This Kingdom Come: Deliverance Weapons Guide will help you in finding all the different weapons available in the game, which will allow you to quickly try out and find what works best for you in combat.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Weapons

One of the best things about Kingdom Come: Deliverance is its realistic combat. Weapons play a crucial role in combat; The game has a wide arsenal of weapons that you can acquire from vendors, as quest rewards, and in the world.

Be sure to check out our Treasure Maps Locations Guide to find all the Hidden Treasures in the world.

Just like any other RPG, Kingdom Come: Deliverance forces you into combat sequences throughout the game. Of course, it’s equally likely that you might have to face the steel because someone caught you stealing from them!

Whether scripted or not, you may end up in a quarrel which you may not get out of using diplomatic efforts. For such situations, some knowledge of the various Weapons of the game may come in handy. Hence, we have complied all the information we have regarding the firearms of Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Before we start, some of these weapons are directly influenced by unlocking certain skills. Don’t worry, we’ll mention skills related to the weapon type as we go along. Weapons, like any other, are divided into two categories: short-ranged weapons like swords, spears, etc. and long-ranged weapons, which constitutes all kinds of bows.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

All the weapons have certain requirements in certain attributes like Agility or Strength, etc. and can be viewed from the menu in the ‘Inventory’ section. Of course, you’ll be able to equip the items nonetheless but trust us, that’s a really bad idea since your weapon is effectively useless without those stats or attributes which are required.

Another point to be noted, durability system exists in the game and so weapons have to be constantly repaired by visiting blacksmiths. Now that’s all out of the way, let’s start!

Axes

Axes are incredible against enemies cladded in Heavy Armor. This section details the locations of all Axes found in the game. Where they lack in defensive stats, they make up for it in terms of damage. Both axes and maces are useful for all enemy types, especially heavy-armored foes because of the blunt nature of these weapons.

However, axes because of their weight, may slow you down. Damage stats for these weapons are improved by leveling up the skill in the ‘Strength’ attribute.

Axe

This is a decent early-game weapon that you can acquire by killing Skalitz.

Bardiche

Bardiche can be bought from a Swordsmith in Rattay.

Broad Axe

You can buy this axe from a Swordsmith in Rattay.

Heavy Battle Axe

Visit Rattay and speak to the Swordsmith NPC who will sell you the Heavy Battle Axe.

Metal-Plated Battle Axe

To find Metal-Plated Battle Axe, you need to go to Rattay and purchase it from the Swordsmith.

Carpenter’s Axe

It can be purchased from the blacksmiths in Sasau, Talmberg (in the quarry), and Samopesh.

Cooper’s Axe

It can be purchased from the blacksmiths in Sasau, Talmberg (in the quarry), and Samopesh.

Woodcutte’s Axe

It can be purchased from the blacksmiths in Sasau, Talmberg (in the quarry), Samopesh, Ledetchko and from the weaponsmith in Rattay.

Cuman Axe

It is wielded by the Cumans.

Maces

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Morgenstern

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Pernach

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Warhammer

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Captain’s Mace

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Baliff’s Mace

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Ceremonial Mace

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Bailiff’s Mace

It can be found in the same chest from which you got the Aachen dyed brigandine. It is also a reward from the Treasure map IX. During From the Ashes, you’ll be given the Baillif’s Mace by Divish.

Heavy War Hammer

You can get this mace from very high-level Bandits or Cumans.

Raven’s Beak

You can get this mace from very high-level Bandits or Cumans. It can also be found during ‘The Die is Cast’ in a hard locked chest.

Spiked Club

It can be bought from blacksmiths or looted from low-level Guards or Bandits.

Warhammer

It can be looted from highly armored Bandits.

Spiked Warhammer

It can be bought from armorsmiths or looted from highly armored Guards or Bandits.

Shields

Shields allow you to block incoming attacks much better than the Swords or any other weapon. We highly recommend using a Shield during the early-game. You can check out our Shields Locations Guide for more information.

Used purely as defensive equipment and advised for players looking for a slower and sustained combat sequence. This helps you block most of the attacks in the game while also sparing your primary weapon of deductions in durability. This makes it really difficult to pull off combos so for the more patient players, this might be suitable.

Polearms And Spears

They have the longest range in close and mid-ranged combat. Though they might have poor durability, they make up for it by boosting strong Slash and Stab attacks.

They cannot be purchased from trades so have to be picked off of the bodies of the NPCs in the game. Also, they cannot be stored in the inventory so the only possible thing being is roaming around wielding them permanently for the rest of the game? Come on, that sounds nightmarish!

Spear

The Spear/Polearm cannot be wielded by Henry.

Halberd

Head to Rattay and go inside the guard of Pirkenstein. In the first level, there will be two Halberds for you.

Italian Bill

Cannot be wielded by Henry.

Bohemian Earspoon

Cannot be wielded by Henry.

Hunting Spear

Cannot be wielded by Henry.

Guisarme

Cannot be wielded by Henry.

Glaive

Cannot be wielded by Henry.

Lucerne Hammer

Cannot be wielded by Henry.

Reforged Scythe

Cannot be wielded by Henry

Bows

Bows are very effective when it comes to taking long-ranged fights. Bows are capable of dealing a high amount of damage, depending on the type of bow you are using.

The game has a bunch of bows all differing in the time required to draw arrows, the range of the bows and the damage inflicted on the opponent.

Knowing when to use which is essential. Some of the more popular ones include the Dogwood Hunting Bow, Villager’s Ash Bow, and Elm Longbow.

Both skills: ‘Agility’ and ‘Bow’ contribute to how well your bow can work. As for stability of aim while drawing, the ‘Bow’ skill is what affects it, so keep upgrading that ability!

Also of note is that quality arrows and piercing arrows are far superior to poor quality arrows not just in terms of the damage they inflict but also the range they cover. To minimize sway, shoot between 1-2 seconds from when you fully draw your bow.

Ordinary Bow

We will update the location of this weapon in days to come. Stay-tuned!

Villager’s Ash Bow

The bow can found in a chest in the camp when on the quest The Prey.

Capon’s Hunting Bow

By winning the Archery Contest vs. Sir Hans during ‘Train Hard, Fight Easy’, you can acquire Capon’s Hunting Bow.

Cuman Bow

It can be looted from Cumans.

Elm Longbow

It can be purchased from Berthold.

Dogwood Hunting Bow

It can be purchased from Berthold.

Yew Longbow

It can be purchased from Berthold.

Villager’s Bow

–

Villager’s Dogwood Bow

It can be purchased from Berthold.

Villager’s Elm Bow

It can be purchased from Nicholas.

Villager’s Yew Bow

It can be purchased from Nicholas.

Villager’s Hazel Bow

To find Villager’s Hazel Bow, you need to go to Talmberg: Above the Armory, near to the table with the Villager’s Ash Bow.

Very Light Bow

After you complete the ‘Next to Godliness’ quest, talk to Hand Capon and he’ll lead you to a chest containing the Very Light Bow.

Villager’s Ash Bow

It can be purchased from Nicholas.

Ash Hunting Bow

It can be purchased from Nicholas or Berthold.

Yew Hunting Bow

It can be purchased from Nicholas or Berthold.

Hazel Hunting Bow

It can be purchased from Nicholas or Berthold.

Sinew Bow

After you construct the Guardhouse in From the Ashes, you can purchase this bow from the archery master.

Longswords

These Two-Handed Swords have slow slashes but pack a punch. Another important thing before we get to their locations is that you cannot use Long Sword while on a horse.

Albeit slower than shortswords and sabres; longswords provide a greater range when attacking an enemy and they also land heavy blows. Boosting up the defense stat as well, the longsword also has the most combos in the game than any other weapon type.

They can be used both one-handed or otherwise but combos are only possible in the latter stance. Leveling up your ‘Strength’ skill will allow you to inflict 2% more damage, per skill point, on the enemy.

Sir Radzig Kobyla’s Sword

You can acquire it at the very start of ‘Run!’ quest.

Assassin

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Pricker

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Thumper

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Saving Grace

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Merchant’s Sword

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Soul Slicer

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Piercer

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Duelist

Go inside the upper caste in Rattay, and you’ll find this sword in the inner guard tower, inside the armory. It can also be looted from high-level Bandits.

Herod’s Sword

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

St. Michael’s Sword

After finishing the ‘Waldensians’ quest, don’t inform Sir Hanush that you let the heretics escape. You can then find this sword in the forest southwest of Ledetchko, in a grave.

Longinus’ Sword

You can get it as a reward from Treasure map XXIV, or loot it from high-level Bandits or Guards. It can also be purchased from Swordsmiths.

Magdeburg Sword

Obtained from ‘Faint-Hearted Knight,’ a Random Wayfarer Spawn encounter via Fast-Travel (from Neuhof to Inn in the Glade). You need to convince him to duel you and then defeat him.

St. George’s Sword

Head into the woods towards the northwest of Ledetchko and you’ll come across the Woodland Garden. You can find the sword here inside a hard locked chest.

Robber’s Sword

It can be purchased from the blacksmith of Rattay.

Fearnot

It can be purchased form the weaponsmith in Sasau or looted from mid-level Bandits.

Executioner’s Sword

During ‘Money for Old Rope’, you can take it from Executioner Heinz.

Queen of Sheba’s Sword

This sword will be reforged once you drop off the five sword pieces to the Blacksmith Fink during ‘The Queen of Sheba’s Sword’.

Tusk

After you construct the Forge, upgrade with Swordsmith’s Tools at Pribyslavitz. This weapon can only be obtained if you have the From the Ashes DLC

Daggers

Dagger can be purchased from a trader in Skalitz.

Hunting Sword

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Seax

During the ‘Homecoming’ quest, slay bandits in Skalitz to acquire it.

Knight’s Hunting Sword

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Cleaver

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Butcher’s Blade

We will update the location of this weapon in days to come. Stay-tuned!

Falchion

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Master Huntsman’s Sword

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Decorated Hunting Sword

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Noble Hunting Sword

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Short Swords

Short Swords are much faster, lighter, and allow its wielder to equip a Shield in the off-hand. As compared to Long Swords, the Short Swords are fairly quick.

Quick and fierce, this weapon class is for those players who are willing to face their enemy head on with all their might. It encourages a more aggressive style of play since you have to be in reach of contact with the enemy to deliver the blows. Leveling up the ‘Agility’ skill will put these weapons to better use since more damage is inflicted on opponents.

The weapon system supports a number of combos, but beware; your defense is very vulnerable using this weapon class. We recommend using shields with these one-handed weapons. Noteworthy is the fact that daggers provide the least protection, so it’s not advisable to charge into battle using one of those!

Mercenary’s Bedfellow

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Trusty Companion

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Burgher’s Sword

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Coxcomb

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Needle

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Razor

You can buy it from the Swordsmith in Rattay.

Robber Baron’s Sword

From the Rattay executioner compound, head towards the west until you reach a hilly area with wood all around. You’ll find this sword in a grave towards the west of the little curve on the street where there’s a crossroad to the south and north.

Stinger

It can be purchased from swordsmiths or looted from high-level Cumans, Guards or Bandits.

Old Family Heirloom

It is a reward from Treasure map XV.

Envoy’s Aide-de-Camp

During ambushes, it can be looted from the corpses of dead merchants. It is very rare.

Reliable Blade

–

Grandad’s Old Sword

During ambushes, it can be looted from low-level Bandits. It is very rare.

Prodder

It can be found by a wall in the Pirkstein Castle’s guard tower in Talmberg.

Shard

During ‘Homecoming’, you can get it from the dead body of Skalitz Bailiff. Though, it’ll vanish once the quest ends. You can also get it from weaponsmiths or low-level Cumans, Guards or Bandits.

Rusty Blade

–

Nicopolis Sabre

You will acquire it from Cuman during ‘Prey’ questline.

Common Saber

It can be looted from the Cumans.

Hungarian Sabre

It can be looted from Cumans. You can also get it by killing the single Cuman behind you during Run!

Rider’s Sabre

It can be looted from the Cumans. You can also get it by knocking out one of the three Cumans holding Theresa during Run!

Oriental Sabre

The only way to get this sabre is by using cheat codes.

Decorated Sabre

–

Exotic Eastern Blade

–

Noble Sword

It is a reward from the Treasure map XIII. During the ‘What Price Honor’ quest, you can loot it from Sir Hagen Zoul.

Page’s Sword

It can be taken from Zmola.

Vom Berg Sword

After Johanka’s trial in the “A Woman’s Lot” DLC, talk to Sebastian to get this sword

Torch

This is your Starting Weapon which will be in your inventory that deals +2 Damage and sells for 4 Groschens.

Bludgeon

Bludgeon is also one of the early-game weapons which deal a huge amount of Blunt Damage of +31 and grants +21 Defense.

This is all we have in our Kingdom Come: Deliverance Weapons Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!