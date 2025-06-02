Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Bad Blood Quest Walkthrough

The Bad Blood side quest starts in the Trosky region of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 when you meet the Herbwoman Bozhena in her hut. If you succeed in completing the quest with the best outcome, you will get Pavlena as a trader.

During this quest, you will need to take the job from Bozhena to track down Pavlena and bring her back. This guide breaks down a detailed walkthrough of everything you need to know and the best options to go with to complete the quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to Unlock the Bad Blood Quest?

After the game starts, you need to return to the Herbwoman Bozhena’s house after returning to Troskowitz for the first time. Her house is in the forest area far west of the main city, near the alchemy bench. Bozhena will tell you that her daughter, Pavlena, is missing and ask you to find her. Now, to start the Bad Blood quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you must agree to help her.

Investigate Pavlena’s Room (Optional)

The first step is to investigate Pavlena’s room and then talk to the villagers. Enter the house and head upstairs to her room. Look to the right side of the bed, and you will find a felt cap on the stool that you can pick up.

Ask about Pavlena in Troskowitz

Head back to Troskowitz and go to the tavern on the main road. Look for Bailiff Thrush, tell him you are looking for Pavlena, and he will tell you that she might be with her boyfriend, Roman. He will tell you to talk to the woodcutter Dushko.

Talk to the Woodcutter

You will find the woodcutter on the right side of the tavern near the drying rack. If you don’t find him there, look for him in the area nearby. Once you find the woodcutter, ask him about Pavlena. Note that the woodcutter will be hesitant to share information, so choose the “It could be important” option.

He will then tell you that Pavlena is pregnant, which is useful information later in the quest. The woodcutter will tell you to search Roman’s house for clues.

Search Roman’s House and Return to Dushko

Roman’s house will be near the drying rack. You will need lockpicking skills to enter the house. The lockpick is easy, simply rotate the ball until you find the golden spot.

Once you are inside the house, take a left and investigate the room. After the examination is done, head back to Dushko, and he will tell you that he saw Pavlena and Roman in the forest.

Find the Clearing Dushko Mentioned

Jump to the forest area from the farm and follow the creek until you get to two boulders in the way. Take the left from the boulders, keep going straight, and then go low on the southwest to look for the patch in the woods.

After you arrive at the location, you will find a picnic blanket next to the lake. There will be blood on the floor, turn left, and you will find a rope next to a torn piece of cloth and more blood. Follow the trail of blood from here, which turns into drag marks.

TIP Pick the piece of cloth and use Mutt to track down Pavlena.

TIP This area will be dark, so make sure your torch is on.

The drag marks will lead you to Roman’s corpse. You can talk to the pig herder and then meet the farmhand.

Confront Straw the Farmhand

After investigating the corpse and talking to the pig herder, head west, and you will be moving back to the town. Move past the horses, go past the doo,r and look for the hired hand on the backside of the farm.

The farmhand spawns in the daytime, so make sure you change the time. Once you find the hired hand straw, confront him and ask him about Roman. If you choose the “Confess and nothing will happen to you” option, you will have to fight the straw to get him to admit the truth, but if you choose the “Calm down. I don’t want to hurt you” option, the straw will tell you everything without a fight.

After that, ask him about Pavlena, and he will tell you that his brother Ota took her to a gorge that is south of Zhelejov. Once you have all the information, you can decide whether to kill him, let him go, or arrest him.

Find Pavlena

To progress the Bad Blood quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, head out of the town from the south exit. Jump off the fence and follow the hiking trail into the forest. Keep following the path until you get to large mountains on your left, this is where you need to follow your way up the rocks.

Head southeast from the rocks, and you will find the ladder leading you to the gorge. Note that there will be a dog near the ladder that you need to kill to move forward, else it will attack you.

Climb the ladder and you will find Ota holding Pavlena hostage.

Save Pavlena

Once you’re near Ota, you need to start negotiating with him. Note that this interaction can end up two ways, you can either end up killing Pavlena or saving her. Some speech checks need character traits to succeed and if you’re not proficient in any of them, you will end up failing which results in making Ota impatient and he kills Pavlena.

You can either pass the speech check by selecting options you are proficient in, or use the base options that don’t require any character traits and you will get the option to mention that Pavlena is pregnant to save her.

TIP You pass the speech checks either by telling you to take the knife off her throat or choosing the top option twice, and then going for “Pavlena’s pregnant” to make him let go of her.

Once Ota sets her free, Pavlena will take the sword and kill him.

Return to Bozhena

After Ota is dead, talk to Pavlena about what happened. Once the conversation is over, you can return to Bozhena with Pavlena or go off by yourself. Either way, when you get to Bozhena and she learns about everything, she will give you one last job to kill Jakesh.

Kill or Reconcile Jakesh

After learning Jakesh’s story, you can either choose to reconcile Bozhena and try to create for forgiveness between the two groups or simply kill Jakesh. However, the easier option for now is to agree with her.

FYI If you decide not to help Bozhena, she will commit suicide, Pavlena will try attacking Jakesh, and will be punished by the bailiff to be hanged outside the village.

If you choose to kill him, you will need to wait till nighttime and then find him in his house. If you plan on killing him the normal way during the day in the tavern, he will respawn after 7 days. However, if you want to kill him and prevent him from respawning, wait for nighttime, break into his house, locate him, and kill him while he is asleep. After that, you can return to Bozhena, tell her you killed Jakesh, accept the reward, or refuse it and end the quest.

If you choose to reconcile, head to the tavern Troskowitz during the daytime, instead of fighting him, tell him that his farmhands abducted Pavlena because of his hatred towards them and end up telling him that Pavlena’s pregnant. After hearing this, he will agree to reconcile himself and forgive Bozhena.

Jakesh will give some compensation to Bozhena. Return to Bozhena, you can either choose to give her the money Jakesh gave, or keep it. Deliver the news to her and end the Bad Blood quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.