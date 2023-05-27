Kingdom Hearts 3 Constellation Photograph Locations Guide – Stargazer Trophy

Kingdom Hearts III Constellation Photograph Locations Guide will help you take pictures of constellations using Gummi Ship for blueprints and Stargazer Trophy/Achievement.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Constellation Photograph Locations

If you want you are Gummi Ship in Kingdom Hearts 3 III to look slick, but money is an issue and Gummi Materials are hard to come by, consider finding Constellations.

Constellations are basically hidden star formations located somewhere in a galaxy. Each galaxy has 3 Constellations. Locating their Constellations are no easy task, but the reward is worth it.

Once you have located a constellation, you have to align the stars into a pattern and hit R1 to take a picture. Once you have accomplished that, you will receive a Gummi Ship Blueprint for your ship.

Although crafting customization will not come free of cost, but compared to what they are charging at the Moogle Shop, you will be able to save an arm and a leg. Following are the locations of all the Constellation Photographs you can find:

1. Moogle

The constellation is located in the Straight Way Galaxy. You will find it on the right side of the Toy Box. Look for the green dots; take a picture to collect it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

2. Bomb

This Constellation is also located in the Straight Way Galaxy. Just fly to the right of the Olympus World and you will find it. Again, to collect it, just take a picture.

3. Cactuar

Again, in the Straight Way Galaxy, fly to the right of the Kingdom of Corona World and you will find the Constellation. Just take a picture to add it to your collection.

4. Imp

In the Misty Stream Galaxy, head to Waypoint MST-01. While you are facing it, go to its right and you will find the Constellation. Just take a picture to collect.

5. Tonberry

Again in the Misty Stream Galaxy and head over to Waypoint MST-01. While you are facing it, take a 180-degree turn and keep flying until you find the Constellation.

6. Endyminion

In the Misty Stream Galaxy, go to the Caribbean World. While you are facing it fly to its right and you will find the Constellation. Take a photo to collect it.

7. Ultros

Go to the Keyblade Graveyard and fly up while facing this world in the Eclipse Galaxy. You will find the Constellation just above the world entrance.

8. Bismarck

Go to the Waypoint ECL-03 and fly to its left while facing it. There you will find the Constellation and all you need to do it take a picture.

9. Omega

Again, go to the Waypoint ECL-03 in the Eclipse Galaxy and fly to its right while facing it. You will find the Constellation there.