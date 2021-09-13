Sony Might Have Leaked Resident Evil 4 Remake

The unannounced but much rumored Resident Evil 4 remake might have been accidentally leaked by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony ran a live-action advertisement during its PlayStation Showcase (via Reddit) on the weekend which contained a number of references to first-party PlayStation franchises. While not a Sony-owned franchise, the advert surprisingly sneaked in the Los Iluminados (The Enlightened) insignia from Resident Evil 4 to naturally suggest a potential remake in the pipelines.

Los Iluminados represents a paramilitary religious cult in Resident Evil 4 which worships the mind-controlling Las Plagas (The Plagues) parasite, partly for its use in bioweapons. Why such an important symbol from the game would be included by Sony in one of its PlayStation trailers is a good question. The writing on the wall though does spell out a remake in the works.

It has been strongly rumored that developer Capcom green-lit a Resident Evil 4 remake back in 2018. Considering the previous two acclaimed remakes (Resident Evil 2 and 3), another remake to follow would not really be surprising.

Resident Evil 4 features special agent Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue Ashley Graham, the daughter of the United States president, who was kidnapped by the Los Iluminados cult. The game took a break from the fixed camera angles and slower horror gameplay of the previous installments in the franchise. Capcom instead focused on developing (and refining) dynamic shooting elements for third-person action horror, which ultimately popularized the over-the-shoulder third-person perspectives in action and horror games down the line.

Resident Evil 4 was released on PlayStation 2 back in 2005. It is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as on PC.

Capcom broke 10 million copies sold by September 2020. It goes without saying that a Resident Evil 4 remake would easily help shift another few million copies.