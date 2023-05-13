In Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, you will find some NPCs who play as Gods in the various sections of Faeworld. This Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Patron Gods guide will help you understand them all.
Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Patron Gods
What do they do? Well, the followers can earn some blessings in the form of rewards that will stay with them throughout the game. Those who don’t follow any god (non-denominational characters) get a 1% bonus in experience point gain.
Following are the patron gods you can find throughout the game:
Patron God Aryllia
The Patron God of love can only be worshiped by Dokkalfar.
Blessings
- +5% Health
- +1% Chance to incur a Critical Hit
Patron God Belen
Dokkalfar and Varani can worship this God of death.
Blessings
- +8% Damage with a successful Critical Hit
- +1% Chance to incur a Critical Hit
Patron God Ethene
Known as the Patron God of Wisdom and Art, can be worshiped by Almain, Dokkalfar and Ljolsalfar.
Blessings
- +10% Man
Patron God Gaea
Known as the Patron Goddess of Earth, Harvest and Fertility can be worshiped by Ljosalfar.
Blessings
- +5% Elemental Resistance
Patron God Lopoku
Patron God of mischief and brewing, can be worshiped by Dokkalfar and Varani.
Blessings
- +6% Poison Damage
- +6% Poison Resistance
Patron God Lyria
Patron God of Fate, Magic and Luck can be worshiped by Dokkalfar.
Blessings
- +5% Mana
- +5% Mana Regeneration Rate
Patron God Mitharu
Patron God of Honor, can be worshiped by Almain and Ljosalfar.
Blessings
- +5% Health
- +5% Mana
Patron God Njordir
The Patron God of Water, FIshing and Sailing can only be worshiped by Varani.
Blessings
- +6% Ice Damage
- +6% Ice Resistance
Ohnshan
The Patron God of Air, Sky, Stars and the Wind. Can only worshiped by Ljosalfar.
Blessings
- +6% Lightning Damage
- +6% Lightning Resistance
Patron God Thydron
The Patron God of War and Battle Tactics, can be worshiped by Almain and Varani.
Blessings
- +5% Physical Damage
- +5% Armor
Patron God Varaekor
The Patron God of Fire and Forge, can be worshiped by Almain and Varani
Blessings
- +6% Fire Damage
- +6% Fire Resistance
Patron God Ynadon
The Patron God of Justice, can be worshiped by Almain and Ljoslafar.
Blessings
- +10% Health