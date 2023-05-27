Kingdom Hearts 3 Shields Locations Guide – Goofy’s Shields, How to Unlock

Kingdom Hearts III’s combat is a dynamic one where not only the skills of your main character, Sora, are put to use but also those of your companions named Donald and Goofy.

One such ability that Goofy can bring to combat is the use of his shield that provides both offensive and defensive capabilities. In this Kingdom Hearts III Shields Guide, we have detailed all about finding and unlocking all of Goofy Shields.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Shields Locations

Kingdom Hearts III Shields are very useful when it comes to an extra bit of hit or help required in the middle of combat especially against a group of foes.

Goofy will bash this shield against his enemies and occasionally shelter his allies including you, the player, from taking any damage.

Furthermore, some special abilities, as you will see in the table below, grant Goofy special abilities that further ups his game regarding defense and attack potential.

Lastly, the Strength attribute also receives a boost with the equipped shield though the Magic Stat is in no way affected by the presence or absence of a shield.

Just like all other pieces of armor and weaponry, Goofy’s Shield in Kingdom Hearts III can be upgraded and enhanced via the Synthesis Process as you find the suitable materials for it.

Here all are the shields you can obtain for Goofy to play around with. Complete the Collector’s Goals by obtaining 52 different types of Synthetic Materials.