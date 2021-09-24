The final boss fight is excruciatingly long and has several phases. Our Kena: Bridge of Spirits Corrupt Rot God Boss guide will take you through the phases and give you the tips you need to survive.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Corrupt Rot God Boss

After battling against 15 bosses, you will finally have arrived at the final fight in the game. You are up against the Kena: Bridge of Spirits Corrupt Rot God Boss, who is the reason for all that is wrong with the universe of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. You will be facing off against the rot itself.

Corrupt Rot God Attacks

The boss doesn’t have a whole lot of moves, which he compensates for by taking the fight in stages and being almost immune to any and all damage targeted at his body OTHER than the weak points.

Most of the attacks are only blockable via your shield or dodging at the right moment, so be quick to judge which attack is coming and deal with them appropriately.

The moves from the boss you need to look out for are:

Arm Swipe: His swiping attack where he slashes his hands across, and if you are caught in it, he will try to crush you in his grip. Jump up, or activate your shield to avoid taking damage.

Laser Beam: The boss shoots a red laser beam that he can move across the battlefield. Jump up or activate your shield to escape.

Fists Slam: This causes a shockwave to travel the length of the arena.

Ground Break: Smashes the ground and throws a spikey tremor towards you through the ground.

Sky Laser Beam (Phase 2): When he charges up his laser beam and shoots a bunch of them in the sky, meteors will rain back down and each meteor will have an impact zone, from where a shockwave travels outwards. Damaging everything along its path.

How to Defeat Corrupt Rot God

Now that we know the moves of the boss, and how to deal with them let’s get onto the actual fight.

Phase 1

The first part of the fight sees you face of the big boss, who is mostly immune to damage. To damage him, you have hit the glowing rot mass all over his body.

It usually takes three hits from your arrow to destroy one glowing rot mass. Destroy three, and the Rot God will flee. After he flees, his minions take over. Destroy them and use the portal to advance.

Be wary, more minions await on the other side. And this time they will have one strong boss level minion too. Killing all of them makes the Rot God appear again.

Keep dodging his attacks and repeat the process of destroying his glowing rot pores. When all of them have been destroyed, the boss will flee once more.

After this fight, there will be a small platforming section for you to get across to the portal leading to the next arena.

Phase 2

As soon as you enter the new arena, you will be greeted with both minions of the boss and the Rot God himself. This time you have to fend off the minions along with dodging all of the attacks of the boss.

The boss uses his skills more frequently now, and also uses the new skill for this phase, where he launches lasers into the sky and rains meteors.

The key to this battle is endurance and patience. You have to constantly dodge the boss’s ferocious attacks and make sure to kill or avoid all of the minions of the boss.

The only real way to damage the boss is to grab the spears lodged in the backside of the boss. There are three spears in total you have to take out. It is quite tricky as the boss keeps moving away, and the minions of the boss quickly surround you.

You can’t immediately take the next spear out when you’ve previously pulled one from his back.

This whole fight is long and tiresome, but hold fast and eventually, you’ll have taken out all three spears. This causes the Rot God to collapse, and all that’s left for you is to deal the killing blow to the rot, and sit back and enjoy the ending of the game.