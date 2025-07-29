Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Demons of Trosky Walkthrough

Demons of Trosky is a task that starts in the Trosky Castle of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, where you must investigate three NPCs and banish demons from the castle. The quest becomes available once you complete the For Whom the Bell Tolls quest; however, make sure you don’t start any main quest before or during this quest.

Once you complete the quest, you will receive survival and vitality XP along with some Groschen. This guide covers the entire walkthrough of how you can fix the bug and complete the quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to Unlock the Quest?

You will find Chamberlain Ulrich in the dining room or roaming outside. Simply talk to him and ask him for work, and he will start telling you about the demons.

He will offer to take the Holy or Magic water; you can choose it as your main potion to complete the request. You can choose either and start your quest.

Talk to the Manyeta

Ulrich will give you the names of three witnesses that you must investigate to get the next objective. You will find Manyeta near the stove in the kitchen.

After talking to her, you will need to pour the water into five fireplaces in the castle.

Head to the southwest of the castle’s fireplace, right above the bathhouse. Look on the counter right of the stove, and you will find the first fireplace.

Exit the kitchen, take the stairs, and enter the dining room on your left. Look near the table and you will find the second fireplace.

Go two floors up and up the cemented stairs to enter the Scribe’s room. There is a third fireplace near the table.

Move three stairs up, and you will enter a room that holds the fourth fireplace.

For the last fireplace, head up the stairs and enter the room.

Talk to Bertha

You will find Bertha in the kitchen in the southwest corner of the castle. She will ask you to exorcise five fireplaces on the Maiden’s side of the castle with water.

Enter through the lower door into the opposite kitchen, and you will find the first fireplace on the counter near the stove.

Now make your way upstairs, enter the room, open the door from the storage room, and you will find another stairs leading up. Head up and enter the room on your left, and you will find the second fireplace inside the dark room.

Look to your right and you will find a door, exit it and you will find another stairs. Head up, enter the door to your north, and you will find another door. Open the door, and you will find the third fireplace in the dining room.

Exit the room through the door on the south, and you will find the fourth fireplace near the east wall.

Exit the room from the door you entered and go downstairs to the store room. You will find a door on the right of the green door; this is where you will find the last fireplace.

Talk to Blacksmith Osina

You will find Osina playing dice outside near the benches or in the smithy. Osina will ask you to pour the water into the latrine.

After talking to Osina, head west of the combat area in the lower room of the guardhouse and press A to inspect the toilet openings.

Once the inspection is done, return to Osina, and he will ask you to visit the tower on the Maiden’s side of the castle.

Head to the top floor of the tower and inspect the toilet opening, and return to Osina. He will ask you to look in the tower on the Crone’s side of the castle.

Go to the third floor, and you will find a drain opening near a broken wooden frame. Inspect it and make your way back to Osina. The blacksmith will admit to pranking you.

Return to the Chamberlain

Return to the chamberlain Ulrich to complete the quest and earn 55 Groschens, Golden Cup, and Golden Chalice.

How to Fix the Demons of Trosky Bug

While completing Bertha’s request in the quest, you will not be allowed to get into one of the rooms because it’s bugged. To fix this, do the following steps:

Activate the console by pressing the ~ key Type goto 2445 2624 218.94 and press Enter to access the bugged room To get out of the room, type goto 2445 2618 218.94 and press Enter.

If the above command doesn’t work for you, simply use 2450.13 2621.89 219.11 and press Enter.

The next way of fixing the bug is simply reloading the save for the “Back in the Saddle Story” mission and completing the quest there.