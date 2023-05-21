This Kingdom Come: Deliverance Crimes and Punishments Guide will acquaint you with all of your options for when you get caught doing something illegal. We will tell you how you can get out of a sticky situation by losing as little as possible.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Crimes And Punishments

Remember that if you get caught doing something illegal, there can be dire consequences for you. Just like in real life, getting caught red-handed will mean that guards can be alarmed of a crime and you will have a few decisions which you can make and they will directly affect the consequences of your actions.

Below we have listed all the various types of crimes that can get you into trouble in KCD and their consequences.

Crimes

The most serious crimes in Kingdom Come Deliverance that you can commit are attacking people and stealing.

You can also run into minor trouble if you trespass or you walk with a weapon pulled out. Make sure you save the game if you can before you attempt anything which may involve breaking the law and getting caught.

Killing people who see you committing the crime is not a good idea as other people may see you killing them and it may put you in an even worse situation.

The following are the names of some of the crimes in the game and what happens if you commit them:

Animal Abuse

This means that you have hurt someone else’s domestic animals. You will be fined 80 Prague Groschen for this and have to stay in jail for 5 days.

Assault

Hurting someone else is called assault. You will be fined 200 Prague Groschen for this and have to stay in jail for 10 days.

Breach of Curfew

If you wander outside without a torch in the dark. This is a breach of curfew. You will be fined 10 Prague Groschen for this and have to stay in jail for 1 day.

Discharge of a Weapon

If you shoot an arrow close to or towards someone, you will be charged with this. You will be fined 200 Prague Groschen for this and have to stay in jail for 10 days.

Lockpicking

Opening a lock by picking it. You will be fined 300 Prague Groschen for this and have to stay in jail for 10 days.

Murder

Taking someone’s life. You will be fined nothing for this and have to stay in jail for 6 days.

Pickpocketing

Stealing something from someone’s pocket. You will be fined 60 Prague Groschen for this and have to stay in jail for 1 day.

Stealing

Taking things from the someone’s who is dead or unconscious. You will be fined nothing for this and have to stay in jail for 18 hours.

Trespassing

Going inside a private are that is forbidden to the normal public. You will be fined 15 Prague Groschen for this and have to stay in jail for 1 day.

Dealing with Punishment

First of all, you can pay the fee if you do not have good charisma and the fine is minuscule. This will make sure that you will not be followed around by the guards. A fee sometimes may even be less than the worth of the items that you stole which will leave you with a nice profit.

Persuasion is another valid option. If you have a good persuasion stat, either you can scare the guard or you can impress him. Charisma, Strength, and Persuasion all factor into this stat.

If your Persuasion fails, that still allows you to select other options so it is ok to try it every time since there is no chance of punishment in case you fail.

You can also go to jail if you do not have the gold to pay the fine. You will have to spend a few days in prison and you will be weak when you come out of it for a short amount of time. Be sure to check out our Healing Guide to gain your strength back.

The last option is trying to fight. This is incredibly bad as it will still leave you vulnerable to arrests. Only do this if you are far away from anyone else and you can easily overpower the guard with high-level weaponry.