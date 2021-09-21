How to Increase Health in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you will play as the titular spirit guide, Kena. To guide spirits to the afterlife you will encounter unforgiving enemies. To keep up with the increasing danger you need to bump Kena’s health. So, in this guide, we’ll tell you how to increase Kena’s health pool in Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

How to Increase Max Health in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

As you progress in the main story, you will happen upon meditation points. These Meditation spots are represented by a blue circular aura. You can easily spot them from afar but if you get close enough, your Rot will loiter around them.

Interacting with this circle will cause Kena to sit and meditate. Perhaps on her journey and what she has experienced. In this meditative state, her health pool will increase permanently.

You will find your first Meditative point about 2 to 3 hours into the game. Just when you meet Rusu. These Meditative points are scattered around the world. It’s best that you prioritize your search on these first.

Found in secret nooks and crannies of any location or near big bosses. You will understand the pattern surrounding them soon enough to find a multitude of these points.

How to Heal in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Now let’s talk about health regeneration and healing items to regenerate your health pool.

Have you noticed that, during a boss fight, blue flowers will be found around you? Just to the edge of the make-shift arena, these flowers will be found in full bloom.

Once your Courage meter is maxed out, send out your Rot to those flowers. By pressing square, your Rot will recover this flower for you. A blue healing light will reach you, filling up your health bar immediately.

Another way to heal yourself is by, doing nothing. Counterproductive but it works. After a fight, you can simply back away and standstill. Doing so will have Kena enter a regenerative state causing your health bar to restore itself gradually.