrior
|A Blue Hope
|5,000
|Shrink purple rock and find a Mini-Robin tunnel; use it to get the token
|Red Lantern Warrior
|All the Rage
|10,000
|Target Robin’s pole on the second zone and swing on it to release a stone. It will crack open, and a token will appear
|Reverse Flash
|Space Station Infestation
|125,000
|Destroy the purple missile in the dark room and shrink the silver crate behind it. Blast through it to reveal the token
|The Riddler
|Hall of Justice
|250,000
|Complete the “Triple Riddle” quest
|Robin (1966)
|Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel!
|–
|Complete the level to get the token
|The Riddler (1966)
|Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel!
|100,000
|Destroy the glowing objects near the bar; it will reveal a mound of dirt. Dig through it to get the token
|Sinestro
|Aw-Qward Situation
|250,000
|After battling with Arkillo, find a purple rock and shrink it. Activate the panel under it to reveal the chest containing the token
|Superman – Solar Suit
|Breaking the Ice
|1,000,000
|Find the tech panel on the north side of the room and activate it. Then solve the shape puzzle to spawn the token
|Stargirl
|The Big Grapple
|15,000
|In the last room, free the glass case floating in the air with magnets. Break it to get the token from inside
|Supergirl
|Nok
|325,000
|Complete the “Who Let the Thugs Out?” quest to get the token
|Superboy
|Hall of Justice
|325,000
|Complete the “Misguided Tour” quest
|Shazam!
|Space Suits You, Sir!
|250,000
|Find the three switches in the maze in the first zone. Step on all three to spawn a cube. Blast it to get the token
|Sinestro Corps Warrior
|Aw-Qward Situation
|20,000
|Get Bat-Mite special staff from the upper area that is guarded with electrified gates, and he will give you the token
|Supergirl (Classic)
|Batcave or Watchtower (Lab)
|115,000
|Complete the “Race Track” VR mission to get the token
|Swamp Thing
|Hall of Doom
|275,000
|Complete the “The Garden of Love” quest
|Swamp Thing (New 52)
|Odym
|265,000
|Find the crate under the large beacon and blow it open to get the token
|Tim Drake
|Watchtower
|35,000
|Get to the laser gate in the corner of the top right platform in the hangar. Deploy a Mini-Robin hatch to access the switch containing the chest that has the token
|Trickster
|Hall of Justice
|40,000
|Complete the “Tricky Tour Guide” quest
|Vibe
|Power of Love
|75,000
|After stopping the pink monster, grab the hook and form a debris. Build a magnifying glass and light ray out of it to blow a hole in a nearby cliff to make the token appear
|Wonder Girl
|Hall of Justice
|25,000
|On the ground level, follow the small tunnel, use Atom to go inside the tunnel and get the token from inside
|Zatanna
|Qward
|85,000
|Get in the warehouse and bust the machinery inside to reveal a vent. Follow the ledge to find a lever, pull them to get the chest with the token
|Thunderer
|Hall of Justice
|3,500
|Find the trophy shelf and bust it to reveal cracked wall. Break inside to get the golden chest containing the token
|Toyman
|Batcave
|20,000
|Complete the “Virtual Insanity” quest
|Ultra-Humaniite
|Jailhouse Nok
|500,000
|Bat-Mite is looking for a key, get it by de-electrifying the lift first, then shrink pass the purple door. You need to stealth power to sneak behind the camera and get the key. Give it to Bat-Mite and get the token from him
|White Lantern
|Batcave or Watchtower (Lab)
|150,000
|Complete the “Snake 3” VR mission to get the token
|Zamaron Warrior
|Power of Love
|7,500
|Get Bat-Mite Batmobile toy from the magnetic plane and take the token from him