Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: The Lion’s Crest Walkthrough

The Lion’s Crest is a DLC side quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that requires you to solve Brunswick’s riddle by finding and looting five different locations. These locations hold the powerful Brunswick’s armor.

Once the quest starts, you will get a sketch to craft the Brunswick’s Poleaxe. This weapon is crafted after you have all the armor pieces. Head to the blacksmith in Tachov and craft the Polexae using 1 Fastening Material, 3 Iron, and 1 Frankfurt Steel.

This guide contains the entire breakthrough of how to solve the Brunswick’s riddle and get the entire armor set in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to Start the Lion’s Crest Quest?

You will only get the quest if you preorder the game. To start the quest, you need to be in Troskowitz right after the prologue. Visit the top floor of Scribe next to the tavern and talk to Gaibl to get the quest.

TIP A quick way to begin the quest is to choose the speech checks with the blue icon next to them. You can ask about Brunswick and his riddle to get your first clue and sketch to craft Brunswick’s Poleaxe.

Once you get the quest, you first need to find a spade, which you can get from Merchant Jurg Thomel for 6 Groschens or go to the graveyard east of Troskowitz and steal it.

Brunswick’s Armor Gauntlets Location

After you have the spade, you need to solve the riddle by finding a small chapel hidden between rocks. For this, make your way to the north gate of Trosky Castle, into the dense forest to the place marked below.

TIP The map shows an enemy camp near this place, which you can use as a reference point.

Once you are at the correct spot, you will encounter bandits that you can fight or simply go around their camp towards the northeast.

Take the small steep path next to two rocks and you will find the stone guards on your north mentioned in the riddle. Keep going north and follow the right side to go around the rock. It will take you to the entrance of the cave where you will find the small chapel.

Push the rocky crevice aside, dig the ground, and you will find a treasure box containing Brunswick’s dagger, Brunswick’s gauntlets, fine wine, fragments from the bible skill book, and 17 groschens. You will also get the first two treasure maps, which will lead you to the remaining armor pieces.

Brunswick’s Armor Plate Leg Location

The first map holds the location of Brunswick’s armor plate leg. To find this, head to the wolf hunting spot north of Tachov, next to a three-way crossroad that leads to dense forest.

Note that there will be some wolves out here, so make sure you are well equipped and kill a few to scare the rest off or you could simply run through them, which will be dangerous. Go around the rocks and you will find the bag between two large trees growing together.

This bag contains Brunswick’s chainmail coil, Brunswick’s plate leg armor, Brunswick’s caparison, and some food. You will also find the third treasure map.

TIP The wolves won’t naturally attack until you get close to them or attack them first.

Brunswick’s Armor Plate Sleeves Location

The second map will take you to the far west of Tachov, near Vidlak Pond. Once you’re at the Vidlak Pond, follow the road right up north to the edge of the rock cropping.

Once you are at the edge, get off the path and follow northwest into the dense forest until you get a path leading you up into a clearing leading you to a cross and a chest in front of it on a small cliff.

Open the chest, and you will get Brunswick’s Plate Sleeves, Saviour Schanpps, some bandages, and the fourth map for the armor.

Brunswick’s Armor Brigandine Location

The third map will take you to the forest north of Zhelejov Wagoner’s Inn.

Follow the rock ledge up, and you will find a cross on the cliff. Turn to north from this place, you will find nearby tree with skeleton tied with a rope around it.

The skeleton holds a knight’s sword and a bag is sitting next to it. Look inside the bag and you will get Brunswick’s Brigandine and some food.

Brunswick’s Armor Bacinet Location

The fourth map will take you to the forest near the Nomad’s camp. For this, start from Bozhena the herbwoman’s hut and head directly west out of her back gate.

Continue going west until you find some NPCs digging the ground. If you get too close to the NPCs, they will attack you, so wait until it’s nighttime and they are asleep or you can kill them if you have the proper equipment.

If you’re sneaking around them during nighttime, make sure you don’t have heavy armor on else it will wake them. Go around them to the rock pile near the cross and interact with it to get Brunswick’s Bascinet, dice, and worn rosary.

Once you collect the last piece, the Lion’s Crest activity completes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.