Kingdom Hearts 3 Secret Ending Guide – How to Unlock the True Ending, Epilogue

Unlocking Kingdom Hearts III Secret Ending requires you to collect Lucky Emblems scattered throughout the world of the game. The number of Hidden Emblems required to unlock the True Ending depends on the difficulty you are playing on.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Secret Ending

At the easiest difficulty, you will need all 90, but at higher difficulty, the amount required is reduced. It is a very neat way to reward players who opt to play with a greater challenge.

These Hidden Mickeys or Lucky Emblems resemble Mickey’s Head and do not stand out, so keep your eyes peeled for them. Upon successfully locating a Hidden Emblem, you need to take its photo.

When you have gone through the trouble of locating the required amount, you will have to access the Secret Ending.

Now let us get to the topic of finding these sought-after Kingdom Hearts III Lucky Emblems. Finding these is not easy and will most likely take a lot of your time but if you still wish to embark on the journey, you can always refer to our Lucky Emblems Locations Guide to get started.