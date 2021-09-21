Kena Bridge of Spirits offers a variety of difficulty levels for players to choose from. However, there’s an exceptional challenge awaiting players who like things a little tough. In this guide, we’ll show you how to unlock the Master Spirit Guide Difficulty in Kena Bridge of Spirits.

How to Unlock Master Spirit Guide Difficulty in Kena Bridge of Spirits

As previously mentioned, to access the Master Spirit Guide Difficulty, you must first unlock it, and unlocking it isn’t that big of a problem.

All you have to do is play through the game at any lower difficulty setting.

Once you’ve completed either Story Mode, or Spirit Guide, or Expert Spirit Guide, you’ll be able to access Master Spirit Guide and also unlock the Trophy “Master Spirit Guide” in the process.

The Master Spirit Guide Difficulty is definitely a challenge that you should experience, and you’re going to want to get ALL the upgrades along the way.

Raise your health to the max, get the best skills and solve the entire map for the best experience!

Difficulty Settings in Kena Bridge of Spirits

Kena Bridge of Spirits has four different difficulty settings, and each one determines how safe or dangerous Kena’s journey will be. You are free to choose the difficulty level you want, at the beginning of the game.

If you change your mind you can switch the difficulty level anytime just by pausing and then selecting the difficulty from the Settings. This, however, will force you to restart from the most recent autosave. These four difficulty levels are

Rot abilities recharge in two ways in this difficulty mode. The first is that it charges passively, and the second is that it charges when doing damage. Enemies at this difficulty level are potentially less harmful hence they are easy to beat. Spirit Guide: The difficulty increases in Spirit Guide, which means the enemies you’ll face will be more aggressive and lethal. In this mode, Rot abilities charge only when you do damage.

The difficulty increases in Spirit Guide, which means the enemies you’ll face will be more aggressive and lethal. In this mode, Rot abilities charge only when you do damage. Expert Spirit Guide: The difficulty level in Expert Spirit Guide is one step higher. Enemies are even more lethal and difficult to deal with. The only way to charge Rot abilities in this mode is to deal damage.

The difficulty level in Expert Spirit Guide is one step higher. Enemies are even more lethal and difficult to deal with. The only way to charge Rot abilities in this mode is to deal damage. Master Spirit Guide: The Master Spirit Guide has the highest difficulty level. It operates in a very different manner than the other modes. This mode restricts you to the same difficulty in the game. This means once selected you cannot change it later on in the game.

Also, if you take damage in this mode, Kena’s ability; Courage will be lost. Furthermore, the enemies you’ll face in this mode are the deadliest.