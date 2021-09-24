Kena: Bridge of Spirits Village Collectibles Locations Guide

Hunting for collectibles makes Kena: Bridge of Spirits even more challenging and fun to play. To truly unlock Kena’s best of abilities, you need to find all bits and pieces of collectibles out there. In this guide, we’ll give you the locations of all the collectibles that you can find in the Village in Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Village Collectibles Locations

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a land of mystery that has collectibles hidden within its every corner.

Here’re all the collectibles locations that you’ll come across during your visit to the Village in Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Rot Locations

Rots are the most important collectibles in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. They’re the spirits that make up your army and help Kena make the best use of her abilities.

Rot Location #1

The first Rot is located near a Rot Hat Cart, a little to the left. You’ll find it opposite the chest containing Rot Hat.

Rot Location #2

The second Rot is located near a Spirit Mail Delivery. You’ll find it hiding inside a cupboard in one of the houses.

Rot Location #3

The third location is towards the south of the map, near another Spirit Mail mailbox. Explore the region until you come across an emblem painted on one of the rocks. It’ll be behind one of the houses.

Climb the cliff and jump on top of a nearby house. There’ll be another painted emblem on the wooden beam beneath you. Now that you’re in position bring out your bow and arrow and start shooting at the flying targets in the air.

There’ll be five targets to shoot at, and afterward, your newly unlocked Rot will make its appearance.

Rot Location #4

This Rot is found inside a pond that is surrounded by frogs. You’ll find it to the west of the map, near one of the Spirit Mail Delivery Locations. There’re three glowing gems embedded into the rocks surrounding the pond. Shoot your arrows as they and the Rot will appear.

Rot Location #5

This Rot is located near the Village Docks. Look for a hanging target that’ll lower a bridge when you shoot an arrow at it. Head up the stairs, and you’ll find the Rot near the bridge with lamp posts.

Rot Location #6

To get your hands on the sixth Rot, head over to the small island in the middle of the map. There’ll be a couple of rocks near the bridge towards the north of the island.

The rocks will be glowing blue. Blow them apart to reveal the Rot.

Rot Location #7

This Rot is located near the fishing location inside one of the fishing baskets. The basket will be hanging by a wooden log.

Rot Location #8,9 and 10

Three Rots will be unlocked when you complete the Toshi’s Love puzzle located towards the south of the map.

Rot Location #11

This Rot is located to the south of the land found between two mainlands. It is near to one of the Spirit Mail Delivery Locations.

Unlock the locked pathway and then head inside the building. Follow the white emblems painted on the wall and start climbing.

Head out through the small window at the top and keep climbing. There’s another room at the top with the chest that contains the Rot.

Rot Location #12,13, and 14

Completing the Toshi’s Fear puzzle will unlock three Rots.

Location #15

You’ll find this to the south of the “T-shaped” island located in the middle of the map. It’s underneath a rock near the waterfalls.

Location #16

This Rot is located on the southeastern bank of the mainland to the north. It’s near one of the Spirit Mail Delivery locations. Head inside the house after unlocking the pathway to find the Rot.

Location #17

Head to the southeastern bank of the same mainland where you found the sixteenth Rot. Look out for a Spirit Mail Delivery location.

Unlock the path and then head left. When you run into a dead-end, head left again. Keep heading down the stairs until you come across the plant that you’re supposed to shoot.

Then head back upstairs, and the blockage would’ve been cleared. The Rot is located upon the deck nearby.

Location #18

Head to the mainland on the east. It’s located on its northwestern bank. You’ll find it near the Spirit Mail Delivery Location next to a house. It’s buried underneath a couple of wooden logs.

Location #19

It is located behind another house near another Spirit Mail Delivery location, quite near to the last Rot location.

Location #20

Head further east from the above locations, and you’ll find a lever on the ground. Moving the Lever would unleash a few movable targets in the air. Once all of them have been taken down, the Lever will return to its original position. Turning the Lever would give you another set of flying targets.

Keep taking them down until the Rot appears.

Remaining Rots

Completing Toshi’s Regret puzzle would unlock the remaining Rots. However, there would still be one remaining.

There’s a Spirit Mail Delivery location on the mainland to the right that is blocking your entrance to a house. The last Rot is located in a chest inside the house.

Rot Hat Locations

Rot Hats make your Rots look cuter than ever.

Rot Hat Location #1

You’ll find a mushroom Rot hat at a Rot Hat Cart located to the south of the map.

Rot Hat Location #2

This is a pot Rot hat located in a chest near the first Rot location.

Rot Hat Location #3

A little to the Rot Hat Cart from the first location, you’ll find another chest containing a clover Rot hat.

Rot Hat Location #4

For this Rot hat, make your way to the mainland on the left. There’s a small town in the center, and you’ll be heading south from it.

You’ll come across a Spirit Mail Delivery location. From that location, head east. Star Rot hat is located in a chest inside one of the houses.

Rot Hat Location #5

The fifth Rot hat is located near the pond where you found the 4th Rot. It’s the same pond that’s surrounded by frogs. The hat, too, is shaped like a frog.

Rot Hat Location #6

Make your way to the north of the small island in the middle of the map. You’ll find three flat stones laid out on the ground near a waterfall. Pick up a few stones from the vicinity and place them on top of these flat stones. You’ll then unlock a dinosaur Rot hat.

Rot Hat Location #7

This Rot hat will be unlocked when you find the 7th Rot.

Rot Hat Location #8

This Rot hat is located to the south of the small island in the middle of the map. You’ll find it inside a chest under a shed on top of a deck.

This Rot hat is shaped like a dog.

Rot Hat Location #9

For the ninth location, head to the bridge that connects the island in the middle to the mainland on the right. Cross the bridge, and when you’re on the mainland, head towards the left. You’ll come across a chest that contains a cat Rot hat.

Location #10

Warrior hat would be unlocked upon completing Toshi’s Love puzzle.

Location #11

There’s a portal on the southeastern bank of the mainland on the right. Head through the portal, and you’ll come across the chest that contains Samurai Rot hat.

Location #12

This bunny hat is found near the location where you found the 11th Rot.

Location #13

Mask Maker hat is unlocked upon completing Toshi’s Fear puzzle.

Location #14

You’ll find it near one of the flower shrines. It’s located on the mainland in the north, inside one of the houses by the waterfall.

This is a mask Rot hat.

Location #15

Toshi’s Mask Rot hat is located near the sixteenth Rot.

Location #17

Ladybug Rot hat is located near the eighteenth Rot.

Location #18

Yellow Mushroom Rot hat is located near the nineteenth Rot.

Location #19

Head to the northwestern bank of the mainland on the right, and you’ll find it located near a house inside a chest. This is a baseball Rot hat.

Location #20 and 21

The remaining two Rot hats will be unlocked when you complete the Toshi’s Regret puzzle.

Cursed Chest Locations

Cursed chests carry some of the rarest treasures you can find in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. However, you’ll have to complete a particular challenge in order to unlock them after you’ve located them.

Cursed Chest Location #1

The first cursed chest is located towards the south of the map, underneath a shed.

Cursed Chest Location #2

The second chest is located near the village docks, a little to the south. You’ll find it under a shed again.

Cursed Chest Location #3

It is found on one of the two small islands in the middle of the map. It’s on the southern edge of the island on the top. You’ll find it deep into the forest near a blue glowing lamp.

Cursed Chest Location #4

There’s a Spirit Mail Delivery location on the mainland to the right that is blocking your entrance to a house. The chest is located inside.

Flower Shrine Locations

Flower Shrines are statues that are covered in corruption. Once they’re corruption-free, they’ll reward you with gems.

Flower Shrine Location #1

Head to the mainland on the right, and make your way to the building in the middle. There’s a Spirit Mail Delivery location to the west of the building. The flower shrine is located right in front of the mailbox.

Flower Shrine Location #2

It is located on the northeastern edge of one of the small islands located in the middle of the map. It is near the bridge that connects the island to another smaller island on the right.

Flower Shrine Location #3

Head to the southernmost edge of the same island. It is then located on one of the small islands nearby. You’ll have to swim towards it.

Flower Shrine Location #4

It is located near the 14th Rot hat location.

Flower Shrine Location #5

This flower shrine is located near the 16th Rot hat location.

Flower Shrine Location #6

Head to the mainland on the right. There’re 2 buildings to the north that can be seen from the map. The flower shrine is located in between them.

Location #7

This flower shrine is further north of the 6th location.

Location #8

The last Flower Shrine is located on the rightmost mainland in the middle of the jungle near a waterfall.

Meditation Locations

Meditation spots will replenish your health.

Meditation Location #1

You’ll find this mediation spot on the island towards the southern end of the map. It is right outside one of the temples.

Meditation Location #2

This location is present on the northern mainland. It’s on the southern edge of the land, on a cliff’s end.

Meditation Location #3

This last location is present near the hunter path on the mainland on the right. It’s in the middle of a shallow pond.

Spirit Mail Locations

Spirit mails are used to unlock certain locked paths once they’ve been returned to a spirit mail delivery location.

Spirit Mail Location #1

The first Spirit Mail is present near the 11th Rot hat location.

Spirit Mail Location #2

There’re three small islands in the middle of the map. This spirit mail is located on the island that’s on the top. It’s on the southwestern edge.

There’s a bridge nearby, leading you to a portal. Don’t go through the portal, but look for a house nearby.

Make your way to the backside of the house, and you’ll find another door leading you upstairs. Climb to the very top of the building to access the spirit mail.

Spirit Mail Location #3

This spirit is located on the mainland on the right. There’s a house on its eastern edge and the last house if you move towards the north.

The spirit mail is near that house. You’ll have to make use of your Rots to help you climb a ledge to enter a house that has the spirit mail.