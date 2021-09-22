In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, each area has different collectibles that can be found. These collectibles include Spirit Mails, Cursed chests, Rots, and many more. In this Kena: Bridge of Spirits Village Heart Collectibles Locations guide, we will list down the location of all the collectibles that are located in the Village Heart area.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Village Heart Collectibles Locations

Getting your hands on all the collectibles in the Village Heart area can be quite a task but a must-do for whoever wants to get the most out of their Kena: Bridge of Spirits run.

Village Heart Spirit Mail Locations

In the Village Heart area of the map, there are 2 Spirit Mails that can be found. We have listed them below.

Spirit Mail #1

This Spirit Mail is located in the Northern part of the Village heart near the Forge path stone. From the stone, go down the hill and cross the 2 bridges to reach the archway. Near the archway will be a path leading up to Village Heart. Go on this path to reach a house that will have the spirit mail inside it.

Spirit Mail #2

To find this, head to the Village Heart entrance warp stone. There will be a cave nearby. Head inside it and then go left. This will take you to an outside area, where the next entrance will be blocked. Use a bomb to unblock it, and then go ahead.

Use another bomb on some rocks below and then use arrows on the rock and the blue flower to reach the other side. Keep moving on until you reach the stone door. Use a bomb to open it and get the Spirit Mail.

Village Heart Rot Locations

Rot #1

To find this Rot, go down to the cave from the Village Heart entrance warp stone. You will have to swim and then stand on the platform. On your right will be the Rot which can be reached using the blue flowers.

Rot #2

The second Rot is also present in the same cave as the first. Continue on in the cave until you reach the platform section in red water. Use your bombs and arrows to reach the upper area. The Rot is present in the upper area above the platforms.

Rot #3,4,5

These 3 rots are awarded to you together when you find the Village Heart relic. The Village Heart relic is found during a story mission and cannot be missed.

Rot #6

After clearing the corruption in Village Heart, an elevator will come into the cave. Do not take the elevator. Instead, go down to the water on the left side and swim ahead to find the final Rot in Village Heart.

Village Heart: Cursed Chest Locations

The locations of 2 Cursed Chests present in Village Heart are listed below.

Cursed Chest #1

To find this, go right from the Village’s main path to the wooden walkway. The chest will be on the wooden walkway.

Cursed Chest #2

To find this cursed chest, go down to the cave from the warp stone entrance of Village Heart. You will have to swim to reach the next area. Head on the path on the left to find this Cursed chest.

Village Heart: Hat Locations

In Village Heart, a total of 3 Hats can be found.

Hat #1: Hana’s Mask

The first Hat is obtained as a reward for completing the 2nd Cursed Chest of Village Heart.

Hat #2: Crown

After clearing the corruption in Village Heart, an elevator will come into the cave. Do not take the elevator. Instead, go down to the water on the left side and swim ahead to find a chest, inside which you will find the Crown hat.

Hat #3: Stinky Fruit

After collecting the Crown hat, return to the elevator and then go up using it. Then head right to find a doorway on the left side. Head inside and use the blue flower to reach the upper ledge. There will be a chest there with the Stinky Fruit hat.

Village Heart: Flower Shrine Location

In Village Heart, there is only one Flower Shrine present. After you defeat the Rot Eater Mini-boss during the story, head to the left part of his arena to find the Flower Shrine.

Village Heart: Meditation Spot Location

To find this, head to the Village Heart entrance warp stone. There will be a cave nearby. Head inside it and then go left. This will take you to an outside area. Clear the corruption on the left and then use bombs to bring up a platform. Jump to the other side to find the Meditation Spot.