Kena: Bridge of Spirits Fields Collectibles Locations Guide

Kena Bridge of Spirits has an immense amount of collectibles scattered throughout its map. The map is divided into a total of 10 regions. In this guide, we will go through all of the Kena: Bridge of Spirits Fields Collectibles Locations.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Fields Collectibles Locations

To be specific, there are 25 Rots, 10 Hats, 7 Flower Shrines, 1 Spirit Mail, 2 Cursed Chests, and 3 Meditation Spots in this area.

Let’s go through all of these collectible locations in the Fields zone of Kena Bridge of Spirits one by one.

Fields Rot Locations

Rot #1

Move towards your South from the location marked in the map below. You’ll find corruption that will have the Rot. Throw the bomb on the middle pillar and then shoot the crystals to turn them.

Now pull all of your weight upwards by using a bow. You’ll find some wooden planks, use another bomb to get rid of the stones below it, and then you’ll find a Rot over there.

Rot #2

Go down the spiral stairs in this area, and you’ll drop down into a room. In one of the corners of this room, you’ll find the second Rot.

Rot #3

In the location marked below, keep following the main path until you come across a piece of wood. The third Rot is located underneath this piece of wood.

Rot #4

Once you’re in the open field marked in the map below, go to the stone platforms and then reach the roof of the building ahead of you. This is where you will find a chest along with the Rot.

Rot #5

After you have cleared the corruption towards your east, you’ll find yourself on top of a platform. Use pulse and shoot with your bow to attain this Rot.

Rot #6

After collecting the 5th Rot, head to your South. Use the timed platforms to jump into the building towards the grapple plant. You’ll find a chest here with a Rot inside it.

Rot #7

As soon as you reach the next intersection, use your bomb on the stone to attain the Rot.

Rot #8

Head to your west towards the ruins of the house. First, water the plants after defeating the mage, and then inside the pumpkin, you will find the 8th Rot.

Rot #9

After collecting the 8th Rot, move towards your southwest direction, where you’ll find a small bridge. Underneath this bridge, you’ll find a Rot in a chest.

Rot #10

You’ll find this Rot just before the third artifact towards the northwest. You’ll encounter a rotating platform. Do a lap and jump onto the ledge on your right to find the chest.

Rot #11

After clearing the third corruption, check the upper floor of the Barn for the eleventh Rot.

Rot #12

Head to your west from the gate in the location marked on the map below. Now in your corner, you’ll find a stone that you’ll have to blow up to reveal the Rot.

Rot #13

You’ll find this Rot in the highest portion of the house.

Rot #14

Head straight towards the door that will lead you to a room where you’ll find a flower to grapple on the wall at the far side of the room.

Latch on to that flower, and you’ll reach a box containing various pots. Below this box, you’ll find the 14th Rot.

Rot #15

After shooting the well with your bow, carry the water to the nearest patch to grow plants and hatch a Rot.

Rot #16

Right after clearing the second cursed chest, the 16th Rot will spawn.

Rot #17, Rot #18, and Rot#19

These Rots are granted to you automatically after obtaining the first artifact, Ox.

Rot #20

After Rufus, the Ox has broken the blockade for you, head up to the wooden platform at the top. Now use L1 to shoot all the flying targets.

Rot #21

Head inside the cave and then turn left, where you’ll find a Rot underneath a piece of wood.

Rot #22

Suspend nearby rocks to climb up to the top of this cliff and collect the Rot.

Rot #23, Rot #24 and Rot #25

Suspend the rocks above the waterfall to reach the top of the cliff above you. You’ll find the hammer relic in this location as well.

Fields Cursed Chest Locations

Cursed Chest #1

Visit the location marked below to collect the first Cursed Chest.

Cursed Chest #2

Some rocks will block the house entrance. Shoot them with your bow to clear the area and head inside to collect the Cursed Chest.

Fields Hat Locations

Hat #1 (Autumn)

The location marked below is the same area with stone platforms from where you first came from. This platform will lead you to the circular platform. Now go up the ledge, and you’ll discover a chest with the hat.

Hat #2 Sunflower Location

In the location marked below, head South-East. Behind a Stone, you will find a chest with a hat inside it.

Hat #3 (Pumpkin)

In the exact location as the 8th Rot, you’ll automatically obtain this hat.

Hat #4 (Ox)

In the location marked below, go inside the house, and right in front of you, you’ll find a chest with the hat inside it.

Hat #5 (Sun)

Head straight towards your North, and you’ll discover a Hat Cart. This is the point where you will find the Sun Hat.

Hat #6 (Cowboy)

Open the Cursed Chest #1, and you’ll acquire the cowboy hat.

Hat #7 (Egg)

In the intersection between the two huts, you’ll find designated positions for owl statues that you’ll have to deliver. You’ll find all these statues about 100 meters from these positions. You need to deliver these statues to obtain the Egg Hat.

Hat #8 (Pancake)

You’ll find this hat inside a chest right under the shadow of this hut.

Hat #9 (Halo)

Use the grapple flower to reach the chest on the highest floor.

Hat #10 (Adira’s Mask) + Meditation Spot #3

This can only be obtained once you have defeated the Corrupt Woodsmith. You will land on the meditation spot after the fight and receive the hat automatically.

Fields Meditation Spot Locations

Meditation Spot #1

Head towards the planks and follow the path until you reach the far south area in the location marked below. You will find yourself on a circular platform towards its end, which you can climb to get to this Meditation Spot.

Meditation Spot #2

Head to the upper portion of this damaged building and then jump inside the nearby closed hut using the opening on the ceiling.

Fields Flower Shrine Locations

Flower Shrine #1

In the exact location as Rot #2, you will find this Flower Shrine inside the cave.

Flower Shrine #2

Move towards your North after the boss fight, and you’ll find the Flower Shrine here.

Flower Shrine #3

Just right outside of the Barn below, you’ll find the third Flower Shrine.

Flower Shrine #4

From the house with the Tear, head to your North. You’ll find enemies at the bigger home, which you’ll need to clear first. Afterward, get the Tear from the previous house and bring it with you to access the Flower Shrine in the garden.

Flower Shrine #5

Right outside the wooden house, you’ll find this Shrine surrounded by two blockades.

Flower Shrine #6

Shoot the well using your bow to activate water and then head to your South East where you’ll find the Shrine surrounded by a blockade.

Flower Shrine #7

Nearby a hut, towards your right, you’ll find the seventh flower shrine.

Fields Spirit Mail Locations

Spirit Mail #1

Right underneath the Forge, when you’re outside on the balcony, go to your left and then downstairs. Solve the puzzle, then swim to your left, and there you’ll find the Spirit Mail.