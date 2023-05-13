In Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, you will find some NPCs who play as Gods in the various sections of Faeworld. This Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Patron Gods guide will help you understand them all.

Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Patron Gods

What do they do? Well, the followers can earn some blessings in the form of rewards that will stay with them throughout the game. Those who don’t follow any god (non-denominational characters) get a 1% bonus in experience point gain.

Following are the patron gods you can find throughout the game:

Patron God Aryllia

The Patron God of love can only be worshiped by Dokkalfar.

Blessings

+5% Health

+1% Chance to incur a Critical Hit

Patron God Belen

Dokkalfar and Varani can worship this God of death.

Blessings

+8% Damage with a successful Critical Hit

+1% Chance to incur a Critical Hit

Patron God Ethene

Known as the Patron God of Wisdom and Art, can be worshiped by Almain, Dokkalfar and Ljolsalfar.

Blessings

+10% Man

Patron God Gaea

Known as the Patron Goddess of Earth, Harvest and Fertility can be worshiped by Ljosalfar.

Blessings

+5% Elemental Resistance

Patron God Lopoku

Patron God of mischief and brewing, can be worshiped by Dokkalfar and Varani.

Blessings

+6% Poison Damage

+6% Poison Resistance

Patron God Lyria

Patron God of Fate, Magic and Luck can be worshiped by Dokkalfar.

Blessings

+5% Mana

+5% Mana Regeneration Rate

Patron God Mitharu

Patron God of Honor, can be worshiped by Almain and Ljosalfar.

Blessings

+5% Health

+5% Mana

Patron God Njordir

The Patron God of Water, FIshing and Sailing can only be worshiped by Varani.

Blessings

+6% Ice Damage

+6% Ice Resistance

Ohnshan

The Patron God of Air, Sky, Stars and the Wind. Can only worshiped by Ljosalfar.

Blessings

+6% Lightning Damage

+6% Lightning Resistance

Patron God Thydron

The Patron God of War and Battle Tactics, can be worshiped by Almain and Varani.

Blessings

+5% Physical Damage

+5% Armor

Patron God Varaekor

The Patron God of Fire and Forge, can be worshiped by Almain and Varani

Blessings

+6% Fire Damage

+6% Fire Resistance

Patron God Ynadon

The Patron God of Justice, can be worshiped by Almain and Ljoslafar.

Blessings