Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: How to Heal?

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, knowing how to heal is one of the most important things to know. The known ways of healing are sleeping, eating certain foods, or using potions.

Apart from simple healing, if you’re bleeding, you will need to use bandages to prevent your health from draining over time. Now, let’s get straight to some of the best ways you can heal your character’s health in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Healing by Sleeping

One of the main ways to regenerate your health is by sleeping. For this, you can either pay the inns and taverns for sleep or use your own bed in Bozhena. Sleeping restores a certain amount of health, depending on how long you sleep. Sleeping for an hour will restore 8-9 health points; however, the longer you sleep, the more hungry you will get.

Make sure to drink the Chamomile Brew potion to increase the healing effects while sleeping. Note that sleeping in your own bed is the only way to restore your health quicker, and if you sleep in an inn, healing will work, but if any NPC enters the room, it will end your sleep. Sleeping in other people’s beds will not heal you, as you will be trespassing.

TIP If you can’t afford an inn, use a hut to rest.

Using Healing Potions

The next way of healing in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is using healing potions. You can purchase them from alchemists in the apothecary shops or steal them. The potions you will be looking for are the following:

Strong Marigold Decoction – it heals +40 health over 1 minute and instantly cures hangover

– it heals +40 health over 1 minute and instantly cures hangover Marigold Decoction – heals health by +25 over 1 minute

– heals health by +25 over 1 minute Strong Saviour Schnapps – heals health by +20

– heals health by +20 Chamomile Brew – heals health by x3 while you sleep for 24 hours

– heals health by x3 while you sleep for 24 hours Strong Chamomile Brew – heals x4 times for 24 hours of sleep

TIP If you get the Enhanced Mixture perk from Alchemy Skills, you will get a healing effect from any potion you consume. Also, the Fundamentals of Medicine II will boost all healing potions by 20%.

Making Your Own Potions

You can also purchase recipes for potions from alchemists to craft your own potion. You can either purchase the ingredients from merchants or alchemists or simply collect them from the wild. Once you have the material, visit any alchemy station and use it to prepare the potion.

For Marigold Decoction, you will need to follow the given recipe:

Use water as the base and add Nettle to the cauldron, then boil for two turns

as the base and add to the cauldron, then boil for two turns Grind 2x Marigold and add it to the cauldron

Finally, pour the mixture into the phial

For Chamomile Brew, follow the given recipe:

Use wine as the base and add 2x chamomile to the cauldron, then boil for one turn

as the base and add 2x chamomile to the cauldron, then boil for one turn Grind 1x sage and add it to the cauldron

Pour the final mixture into the phial

Eating Food

Eating certain foods will grant a generous amount of health, but note that not all food does healing. To view which food can heal your character, open your inventory and press Q to view its stats. If the food has a “+” sign near the health row, the item helps in your health regeneration.

Fruits and vegetables are the most common foods that have healing factors in them. But note that if you eat spoiled/rotten food, you might get food poisoning. If your character faces food poisoning, it can be cured by drinking Digestive Potion.

TIP To make a digestive potion, use water as the base and add 2x thistle, then boil for two turns. Then add 1x ground nettle, boil for one turn, and add 1x ground charcoal to the cauldron. Pour the mixture into the phial and consume it.

How to get Special Sauerkraut?

Speak with Bailiff Thrush in Troskowitz to start the cabbage thief quest. You will find the thief hiding deep in the forest, sitting near the cave entrance. The thief tells you that he is stealing the cabbage to make sauerkraut.

If you agree not to report him, he gives you his special sauerkraut, which heals your health and other buffs. You can visit him frequently to trade cabbages for sauerkraut.

Get the Relevant Perks

Once you get enough vitality, you can unlock the Revenant perk, which gradually regenerates health by 50 points, but note that it does not work if you’re bleeding or are in combat. Eventually, you will get Revenant II, which will regenerate your health by up to 75%.

If you’re wounded, Diehard recovers 25% of your health. If your HP drops below 25% during combat, Never Surrender gives a 25% armor boost. This boost lasts until your health goes above 25.

Visit the Bathhouse

The last method involves visiting a bathhouse to regenerate full health and treat all wounds by choosing “I’d like full service and some pleasant company”. This service will cost you, but it is certainly a good way to get your health up if you’re not near a bed or don’t have potions.

TIP You can use the Next to Godliness perk that regenerates health by 10% whenever you wash your clothes at the laundry spot.

Heal Cheat Console Command

To use the cheat console, you first need to activate the Developer Mode using the following steps: