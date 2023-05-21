You will need some tips and tricks to keep in mind if you choose to be sneaky or play as a Thief in Kingdom Come: Deliverance because it’s not easy as it seems prowling unoticed through the towns and villages of medieval Bohemia. But worry not, our Kingdom Come: Deliverance Stealth guide is here to help you out.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Stealth

There are specific Skills/Perks associated with Stealth. Regrettably, it requires you to hit Level 5 before you can obtain it, meaning you will need to spend time leveling up your character. When going for a stealth playthrough, there are three things you need to keep in mind!

Visibility

It basically tells you how visible you are to NPCs and enemies. Visibility essentially determines how easy or difficult it is for an enemy to spot you in a place.

Visibility is the opposite of camouflage. The lower your visibility, the better it is. It’s the Average Visibility value of all the visible items of clothing you are wearing. Naturally, shiny armor and brightly-colored garments are much easier to spot than a dark cloak.

Your visibility in the dark is affected by the amount of light in your vicinity as well as how much of your body is exposed to view, and how close you are to people. Enemies will spot you even in pitch darkness if you’re too close.

Conspicuousness

For a successful stealth playthrough, you need to make sure your Conspicuous is low. Conspicuousness is a measure of how you stand out in the surroundings i.e. whether or not people who see you will look twice – it depends on your clothing.

Noise

The more noise you make the more likely you are to be discovered whenever you move. Noise is tied to your clothing and equipped weapons.

Clothing

Clothing is very important for all of the above stats. You can increase/decrease all of the mentioned stats by wearing light clothing with dark color. Remove all the shiny and heavy armor to decrease visibility and noise by a large amount.

We also recommend that carry out your stealth moves during night because of low available light, however, do make sure to keep the pointers above in mind!

Dagger is also very important for backstabbing enemies. It doesn’t matter if you equip or not but it must be in your inventory. The timing is very crucial and you need to perform right moves at the right time.

