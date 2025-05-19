Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Top 9 Perks

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2’s playstyle can be made easy by choosing the right perks. Perks are divided into two categories, Main Stats Perks and Secondary Perks. Once you level up individual skills, you will unlock the ability to choose between different perks.

Remember that you can reset your perks any time in the game by drinking the Lethean Water potion, but keep your skills on the same level. This guide discusses some of the best perks you need to unlock in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

9. Martin’s Heritage

Perk Category Level Effect Martin’s Heritage Main 10 Improves sword fighting, crafting, and survival skills

Belonging to the main level perks category, Martin’s Heritage improves sword fighting, crafting, and survival skills. Additionally, your gained experience will be 10% higher. Remember that if you want to get benefit from sword-fighting skills, better to use one of your best swords as your choice of main weapon.

FYI Radzig and Martin’s Heritage are exclusive perks, and you can choose only one of them. If you’re choosing to play with heavy weapons like mace, axe, or warhammer as your main weapon, you can go with Radzig’s Heritage. Along with heavy weapons, this perk improves shooting and scholarship skills.

8. Hard-Working Lad

Perk Category Level Effect Hard-Working Lad Strength 6 Carried weight is halved, and carrying capacity is increased 8 times

To reduce stamina further, get the Hard-Working Lad perk as it reduces the carried weight, even if it’s a sack or a dead body, the weight is counted as half. This makes it easier to carry out weight without costing extra stamina.

One thing to note about this perk is that you have to boost this perk in the early game so you can pick up more loot and farm money quickly.

7. Driven by Vengeance

Perk Category Level Effect Driven by Vengeance Main 8 Quick stamina recovery and attack damage gained after killing an enemy

Driven by vengeance is another fantastic main level perk, which gives you 10% increased attack damage and quicker stamina recovery after killing an opponent in close combat. The effect of this perk lasts 30 seconds.

Most of the time in the game, you will be fighting against more than one enemy, so having this perk trigger after you take one down will get you extra damage and stamina recovery, which is important in combat. One plus point of this perk is that you can get it in the early game.

6. Train Hard, Fight Easy I and II

Perk Category Level Effect Train Hard, Fight Easy I Strength 6 Reduced strength by 2 for all weapons Train Hard, Fight Easy II 10 Reduced strength by 5 for all weapons

Train hard, fight easy, and overcome the strength issue that comes with wielding some pieces of equipment in the early game. This perk reduces the strength requirement for all weapons for you, but note that the damage would be equivalent to your strength. This means, the more strength you have, the more damage you will be able to inflict on enemies.

This perk is perfect for the early game as it allows you to wield higher strength requirement weapons, and as your strength goes higher, you will be able to do more damage. Therefore, we recommend getting Train Hard, Fight Easy I and II as soon as you can.

5. Deft Hands I and II

Perk Category Level Effect Deft Hands Agility 6 Reduced agility by 2 for all weapons Deft Hands II 10 Reduced agility by 5 for all weapons

Deft hands is one of the best perks in KCD 2 that reduces the required agility for all weapons, allowing you to do damage without losing stamina even when you’ve maxed out agility. Getting this perk in the early game is helpful even when you have low stats.

FYI Deft Hands and Train Hard, Fight Easy are the best perks to have in the early game, as they give maximum constant damage and stamina boost once maxed out.

4. Next to Godliness

Perk Category Level Effect Next to Godliness Vitality 10 Washing at a tub or pier will heal your health by 10 points, and if you go to bed clean, it will heal you 25% faster.

Healing is important in KCD 2, and one way of healing is by staying clean. The Next to Godliness heals your health by 10 points if you clean yourself in the tub or the pier, and if you sleep after that, your health will regenerate 25 times faster.

Tip: If you have multiple dirty outfits, wash yourself in one of them, then put on the second one and wash yourself again to regain 20 points of health.

3. Jack of All Trades

Perk Category Level Effect Jack of All Trades Speech 10 You get a +2 bonus to skill checks and gain more experience from them.

Jack of all trades is a great speech perk that gives you a bonus of +2 to skill checks, and you also get twice the amount of experience from the skills during interactions. This means you can level skills faster and be more convincing during dialogues.

2. Hardened Veteran

Perk Category Level Effect Hardened Veteran Warfare 8 Stamina regenerates 10% faster in combat

Hardened Veteran I and II help regenerate stamina during combat. This is useful as every move in combat requires stamina, including blocking, attacking, dodging, and even trying combos require stamina; this perk lets you stand in battle without running out of stamina.

1. Locksmith

Perk Category Level Effect Locksmith Craftsmanship 12 Your thievery skills are 3 times higher when picking locks, and you will be able to make use of scrap iron.

Locksmithing is one of the best secondary perks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that increases your thievery skills by 3 times using experience gained from blacksmithing. You will also be able to craft a bonus lockpicking while forging something.