Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: For Victory Walkthrough

For Victory quest begins right after completing the Demons of Trosky quest in the Trosky region in KCD2. Before starting the quest, make sure you finish all remaining side quests and get party clothing from the tailor Bartoshek in Troskowitz to attend the grand feast with Hans Capon.

This guide breaks down all the objectives and events related to this quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, including the two romance options it gives you.

How to Start the Quest

To begin the quest, you need to meet Lord Von Bergow at the Trosky Castle. Once the quest starts, clear all ongoing side quests and meet Hans Capon. You will find him in the walkway overlooking the smithy at evening 7 in-game time.

Tip: To successfully complete the quest, complete the Demons of Trosky quest before starting the For Victory quest.

Talk to Hans Capon

After talking to Hans at the walkway, make your way to Otto von Bergow’s feast. Make sure to dress up nicely for the feast.

TIP You can get party clothes from Tailor Bartoshek in Troskowitz.

To gain the best reputation with Otto and Hans, pass speech checks by choosing “We have the same interest and then standing up for Capon.

You can talk to other guests if you want, but it’s all optional, so you can skip.

Gamble with Bailiff Goathead

You can play a dice game with Bailiff Goathead, and if you win, you will be rewarded with 110 Groschen.

Help Knight Herrmann Littlehead

If you offer to help Knight Herrmann Littlehead, he will ask you to steal a ring from Florian’s chest in the Crone’s tower and give it to another woman. You will need to be stealth while doing this, and once you get the ring, you can give it to Adelta, the woman sitting next to Florian in the red dress.

FYI There will be someone in the room, so you need to distract the person and then head into the room. The lockpick of the chest will be fairly easy. You could steal Groschens, bandages, food, and weapons from the chest along with the ring.

This will cost Florian his reputation, you will have a duel with Adleta’s husband, and when you defeat him, you will get 100 Groschen. Return to Herrman, and he will give you the Strength skill book and Weak Savior Schnapps.

But if you don’t agree on planting the ring on Adelta, Herrmann will still reward you with 100 Groschen, Weak Savior Schnapps, and you get to keep the ring.

Talk to Scribe Erazim

Talk to Scribe Erazim about Sir Otto, and you will earn The Golden Age Charles IV and reputation points.

Go and See Capon

At the end, head to Hans and talk to him. He will tell you that he is going to bed and instructs you to prepare his armor and wine by morning. You can further can reputation with him by choosing the speech checks “Chamberlain is a fool” and “You have to keep your word.”

Get a Good Night’s Sleep

After talking to the guests at the feast, Henry needs to sleep. You can either sleep by yourself or share a night with Black Bartosch or Widow Johanka. You can either romance Bartosch or simply talk to him. He will provide you with information on all the people attending the party.

How to Romance Widow Johanka

To earn the chance of romancing Johanka, you need to earn reputation points. For this, choose the following dialogues:

I’ll be glad to tell you what happened

Lord Hanush entrusted us with delivering a message

We escaped

The Bailiff was right to punish us

Yes, I’ll be glad to escort you

The above speech checks will take Johanka out of the party. Once you are out, use the following speech checks to romance her:

I think I can convince you

How to Romance Black Bartosch

You will find Bartosch standing next to the window. Talk to him and use the following dialogue options to romance him:

What about the local girls?

I reckon I know what you’re getting at (Charisma check)

Alright, but maybe later?

Shall we spend the rest of the evening alone?

Get Capon’s Armor

After waking up, head to Blacksmith Osina in the smithy. Initially, he will try to avoid giving you the armor, so you need to threaten him by choosing “You’re trying to fleece me” or “I’ll go tell the chamberlain,” and he will hand over the armor.

Get the Wine

Once you have the armor, head to the kitchen and you will find Cook Fanka, ask her about the girl serving wine. She will ask you to talk to Cook Manyeta.

There is a door on the northwest side of the kitchen, go through it and you will find Manyeta cleaning the floor downstairs.

Manyeta will ask you to open the spice chest for her. This will be a medium difficulty lockpick. After opening it, you can grab Strong Savior Schnapps from inside the chest. Report to Manyeta, and she will give you the wine.

Give the Armor and Wine to Capon

After getting everything, talk to Hans and give him the armor, sword, and wine you collected. You can get some weapons and armor from the blacksmith for yourself, as well as you will both set out on battle.

TIP Stock up on some Marigold decoction, make sure to have full health, and get a bow or other ranged weapons with you.

Set Out for Battle

Follow Hans to the gates to join the army. Once set out, you need to stay close to Hans and make sure he doesn’t die during the battle.

Just as you move past the forest, you will be ambushed by a group of bandits. Make sure to attack all the bandits and move past the forest.

Make your way to the chamberlain, and you will find him ambushed by two bandits. Take out the bandits to free the chamberlain. Note that he will eventually drop dead; you can’t save him from dying.

Find Hans and you will find him crouching down near a broken cart. Head under the tree and move forward, and Hans will start following. You will encounter bandits on the road leading to Nebakov.

TIP Stay close to Capon else he will die.

You will encounter a barricade with many archers; take them out first.

This will lead to a cutscene where Hans will be knocked out, and the captain of bandits will come out challenging you to a duel.

Just as the fight ends, Henry and Hans will be captured, and the next quest will begin.