League Of Legends MMO Finds Cyberpunk 2077’s Quest Director

Every massively multiplayer online (MMO) game requires a versatile quest designer and in the case of the League of Legends MMO project, developer Riot Games has possibly found the best in the business.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, narrative designer Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz announced that he has joined Riot Games to work on its new League of Legends MMO game but refrained from mentioning in what capacity.

Big career update – I spent last few months meeting and talking to a number of great people and Teams, and now I’m pleased to announce that I’ll be joining @riotgames on their upcoming MMO project. I’m excited and looking forward to this new challenge, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/9dfKdBCG7B — Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz 🏳️‍🌈 (@MTomaszkiewicz) September 20, 2021

Tomaszkiewicz needs no introduction. He served as the lead quest designer for both The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as the game director for the Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales spin-off.

Tomaszkiewicz had announced earlier in the year that he would be leaving CD Projekt Red after being a crucial part of the Polish studio for more than a decade. His departure coincided with Cyberpunk 2077 receiving a new game director and the flak the game received since its half-baked launch.

While it remains to be confirmed, Tomaszkiewicz might as well be the new quest designer for the League of Legends MMO game. The project was announced last December with Riot Games going on a hiring spree a few months back.

The League of Legends MMO, as evident, will be set within Runeterra, the world in which League of Legends is based. Hence, the narrative will be sending questing players to every single continent or region, including the likes of Bilgewater, Noxus, Shurima, Demacia, the Shadow Isles, and others.

Riot Games has not shared any details about League of Legends MMO but players can expect a lot of raids and other traditional features found in mainstream MMO games.